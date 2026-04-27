Bitcoin 2026 Day 1: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 27
FBI Director Kash Patel and acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche will headline Day 1’s agenda with the “Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin” fireside chat.
Bitcoin 2025 made history when JD Vance became the first sitting U.S. Vice President to take the stage at the world’s preeminent cryptocurrency conference. Bitcoin 2026 is poised to bring a similarly elite echelon of keynote speakers from the orange-gold festival’s onset, further exemplifying Bitcoin’s mainstream institutional legitimacy.
FBI Director Kash Patel—the head of America’s foremost federal law enforcement agency—and acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche will headline Day 1’s agenda with the “Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin” fireside chat moderated by Paul Grewal, chief legal officer of Coinbase. The event is arguably the most anticipated installment in Code & Country 2026—Bitcoin 2026’s flagship policy forum facilitating direct engagement between Bitcoin builders and U.S. policymakers on the legislative and regulatory issues shaping technology, civil liberties, and digital assets. Patel and Blanche are expected to illuminate the federal government’s stance on the Bitcoin development community.
Adding to the stately list of marquee names is Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, undeniably BTC’s most tireless champion in Congress and the author of the BITCOIN Act, which would authorize the U.S. Treasury to acquire up to 1 million Bitcoin over a five-year period to stock a strategic reserve. Following her talked-about discussion with Grewal at Bitcoin 2025, Lummis will deliver a solo keynote from the event’s main Nakamoto stage in the morning before participating in a panel on digital assets policy alongside A16z crypto’s Miles Jennings, fellow senator and BITCOIN Act co-sponsor Bernie Moreno, White House digital assets advisor Patrick Witt, and Frax founder Sam Kazemian.
In an afternoon slot on the Enterprise stage, Michael Saylor—corporate America’s most orange-pilled executive—will briefly detail the origins of STRC, Strategy’s perpetual preferred stock that pays an 11.5% annual dividend monthly in cash, with proceeds used to fund the company’s ongoing Bitcoin purchases.
See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 1 agenda below:
Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Monday, April 27
9:00–9:02 AM | Opening Remarks | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
9:00–9:05 AM | Opening Ceremony: National Anthem | Nakamoto Stage
- Snow, Performer
9:04–9:25 AM | 2026 Sentiment Report | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Mason Foard (Moderator), Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Meliuz
- Nuri Chang, Chief Product Officer, BitGo
- Gui Gomes, Founder & CEO, OranjeBTC
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
9:05–9:30 AM | Derechos de Propiedad Absolutos con Bitcoin | Genesis Stage
- Jethro Toro (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Country Podcast
- Álvaro D. María, Author, The Philosophy of Bitcoin
- Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor
- Clara García Prieto, Founder BTL | Tax Lawyer | Author, “Bitcoin: A New Form of Private Property”
9:05–9:30 AM | Opening Remarks | Nakamoto Stage
- David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.
9:27–9:48 AM | Government Relations: Banking & Bitcoin Legislation | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Stephen Pollock (Moderator), Founder & Managing Partner, Signal Ridge Partners
- Garry Krugljakow, Member of the Management Board – Head of BTC Strategy, Aifinyo AG
- Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury
- John Riggins, CEO, Moon Inc
9:30–10:00 AM | The Right to Self-Custody Shall Not Be Infringed | Nakamoto Stage
- Grant McCarty (Moderator), Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Joe Kelly, Co-founder and CEO, Unchained
- Nick Begich, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Zach Herbert, CEO, Foundation Devices
9:30–10:00 AM | Fixing the Healthcare System with Bitcoin | Genesis Stage
- Avik Roy (Moderator), Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.
- Andy Schoonover, CEO, CrowdHealth
- Jon Gordon, Co-Founder, SOUND HSA
- Dr. Christian Smith, Physician Owner, Premier Direct Primary Care
10:00–10:05 AM | MARA | Nakamoto Stage
- Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA
10:00–10:30 AM | Lessons in Security From Those in the Know | Genesis Stage
- Justine Bone (Moderator), Executive Director, Crypto ISAC
- Garret Kelly, Crypto CISO, Principal Software Engineer, Robinhood
- Erik Kellogg, CISO, BinanceUS
- Joe Corsi, Chief Security and Technology Officer, Foundry Digital LLC
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:05–10:20 AM | Keynote: Arthur Hayes | Nakamoto Stage
- Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom
10:12–10:15 AM | Showcase: LQWD | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.
