Bitcoin 2026 Schedule: Every Speaker At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event
Over 40,000 enthusiasts will descend on Las Vegas for an epic three-day celebration of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Last year’s Bitcoin Conference was nothing short of monumental. A 35,000-person crowd comprising staunch whales, newly initiated HODLers, and the orange gold-curious descended upon Las Vegas, where they witnessed a stacked list of keynote speakers. set a Guinness World Record for Bitcoin transactions, and partook in Sin City’s unparalleled menu of indulgences.
Bitcoin 2026 is poised to be even bigger and better. The world’s largest annual gathering dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin expects to welcome more than 40,000 participants to the Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Well over 500 industry leaders, policymakers, cultural icons, and other speakers will give keynotes on an extraordinarily broad range of topics, from U.S. legislation and AI integration to real estate and art.
Many attendees will clamor to see Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of Strategy who used nearly every financial instrument available to transform his publicly traded company into a crypto fortress that has over $60 billion in Bitcoin on its books—more than any other institution. Afroman—the weed-positive rapper who is perhaps best known for his hazy 2001 hit “Because I Got High”—will also appear on the premier Nakamoto stage like Saylor. Donning his signature star-spangled suit, the distinguished hip-hop artist has become something of a free speech icon in the wake of a saga involving Ohio sheriff’s deputies, who raided his home, found nothing, and unsuccessfully sued him after he cut security footage of the raid into viral music videos.
Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether—the world’s largest stablecoin issuer—will give a speech on Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system that’s sure to be dissected for days after the conference wraps up. While Jack Dorsey hasn’t been given a timeslot or stage on the schedule below, the Bitcoin Conference has confirmed through numerous official channels that the Twitter and Block Inc. (formerly Square) founder will also make an appearance. As the Block point-of-sale system recently gave merchants the ability to accept Bitcoin without any service fees, Dorsey will likely discuss the importance of BTC’s wide adoption as a form of payment for goods and services.
See the full list of every speaker via the Bitcoin 2026 schedule below:
Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | April 27–29 | Las Vegas
Monday, April 27
9:00–9:02 AM | Opening Remarks Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
9:00–9:05 AM | Opening Ceremony: National Anthem Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Snow, Performer
9:04–9:25 AM | 2026 Sentiment Report Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Mason Foard (Moderator), Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Meliuz
- Nuri Chang, Chief Product Officer, BitGo
- Gui Gomes, Founder & CEO, OranjeBTC
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
9:05–9:30 AM | Derechos de Propiedad Absolutos con Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage
- Jethro Toro (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Country Podcast
- Álvaro D. María, Author, The Philosophy of Bitcoin
- Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor
- Clara García Prieto, Founder BTL | Tax Lawyer | Author, “Bitcoin: A New Form of Private Property”
9:05–9:30 AM | Opening Remarks Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.
9:27–9:48 AM | Government Relations: Banking & Bitcoin Legislation Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Stephen Pollock (Moderator), Founder & Managing Partner, Signal Ridge Partners
- Garry Krugljakow, Member of the Management Board – Head of BTC Strategy, Aifinyo AG
- Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury
- John Riggins, CEO, Moon Inc
9:30–10:00 AM | The Right to Self-Custody Shall Not Be Infringed Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Grant McCarty (Moderator), Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Joe Kelly, Co-founder and CEO, Unchained
- Nick Begich, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Zach Herbert, CEO, Foundation Devices
9:30–10:00 AM | Fixing the Healthcare System with Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage
- Avik Roy (Moderator), Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.
- Andy Schoonover, CEO, CrowdHealth
- Jon Gordon, Co-Founder, SOUND HSA
- Dr. Christian Smith, Physician Owner, Premier Direct Primary Care
10:00–10:05 AM | MARA Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA
10:00–10:30 AM | Lessons in Security From Those in the Know Stage: Genesis Stage
- Justine Bone (Moderator), Executive Director, Crypto ISAC
- Garret Kelly, Crypto CISO, Principal Software Engineer, Robinhood
- Erik Kellogg, CISO, BinanceUS
- Joe Corsi, Chief Security and Technology Officer, Foundry Digital LLC
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:05–10:20 AM | Keynote: Arthur Hayes Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom
10:12–10:15 AM | Showcase: LQWD Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.
