Bitcoin 2026 Day 1: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 27

FBI Director Kash Patel and acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche will headline Day 1’s agenda with the “Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin” fireside chat.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bitcoin 2025 made history when JD Vance became the first sitting U.S. Vice President to take the stage at the world’s preeminent cryptocurrency conference. Bitcoin 2026 is poised to bring a similarly elite echelon of keynote speakers from the orange-gold festival’s onset, further exemplifying Bitcoin’s mainstream institutional legitimacy.

FBI Director Kash Patel—the head of America’s foremost federal law enforcement agency—and acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche will headline Day 1’s agenda with the “Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin” fireside chat moderated by Paul Grewal, chief legal officer of Coinbase. The event is arguably the most anticipated installment in Code & Country 2026—Bitcoin 2026’s flagship policy forum facilitating direct engagement between Bitcoin builders and U.S. policymakers on the legislative and regulatory issues shaping technology, civil liberties, and digital assets. Patel and Blanche are expected to illuminate the federal government’s stance on the Bitcoin development community.

(Bitcoin 2026)

Adding to the stately list of marquee names is Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, undeniably BTC’s most tireless champion in Congress and the author of the BITCOIN Act, which would authorize the U.S. Treasury to acquire up to 1 million Bitcoin over a five-year period to stock a strategic reserve. Following her talked-about discussion with Grewal at Bitcoin 2025, Lummis will deliver a solo keynote from the event’s main Nakamoto stage in the morning before participating in a panel on digital assets policy alongside A16z crypto’s Miles Jennings, fellow senator and BITCOIN Act co-sponsor Bernie Moreno, White House digital assets advisor Patrick Witt, and Frax founder Sam Kazemian.

In an afternoon slot on the Enterprise stage, Michael Saylor—corporate America’s most orange-pilled executive—will briefly detail the origins of STRC, Strategy’s perpetual preferred stock that pays an 11.5% annual dividend monthly in cash, with proceeds used to fund the company’s ongoing Bitcoin purchases.

See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 1 agenda below:

Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Monday, April 27

9:00–9:02 AM | Opening Remarks | Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

9:00–9:05 AM | Opening Ceremony: National Anthem | Nakamoto Stage

Snow, Performer

9:04–9:25 AM | 2026 Sentiment Report | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Mason Foard (Moderator), Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Meliuz

Nuri Chang, Chief Product Officer, BitGo

Gui Gomes, Founder & CEO, OranjeBTC

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

9:05–9:30 AM | Derechos de Propiedad Absolutos con Bitcoin | Genesis Stage

Jethro Toro (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Country Podcast

Álvaro D. María, Author, The Philosophy of Bitcoin

Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor

Clara García Prieto, Founder BTL | Tax Lawyer | Author, “Bitcoin: A New Form of Private Property”

9:05–9:30 AM | Opening Remarks | Nakamoto Stage

David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.

9:27–9:48 AM | Government Relations: Banking & Bitcoin Legislation | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Stephen Pollock (Moderator), Founder & Managing Partner, Signal Ridge Partners

Garry Krugljakow, Member of the Management Board – Head of BTC Strategy, Aifinyo AG

Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury

John Riggins, CEO, Moon Inc

9:30–10:00 AM | The Right to Self-Custody Shall Not Be Infringed | Nakamoto Stage

Grant McCarty (Moderator), Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Joe Kelly, Co-founder and CEO, Unchained

Nick Begich, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

Zach Herbert, CEO, Foundation Devices

9:30–10:00 AM | Fixing the Healthcare System with Bitcoin | Genesis Stage

Avik Roy (Moderator), Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.

Andy Schoonover, CEO, CrowdHealth

Jon Gordon, Co-Founder, SOUND HSA

Dr. Christian Smith, Physician Owner, Premier Direct Primary Care

10:00–10:05 AM | MARA | Nakamoto Stage

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA

10:00–10:30 AM | Lessons in Security From Those in the Know | Genesis Stage

Justine Bone (Moderator), Executive Director, Crypto ISAC

Garret Kelly, Crypto CISO, Principal Software Engineer, Robinhood

Erik Kellogg, CISO, BinanceUS

Joe Corsi, Chief Security and Technology Officer, Foundry Digital LLC

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:05–10:20 AM | Keynote: Arthur Hayes | Nakamoto Stage

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom

10:12–10:15 AM | Showcase: LQWD | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.