10:15–10:30 AM | Announcement: Bitcoin Merch | Energy Stage
- Idan Abada, CEO, Bitcoin Merch®
10:17–10:20 AM | Showcase: XCE | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc
10:20–10:30 AM | Keynote: Senator Cynthia Lummis | Nakamoto Stage
- Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate
10:22–10:43 AM | Scaling Operations via Bitcoin-Backed Lending | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners
- Himanshu Sahay, CTO, Arch Lending
- Jason Twu, CBO, Avalon Labs
- Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending
10:30–11:00 AM | Majoring in Bitcoin: Designing a Curriculum for Higher Education | Genesis Stage
- Kristyna Mazankova (Moderator), Head of PR / Director of the Master in Bitcoin, BTC Inc / Hesperides University
- Korok Ray, Associate Professor & Executive Director, Texas A&M University
- Ella Hough, Bitcoin Advocacy Associate, Strategy
- Sal Pineda, Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
10:30–11:00 AM | CISA Proposal | Workshop & 101 Area
- Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink
10:30–11:00 AM | Bitcoin & the Rise of Emerging Market Energy Economies | Energy Stage
- Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK
- Timo Steipe, Founder, Munich International Mining LLC
- Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor
- Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure
10:30–11:00 AM | The Endgame: Inflation, Deflation, or Both? | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom
- Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital
10:30–11:00 AM | The Future of Money: Bitcoin vs. CBDCs | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
10:30–11:00 AM | Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Grewal (Moderator), Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase
- Kash Patel, Director, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Todd Blanche, Acting Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice
10:45–11:06 AM | Capital Raising Strategies | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B
- Yves Choueifaty, President & Founder, TOBAM
- Jonathan Ovadia, CEO, OVEX
11:00–11:30 AM | From Vaults to Networks: Rethinking Bitcoin Custody | Workshop & 101 Area
- Buck Perley
11:00–11:30 AM | The Sovereign Individual in the Bitcoin Era | Genesis Stage
- Katie The Russian (Moderator), CMO, CitizenX
- Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Attorney, JH Marlin Law
- Michelle Weekley, Director of Product Development, Byte Federal
11:00–11:20 AM | Fireside: CFTC Chairman Mike Selig | Nakamoto Stage
- Gregory Xethalis (Moderator), Partner and General Counsel / Director, Multicoin Capital / Nakamoto Inc.
- Mike Selig, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Defending Human Rights Through Bitcoin Policy | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Grant McCarty, Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute
11:00–11:30 AM | Hashrate is Dropping, Is Hosted Mining Picking Up the Slack? | Energy Stage
- Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd
- Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations, BitFuFu, Inc.
- Shreyash Milak, Founder, ValueHash
- Michal Beno, CEO – Founder, OneMiners
11:20–11:40 AM | Fireside: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins | Nakamoto Stage
- Perianne Boring (Moderator), Founder and Chair, The Digital Chamber
- Paul Atkins, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Making Impacts in Bitcoin Policy at the State Level | Genesis Stage
- Dom Bei (Moderator), Founder, Proof of Workforce
- Dan Hersey, Founder, RIBPI
- Colin Crossman, Deputy Secretary of State, State of Wyoming
- Dana Criswell, Legislative Analyst, Young Americans for Liberty
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Maximizing Your Bitcoin Mining Tax Strategy | Energy Stage
- Rob Massey (Moderator), Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Danny Condon, Chief Revenue Officer, Blockware
- Jeffrey Li, Head of North America, FinTax
11:30 AM–12:15 PM | From Prompt to Payment: AI Agents x Bitcoin Lightning | Workshop & 101 Area
- Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby
11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Fireside: Kalshi | Nakamoto Stage
- Brandon Green (Moderator), CEO, BTC Inc
- John Wang, Head of Crypto, Kalshi
12:00–12:05 PM | Aven: The End of Selling | Nakamoto Stage
- Sisun Lee, Head of Crypto, Aven
12:00–12:30 PM | Money Without Permission: Roya Mahboob’s Story | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Roya Mahboob, CEO, Digital Citizen Fund
12:00–12:30 PM | Keeping Your Cool in a World of Hot Compute: AI, Bitcoin & Liquid Cooling | Energy Stage
- Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners
- Jeremy Singer, HPC Systems Manager, ExxonMobil
- Suelyn Wang, CEO, Changzhou Bingrui Heat Transfer Technology Co., Ltd.