10:15–10:30 AM | Announcement: Bitcoin Merch Stage: Energy Stage
- Idan Abada, CEO, Bitcoin Merch®
10:17–10:20 AM | Showcase: XCE Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc
10:20–10:30 AM | Keynote: Senator Cynthia Lummis Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate
10:22–10:43 AM | Scaling Operations via Bitcoin-Backed Lending Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners
- Himanshu Sahay, CTO, Arch Lending
- Jason Twu, CBO, Avalon Labs
- Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending
10:30–11:00 AM | Majoring in Bitcoin: Designing a Curriculum for Higher Education Stage: Genesis Stage
- Kristyna Mazankova (Moderator), Head of PR / Director of the Master in Bitcoin, BTC Inc / Hesperides University
- Korok Ray, Associate Professor & Executive Director, Texas A&M University
- Ella Hough, Bitcoin Advocacy Associate, Strategy
- Sal Pineda, Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
10:30–11:00 AM | CISA Proposal Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink
10:30–11:00 AM | Bitcoin & the Rise of Emerging Market Energy Economies Stage: Energy Stage
- Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK
- Timo Steipe, Founder, Munich International Mining LLC
- Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor
- Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure
10:30–11:00 AM | The Endgame: Inflation, Deflation, or Both? Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom
- Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital
10:30–11:00 AM | The Future of Money: Bitcoin vs. CBDCs Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
10:30–11:00 AM | Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Grewal (Moderator), Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase
- Kash Patel, Director, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Todd Blanche, Acting Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice
10:45–11:06 AM | Capital Raising Strategies Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B
- Yves Choueifaty, President & Founder, TOBAM
- Jonathan Ovadia, CEO, OVEX
11:00–11:30 AM | From Vaults to Networks: Rethinking Bitcoin Custody Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Buck Perley
11:00–11:30 AM | The Sovereign Individual in the Bitcoin Era Stage: Genesis Stage
- Katie The Russian (Moderator), CMO, CitizenX
- Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Attorney, JH Marlin Law
- Michelle Weekley, Director of Product Development, Byte Federal
11:00–11:20 AM | Fireside: CFTC Chairman Mike Selig Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Gregory Xethalis (Moderator), Partner and General Counsel / Director, Multicoin Capital / Nakamoto Inc.
- Mike Selig, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Defending Human Rights Through Bitcoin Policy Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Grant McCarty, Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute
11:00–11:30 AM | Hashrate is Dropping, Is Hosted Mining Picking Up the Slack? Stage: Energy Stage
- Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd
- Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations, BitFuFu, Inc.
- Shreyash Milak, Founder, ValueHash
- Michal Beno, CEO – Founder, OneMiners
11:20–11:40 AM | Fireside: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Perianne Boring (Moderator), Founder and Chair, The Digital Chamber
- Paul Atkins, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Making Impacts in Bitcoin Policy at the State Level Stage: Genesis Stage
- Dom Bei (Moderator), Founder, Proof of Workforce
- Dan Hersey, Founder, RIBPI
- Colin Crossman, Deputy Secretary of State, State of Wyoming
- Dana Criswell, Legislative Analyst, Young Americans for Liberty
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Maximizing Your Bitcoin Mining Tax Strategy Stage: Energy Stage
- Rob Massey (Moderator), Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Danny Condon, Chief Revenue Officer, Blockware
- Jeffrey Li, Head of North America, FinTax
11:30 AM–12:15 PM | From Prompt to Payment: AI Agents x Bitcoin Lightning Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby
11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Fireside: Kalshi Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Brandon Green (Moderator), CEO, BTC Inc
- John Wang, Head of Crypto, Kalshi
12:00–12:05 PM | Aven: The End of Selling Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Sisun Lee, Head of Crypto, Aven
12:00–12:30 PM | Money Without Permission: Roya Mahboob’s Story Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Roya Mahboob, CEO, Digital Citizen Fund
12:00–12:30 PM | Keeping Your Cool in a World of Hot Compute: AI, Bitcoin & Liquid Cooling Stage: Energy Stage
- Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners
- Jeremy Singer, HPC Systems Manager, ExxonMobil
- Suelyn Wang, CEO, Changzhou Bingrui Heat Transfer Technology Co., Ltd.
- Matthew Carson, Chief Business Officer, Hash House
12:00–12:30 PM | More than Just Plebs: The Evolution of Bitcoin Culture & Community Stage: Genesis Stage
- Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica
- Thomas Pacchia, Founder, PubKey
- Matt Kita, General Partner, Axiom
- American HODL
12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
12:05–12:30 PM | Fixing the Policies Holding Bitcoin Back Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Cody Carbone (Moderator), CEO, The Digital Chamber
- Kara Calvert, VP, US Policy, Coinbase
- Jayson Browder, SVP Government Affairs & Social Responsibility, MARA
- Janessa Lopez, Head of Digital Assets Policy, Block Inc
- Dennis Porter, CEO & Co-Founder, Satoshi Action
12:15–1:00 PM | MDK: An Open-Source Foundation for the Future of Bitcoin Mining Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether
12:30–1:00 PM | Open-Sourcing the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem Stage: Energy Stage
- Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy
- Michael Schmid, Lead Developer, 256 Foundation – Libre Control Board
- Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
12:30–1:00 PM | Are We Getting More Clarity? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Miles Jennings (Moderator), Head of Policy & General Counsel, A16z crypto
- Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate
- Bernie Moreno, Senator, U.S. Senate
- Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House
- Sam Kazemian, Founder, Frax
12:48–12:51 PM | Showcase: Mangrove Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Tim Darrah, Co-Founder & CEO, Mangrove Technologies Inc.