10:15–10:30 AM | Announcement: Bitcoin Merch | Energy Stage

Idan Abada, CEO, Bitcoin Merch®

10:17–10:20 AM | Showcase: XCE | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc

10:20–10:30 AM | Keynote: Senator Cynthia Lummis | Nakamoto Stage

Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate

10:22–10:43 AM | Scaling Operations via Bitcoin-Backed Lending | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners

Himanshu Sahay, CTO, Arch Lending

Jason Twu, CBO, Avalon Labs

Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending

10:30–11:00 AM | Majoring in Bitcoin: Designing a Curriculum for Higher Education | Genesis Stage

Kristyna Mazankova (Moderator), Head of PR / Director of the Master in Bitcoin, BTC Inc / Hesperides University

Korok Ray, Associate Professor & Executive Director, Texas A&M University

Ella Hough, Bitcoin Advocacy Associate, Strategy

Sal Pineda, Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

10:30–11:00 AM | CISA Proposal | Workshop & 101 Area

Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink

10:30–11:00 AM | Bitcoin & the Rise of Emerging Market Energy Economies | Energy Stage

Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK

Timo Steipe, Founder, Munich International Mining LLC

Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor

Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure

10:30–11:00 AM | The Endgame: Inflation, Deflation, or Both? | The Deep VIP Lounge

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom

Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital

10:30–11:00 AM | The Future of Money: Bitcoin vs. CBDCs | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

10:30–11:00 AM | Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Paul Grewal (Moderator), Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase

Kash Patel, Director, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Todd Blanche, Acting Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice

10:45–11:06 AM | Capital Raising Strategies | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B

Yves Choueifaty, President & Founder, TOBAM

Jonathan Ovadia, CEO, OVEX

11:00–11:30 AM | From Vaults to Networks: Rethinking Bitcoin Custody | Workshop & 101 Area

Buck Perley

11:00–11:30 AM | The Sovereign Individual in the Bitcoin Era | Genesis Stage

Katie The Russian (Moderator), CMO, CitizenX

Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Attorney, JH Marlin Law

Michelle Weekley, Director of Product Development, Byte Federal

11:00–11:20 AM | Fireside: CFTC Chairman Mike Selig | Nakamoto Stage

Gregory Xethalis (Moderator), Partner and General Counsel / Director, Multicoin Capital / Nakamoto Inc.

Mike Selig, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Defending Human Rights Through Bitcoin Policy | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Grant McCarty, Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

11:00–11:30 AM | Hashrate is Dropping, Is Hosted Mining Picking Up the Slack? | Energy Stage

Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations, BitFuFu, Inc.

Shreyash Milak, Founder, ValueHash

Michal Beno, CEO – Founder, OneMiners

11:20–11:40 AM | Fireside: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins | Nakamoto Stage

Perianne Boring (Moderator), Founder and Chair, The Digital Chamber

Paul Atkins, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Making Impacts in Bitcoin Policy at the State Level | Genesis Stage

Dom Bei (Moderator), Founder, Proof of Workforce

Dan Hersey, Founder, RIBPI

Colin Crossman, Deputy Secretary of State, State of Wyoming

Dana Criswell, Legislative Analyst, Young Americans for Liberty

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Maximizing Your Bitcoin Mining Tax Strategy | Energy Stage

Rob Massey (Moderator), Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Danny Condon, Chief Revenue Officer, Blockware

Jeffrey Li, Head of North America, FinTax

11:30 AM–12:15 PM | From Prompt to Payment: AI Agents x Bitcoin Lightning | Workshop & 101 Area

Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby

11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Fireside: Kalshi | Nakamoto Stage

Brandon Green (Moderator), CEO, BTC Inc

John Wang, Head of Crypto, Kalshi

12:00–12:05 PM | Aven: The End of Selling | Nakamoto Stage

Sisun Lee, Head of Crypto, Aven

12:00–12:30 PM | Money Without Permission: Roya Mahboob’s Story | The Deep VIP Lounge

Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Roya Mahboob, CEO, Digital Citizen Fund

12:00–12:30 PM | Keeping Your Cool in a World of Hot Compute: AI, Bitcoin & Liquid Cooling | Energy Stage

Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners

Jeremy Singer, HPC Systems Manager, ExxonMobil

Suelyn Wang, CEO, Changzhou Bingrui Heat Transfer Technology Co., Ltd.