- Matthew Carson, Chief Business Officer, Hash House
12:00–12:30 PM | More than Just Plebs: The Evolution of Bitcoin Culture & Community | Genesis Stage
- Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica
- Thomas Pacchia, Founder, PubKey
- Matt Kita, General Partner, Axiom
- American HODL
12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
12:05–12:30 PM | Fixing the Policies Holding Bitcoin Back | Nakamoto Stage
- Cody Carbone (Moderator), CEO, The Digital Chamber
- Kara Calvert, VP, US Policy, Coinbase
- Jayson Browder, SVP Government Affairs & Social Responsibility, MARA
- Janessa Lopez, Head of Digital Assets Policy, Block Inc
- Dennis Porter, CEO & Co-Founder, Satoshi Action
12:15–1:00 PM | MDK: An Open-Source Foundation for the Future of Bitcoin Mining | Workshop & 101 Area
- Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether
12:30–1:00 PM | Open-Sourcing the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem | Energy Stage
- Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy
- Michael Schmid, Lead Developer, 256 Foundation – Libre Control Board
- Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
12:30–1:00 PM | Are We Getting More Clarity? | Nakamoto Stage
- Miles Jennings (Moderator), Head of Policy & General Counsel, A16z crypto
- Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate
- Bernie Moreno, Senator, U.S. Senate
- Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House
- Sam Kazemian, Founder, Frax
12:48–12:51 PM | Showcase: Mangrove | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Tim Darrah, Co-Founder & CEO, Mangrove Technologies Inc.
12:53–1:14 PM | Digital Credit | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy
- Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive
- Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet
1:00–1:30 PM | And She Became His Voice: The Wives & Mothers Carrying the Fight Against Injustice | Nakamoto Stage
- Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast
- Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai
- Janice McAfee, Co-Founder; John McAfee’s Wife, Aintivirus
- Lyn Ulbricht, Founder, CEO, Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing
1:00–1:30 PM | Joinstr: Coinjoin Implementation | Workshop & 101 Area
- Floppy
1:00–2:00 PM | Femi Longe and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
- Femi Longe
- Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights
1:16–1:37 PM | The Convergence of AI and Bitcoin | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
- Kurtis Perdelwitz, Sales and Marketing Director, GIGA Inc
- Patrick Lowry, CEO, Samara Asset Group
1:30–2:00 PM | A Framework for Understanding Everything | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV
- Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
- Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures
1:30–2:00 PM | Unilateral Exit or It’s Not Non-Custodial: Building Bitcoin Credit Lines with Tapscript | Workshop & 101 Area
- Yash Belavadi, Founder & CPO, Surge
- Michael Borglin, Co-Founder & CEO, Surge
1:30–2:00 PM | The Bitcoin Bloc: A New Force in American Politics | Nakamoto Stage
- Faryar Shirzad (Moderator), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Zach Nunn, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Mike Lawler, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
1:39–2:00 PM | Guide to Institutional Maturity: Tax, Insurance, and Corporate Governance | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Vijay Selvam (Moderator), Author, Principles of Bitcoin
- Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Becca Rubenfeld, Co-Founder, COO & CFO, AnchorWatch
- Allison Handy, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP
2:00–2:30 PM | Paper Bitcoin Summer or Self-Custody Spring? | Genesis Stage
- Nico Moran (Moderator), Host, Simply Bitcoin
- Ben Jarvie, Founder, Bitcoin Butlers
- Andy Edstrom
- Hodl Dee, Support Specialist, Coinkite
2:00–3:00 PM | Building on the Char Network | Workshop & 101 Area
- Stu, Software Engineer, Char
2:00–2:30 PM | How Institutions Are Approaching Bitcoin Exposure by Diversifying Within the Ecosystem | Nakamoto Stage
- Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence
- Matthew Sigel, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Onchain Economy ETF
- Dave Ripley, co-CEO, Kraken
- Jeff Park
2:02–2:23 PM | Building on STRC & SATA | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Allard Peng (Moderator), Research Analyst, Bitcoin for Corporations
- Tyler Evans, CIO, UTXO Management
- Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer & CEO of True North, Strive
- Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin Strategy Manager, Strategy
2:25–2:46 PM | Bitcoin Treasuries Over the Next Decade | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
- Jeremy Almond, CEO & Founder, Paystand
- Jonny Himalaya, Co-Founder, Dotswap/On Nexus
2:30–3:00 PM | Open vs. Closed-Source Mining Tools | Energy Stage
- Alex Dischinger (Moderator), Sales, MegaMiner
- Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology
- Marshall Long, Founder, Pleb Source
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
- Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether
2:30–3:00 PM | Powering the Future Economy: How HPC + Bitcoin Mining Changes Energy Markets for the Better | Nakamoto Stage
- Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting
- Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman, CleanSpark
- Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA
2:30–3:00 PM | America’s Bitcoin & China’s Gold | Genesis Stage
- Josh Hendrickson (Moderator), Professor and Chair, University of Mississippi
- Roberto Rios, Founder, Lima Research LLC
- Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin
- Trace Mayer, Principal, Urim Capital
2:48–3:09 PM | The OpCo Edge | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional
- Paul Tarantino, CEO, Byte Federal
- Will Reeves, Fold
- Brandon Bailey, Director, Corporate Development, Nakamoto
3:00–3:30 PM | The Post-Subsidy World: Should We Be Concerned About the Security Budget? | Energy Stage
- Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace
- Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology
- Mike Casey
- Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.