12:53–1:14 PM | Digital Credit Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy
- Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive
- Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet
1:00–1:30 PM | And She Became His Voice: The Wives & Mothers Carrying the Fight Against Injustice Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast
- Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai
- Janice McAfee, Co-Founder; John McAfee’s Wife, Aintivirus
- Lyn Ulbricht, Founder, CEO, Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing
1:00–1:30 PM | Joinstr: Coinjoin Implementation Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Floppy
1:00–2:00 PM | Femi Longe and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
- Femi Longe
- Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights
1:16–1:37 PM | The Convergence of AI and Bitcoin Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
- Kurtis Perdelwitz, Sales and Marketing Director, GIGA Inc
- Patrick Lowry, CEO, Samara Asset Group
1:30–2:00 PM | A Framework for Understanding Everything Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV
- Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
- Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures
1:30–2:00 PM | Unilateral Exit or It’s Not Non-Custodial: Building Bitcoin Credit Lines with Tapscript Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Yash Belavadi, Founder & CPO, Surge
- Michael Borglin, Co-Founder & CEO, Surge
1:30–2:00 PM | The Bitcoin Bloc: A New Force in American Politics Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Faryar Shirzad (Moderator), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Zach Nunn, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
- Mike Lawler, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives
1:39–2:00 PM | Guide to Institutional Maturity: Tax, Insurance, and Corporate Governance Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Vijay Selvam (Moderator), Author, Principles of Bitcoin
- Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Becca Rubenfeld, Co-Founder, COO & CFO, AnchorWatch
- Allison Handy, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP
2:00–2:30 PM | Paper Bitcoin Summer or Self-Custody Spring? Stage: Genesis Stage
- Nico Moran (Moderator), Host, Simply Bitcoin
- Ben Jarvie, Founder, Bitcoin Butlers
- Andy Edstrom
- Hodl Dee, Support Specialist, Coinkite
2:00–3:00 PM | Building on the Char Network Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Stu, Software Engineer, Char
2:00–2:30 PM | How Institutions Are Approaching Bitcoin Exposure by Diversifying Within the Ecosystem Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence
- Matthew Sigel, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Onchain Economy ETF
- Dave Ripley, co-CEO, Kraken
- Jeff Park
2:02–2:23 PM | Building on STRC & SATA Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Allard Peng (Moderator), Research Analyst, Bitcoin for Corporations
- Tyler Evans, CIO, UTXO Management
- Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer & CEO of True North, Strive
- Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin Strategy Manager, Strategy
2:25–2:46 PM | Bitcoin Treasuries Over the Next Decade Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
- Jeremy Almond, CEO & Founder, Paystand
- Jonny Himalaya, Co-Founder, Dotswap/On Nexus
2:30–3:00 PM | Open vs. Closed-Source Mining Tools Stage: Energy Stage
- Alex Dischinger (Moderator), Sales, MegaMiner
- Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology
- Marshall Long, Founder, Pleb Source
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
- Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether
2:30–3:00 PM | Powering the Future Economy: How HPC + Bitcoin Mining Changes Energy Markets for the Better Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting
- Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman, CleanSpark
- Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA
2:30–3:00 PM | America’s Bitcoin & China’s Gold Stage: Genesis Stage
- Josh Hendrickson (Moderator), Professor and Chair, University of Mississippi
- Roberto Rios, Founder, Lima Research LLC
- Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin
- Trace Mayer, Principal, Urim Capital
2:48–3:09 PM | The OpCo Edge Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional
- Paul Tarantino, CEO, Byte Federal
- Will Reeves, Fold
- Brandon Bailey, Director, Corporate Development, Nakamoto
3:00–3:30 PM | The Post-Subsidy World: Should We Be Concerned About the Security Budget? Stage: Energy Stage
- Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace
- Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology
- Mike Casey
- Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.