Matthew Carson, Chief Business Officer, Hash House

12:00–12:30 PM | More than Just Plebs: The Evolution of Bitcoin Culture & Community | Genesis Stage

Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica

Thomas Pacchia, Founder, PubKey

Matt Kita, General Partner, Axiom

American HODL

12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

12:05–12:30 PM | Fixing the Policies Holding Bitcoin Back | Nakamoto Stage

Cody Carbone (Moderator), CEO, The Digital Chamber

Kara Calvert, VP, US Policy, Coinbase

Jayson Browder, SVP Government Affairs & Social Responsibility, MARA

Janessa Lopez, Head of Digital Assets Policy, Block Inc

Dennis Porter, CEO & Co-Founder, Satoshi Action

12:15–1:00 PM | MDK: An Open-Source Foundation for the Future of Bitcoin Mining | Workshop & 101 Area

Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether

12:30–1:00 PM | Open-Sourcing the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem | Energy Stage

Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy

Michael Schmid, Lead Developer, 256 Foundation – Libre Control Board

Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

12:30–1:00 PM | Are We Getting More Clarity? | Nakamoto Stage

Miles Jennings (Moderator), Head of Policy & General Counsel, A16z crypto

Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate

Bernie Moreno, Senator, U.S. Senate

Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House

Sam Kazemian, Founder, Frax

12:48–12:51 PM | Showcase: Mangrove | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Tim Darrah, Co-Founder & CEO, Mangrove Technologies Inc.

12:53–1:14 PM | Digital Credit | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy

Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive

Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet

1:00–1:30 PM | And She Became His Voice: The Wives & Mothers Carrying the Fight Against Injustice | Nakamoto Stage

Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast

Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai

Janice McAfee, Co-Founder; John McAfee’s Wife, Aintivirus

Lyn Ulbricht, Founder, CEO, Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing

1:00–1:30 PM | Joinstr: Coinjoin Implementation | Workshop & 101 Area

Floppy

1:00–2:00 PM | Femi Longe and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

Femi Longe

Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights

1:16–1:37 PM | The Convergence of AI and Bitcoin | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

Kurtis Perdelwitz, Sales and Marketing Director, GIGA Inc

Patrick Lowry, CEO, Samara Asset Group

1:30–2:00 PM | A Framework for Understanding Everything | The Deep VIP Lounge

Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV

Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures

1:30–2:00 PM | Unilateral Exit or It’s Not Non-Custodial: Building Bitcoin Credit Lines with Tapscript | Workshop & 101 Area

Yash Belavadi, Founder & CPO, Surge

Michael Borglin, Co-Founder & CEO, Surge

1:30–2:00 PM | The Bitcoin Bloc: A New Force in American Politics | Nakamoto Stage

Faryar Shirzad (Moderator), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives

Zach Nunn, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Lawler, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

1:39–2:00 PM | Guide to Institutional Maturity: Tax, Insurance, and Corporate Governance | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Vijay Selvam (Moderator), Author, Principles of Bitcoin

Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Becca Rubenfeld, Co-Founder, COO & CFO, AnchorWatch

Allison Handy, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP

2:00–2:30 PM | Paper Bitcoin Summer or Self-Custody Spring? | Genesis Stage

Nico Moran (Moderator), Host, Simply Bitcoin

Ben Jarvie, Founder, Bitcoin Butlers

Andy Edstrom

Hodl Dee, Support Specialist, Coinkite

2:00–3:00 PM | Building on the Char Network | Workshop & 101 Area

Stu, Software Engineer, Char

2:00–2:30 PM | How Institutions Are Approaching Bitcoin Exposure by Diversifying Within the Ecosystem | Nakamoto Stage

Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence

Matthew Sigel, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Onchain Economy ETF

Dave Ripley, co-CEO, Kraken

Jeff Park

2:02–2:23 PM | Building on STRC & SATA | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Allard Peng (Moderator), Research Analyst, Bitcoin for Corporations

Tyler Evans, CIO, UTXO Management

Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer & CEO of True North, Strive

Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin Strategy Manager, Strategy

2:25–2:46 PM | Bitcoin Treasuries Over the Next Decade | Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

Jeremy Almond, CEO & Founder, Paystand

Jonny Himalaya, Co-Founder, Dotswap/On Nexus

2:30–3:00 PM | Open vs. Closed-Source Mining Tools | Energy Stage

Alex Dischinger (Moderator), Sales, MegaMiner

Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology

Marshall Long, Founder, Pleb Source

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether

2:30–3:00 PM | Powering the Future Economy: How HPC + Bitcoin Mining Changes Energy Markets for the Better | Nakamoto Stage

Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting

Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman, CleanSpark

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA

2:30–3:00 PM | America’s Bitcoin & China’s Gold | Genesis Stage

Josh Hendrickson (Moderator), Professor and Chair, University of Mississippi

Roberto Rios, Founder, Lima Research LLC

Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin

Trace Mayer, Principal, Urim Capital

2:48–3:09 PM | The OpCo Edge | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional

Paul Tarantino, CEO, Byte Federal

Will Reeves, Fold

Brandon Bailey, Director, Corporate Development, Nakamoto

3:00–3:30 PM | The Post-Subsidy World: Should We Be Concerned About the Security Budget? | Energy Stage

Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace

Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology

Mike Casey

Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.

3:00–3:30 PM | Pepe Stays Rare: Ten Years of Bitcoin Memes | Genesis Stage

Subterranean (Moderator)

Shawn Leary, Rare Pepe Scientist

Rare Scrilla, Artist, Dank Fake Rare

Tommy Marcheschi, Design & Operations Lead, BMAG

3:00–3:45 PM | FROSTR: Nostr Multisig for Individuals, Teams, & Beyond | Workshop & 101 Area

Austin Kelsay

3:00–3:30 PM | Write Code or Suit Up: Should Bitcoiners Run for Office or Focus on Building? | Nakamoto Stage

Troy Cross (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Peter McCormack, Chairman, Real Bedford

American HODL

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

3:00–4:00 PM | BTC Sessions and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital

Matt Hill, CEO, Start9

3:11–3:31 PM | How STRC Was Born: A Conversation with Michael Saylor and Barclays MD Lee Counselman | Enterprise Stage – BFC

Lee Counselman (Moderator), Managing Director, Barclays

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:30–4:00 PM | Why Energy Investment Matters More than AI Hype | Energy Stage

Brad Cuddy (Moderator), Director of Energy Operations, Cholla Inc

Stephen Barbour, President and CEO, Upstream Data Inc.

Sean McDonough, President and CEO, New West Data

Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure

3:30–4:00 PM | How Much Bitcoin Do You Really Need to Retire? | Genesis Stage

Brandon Keys (Moderator), Founder, Green Candle

Mitchell Askew, Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware

Trey Sellers, VP of Sales, Unchained

Shawn Owen, CEO, SALT Lending

3:30–4:00 PM | The Dollar Milkshake Meets Stablecoins: Where Does Bitcoin Fit in the Equation? | Nakamoto Stage

Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital

3:33–3:35 PM | Closing Remarks | Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

4:00–4:30 PM | Life in a Fourth Turning: Rethinking Taxes, Passports & Exiting the System | Genesis Stage

Nuri Katz (Moderator), President, Apex Capital Partners

GMONEY, Host, Rugpull Radio

Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder & President, Freedom Law School

Nolan Bauerle, Host, RoxomTV

4:00–4:30 PM | Can Data Centers Deliver on the AI Promise? | Energy Stage

Curtis Harris (Moderator), Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining

Nir Rikovitch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MARA

Francesca Failoni, CFO & Co-Founder, ALPS

Aaron Ginn, CEO and Co-Founder, Hydra Host

Xander Wu, Founder and CEO, Zillion Network

4:00–4:15 PM | Keynote: Tim Draper | Nakamoto Stage

Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates

4:15–4:35 PM | The Bitcoin ADR Moment: Rewiring Global Market Access | Nakamoto Stage

Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management

David Martin, Chief Revenue – Digital, Clear Street

Ishaan Narain, Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer, Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC)

4:30–5:00 PM | Transmuting AI Slop to AI Signal | Genesis Stage

Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based

Michael Sullivan, Author, Michael R. Sullivan

Mike Oshins, Content Creator, Simply Bitcoin

Brian Hirschfield, President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors

Bruce Barone Jr., CEO & Founder, BrainSprout Studios

4:30–5:00 PM | Mining Stewardship: Creating Value, Jobs, & Opportunities for Local Communities | Energy Stage

Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK

Harvey Blom, Managing Partner, GRN Bi

Curtis Harris, Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining

Megan Brooks-Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer, Blockware

Mohammed Bakhashwain, Founder, President & CEO, Bitzero

4:35–5:00 PM | Bitcoin, the Space Economy & Orbital Infrastructure | Nakamoto Stage