3:00–3:30 PM | Pepe Stays Rare: Ten Years of Bitcoin Memes | Genesis Stage
- Subterranean (Moderator)
- Shawn Leary, Rare Pepe Scientist
- Rare Scrilla, Artist, Dank Fake Rare
- Tommy Marcheschi, Design & Operations Lead, BMAG
3:00–3:45 PM | FROSTR: Nostr Multisig for Individuals, Teams, & Beyond | Workshop & 101 Area
- Austin Kelsay
3:00–3:30 PM | Write Code or Suit Up: Should Bitcoiners Run for Office or Focus on Building? | Nakamoto Stage
- Troy Cross (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Peter McCormack, Chairman, Real Bedford
- American HODL
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
3:00–4:00 PM | BTC Sessions and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
- Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital
- Matt Hill, CEO, Start9
3:11–3:31 PM | How STRC Was Born: A Conversation with Michael Saylor and Barclays MD Lee Counselman | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Lee Counselman (Moderator), Managing Director, Barclays
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:30–4:00 PM | Why Energy Investment Matters More than AI Hype | Energy Stage
- Brad Cuddy (Moderator), Director of Energy Operations, Cholla Inc
- Stephen Barbour, President and CEO, Upstream Data Inc.
- Sean McDonough, President and CEO, New West Data
- Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure
3:30–4:00 PM | How Much Bitcoin Do You Really Need to Retire? | Genesis Stage
- Brandon Keys (Moderator), Founder, Green Candle
- Mitchell Askew, Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware
- Trey Sellers, VP of Sales, Unchained
- Shawn Owen, CEO, SALT Lending
3:30–4:00 PM | The Dollar Milkshake Meets Stablecoins: Where Does Bitcoin Fit in the Equation? | Nakamoto Stage
- Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
- Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital
3:33–3:35 PM | Closing Remarks | Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
4:00–4:30 PM | Life in a Fourth Turning: Rethinking Taxes, Passports & Exiting the System | Genesis Stage
- Nuri Katz (Moderator), President, Apex Capital Partners
- GMONEY, Host, Rugpull Radio
- Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder & President, Freedom Law School
- Nolan Bauerle, Host, RoxomTV
4:00–4:30 PM | Can Data Centers Deliver on the AI Promise? | Energy Stage
- Curtis Harris (Moderator), Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining
- Nir Rikovitch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MARA
- Francesca Failoni, CFO & Co-Founder, ALPS
- Aaron Ginn, CEO and Co-Founder, Hydra Host
- Xander Wu, Founder and CEO, Zillion Network
4:00–4:15 PM | Keynote: Tim Draper | Nakamoto Stage
- Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates
4:15–4:35 PM | The Bitcoin ADR Moment: Rewiring Global Market Access | Nakamoto Stage
- Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management
- David Martin, Chief Revenue – Digital, Clear Street
- Ishaan Narain, Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer, Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC)
4:30–5:00 PM | Transmuting AI Slop to AI Signal | Genesis Stage
- Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based
- Michael Sullivan, Author, Michael R. Sullivan
- Mike Oshins, Content Creator, Simply Bitcoin
- Brian Hirschfield, President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors
- Bruce Barone Jr., CEO & Founder, BrainSprout Studios
4:30–5:00 PM | Mining Stewardship: Creating Value, Jobs, & Opportunities for Local Communities | Energy Stage
- Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK
- Harvey Blom, Managing Partner, GRN Bi
- Curtis Harris, Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining
- Megan Brooks-Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer, Blockware
- Mohammed Bakhashwain, Founder, President & CEO, Bitzero
4:35–5:00 PM | Bitcoin, the Space Economy & Orbital Infrastructure | Nakamoto Stage
- Dhruv Bansal (Moderator), Co-founder and CSO, Unchained
- Aaron Burnett, CEO, Mach33 Financial Group