3:00–3:30 PM | Pepe Stays Rare: Ten Years of Bitcoin Memes Stage: Genesis Stage
- Subterranean (Moderator)
- Shawn Leary, Rare Pepe Scientist
- Rare Scrilla, Artist, Dank Fake Rare
- Tommy Marcheschi, Design & Operations Lead, BMAG
3:00–3:45 PM | FROSTR: Nostr Multisig for Individuals, Teams, & Beyond Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Austin Kelsay
3:00–3:30 PM | Write Code or Suit Up: Should Bitcoiners Run for Office or Focus on Building? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Troy Cross (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Peter McCormack, Chairman, Real Bedford
- American HODL
- Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi
3:00–4:00 PM | BTC Sessions and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
- Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital
- Matt Hill, CEO, Start9
3:11–3:31 PM | How STRC Was Born: A Conversation with Michael Saylor and Barclays MD Lee Counselman Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- Lee Counselman (Moderator), Managing Director, Barclays
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:30–4:00 PM | Why Energy Investment Matters More than AI Hype Stage: Energy Stage
- Brad Cuddy (Moderator), Director of Energy Operations, Cholla Inc
- Stephen Barbour, President and CEO, Upstream Data Inc.
- Sean McDonough, President and CEO, New West Data
- Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure
3:30–4:00 PM | How Much Bitcoin Do You Really Need to Retire? Stage: Genesis Stage
- Brandon Keys (Moderator), Founder, Green Candle
- Mitchell Askew, Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware
- Trey Sellers, VP of Sales, Unchained
- Shawn Owen, CEO, SALT Lending
3:30–4:00 PM | The Dollar Milkshake Meets Stablecoins: Where Does Bitcoin Fit in the Equation? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
- Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital
3:33–3:35 PM | Closing Remarks Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC
- George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
4:00–4:30 PM | Life in a Fourth Turning: Rethinking Taxes, Passports & Exiting the System Stage: Genesis Stage
- Nuri Katz (Moderator), President, Apex Capital Partners
- GMONEY, Host, Rugpull Radio
- Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder & President, Freedom Law School
- Nolan Bauerle, Host, RoxomTV
4:00–4:30 PM | Can Data Centers Deliver on the AI Promise? Stage: Energy Stage
- Curtis Harris (Moderator), Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining
- Nir Rikovitch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MARA
- Francesca Failoni, CFO & Co-Founder, ALPS
- Aaron Ginn, CEO and Co-Founder, Hydra Host
- Xander Wu, Founder and CEO, Zillion Network
4:00–4:15 PM | Keynote: Tim Draper Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates
4:15–4:35 PM | The Bitcoin ADR Moment: Rewiring Global Market Access Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management
- David Martin, Chief Revenue – Digital, Clear Street
- Ishaan Narain, Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer, Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC)
4:30–5:00 PM | Transmuting AI Slop to AI Signal Stage: Genesis Stage
- Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based
- Michael Sullivan, Author, Michael R. Sullivan
- Mike Oshins, Content Creator, Simply Bitcoin
- Brian Hirschfield, President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors
- Bruce Barone Jr., CEO & Founder, BrainSprout Studios
4:30–5:00 PM | Mining Stewardship: Creating Value, Jobs, & Opportunities for Local Communities Stage: Energy Stage
- Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK
- Harvey Blom, Managing Partner, GRN Bi
- Curtis Harris, Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining
- Megan Brooks-Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer, Blockware
- Mohammed Bakhashwain, Founder, President & CEO, Bitzero
4:35–5:00 PM | Bitcoin, the Space Economy & Orbital Infrastructure Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Dhruv Bansal (Moderator), Co-founder and CSO, Unchained
- Aaron Burnett, CEO, Mach33 Financial Group
Tuesday, April 28
10:00–10:30 AM | Orange Pill U: Hazing Your Classmates with Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage
- Madison Hanson (Moderator), Founder, HansonHash
- Nicki Sharma, Host, The Orange Peel Podcast
- Braeden Ruddock, Growth & Affiliate Marketing, BTC.Inc
- Halston Valencia, Marketing at Bitcoin Well, Co-Founder of BOLT
10:00–10:15 AM | Announcement: Block Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block
10:00–10:15 AM | Turning Stages into Circular Economies Stage: Open Source Stage
- Francis Mars, Co-Founder, Pubpay, ChainDuel
10:00–10:30 AM | Channeling Interest: How Companies Are Monetizing the Lightning Network Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Graham Krizek (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Voltage
- Tyler Wood, Block
- Jesse Shrader, CEO, Co-Founder, Amboss Technologies
- Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:15–10:20 AM | 10 Years of BTC Sessions Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
10:15–10:45 AM | Vibe Coding on Bitcoin Stage: Open Source Stage
- Michael Tidwell (Moderator), SVP of Engineering, ZBD
- Rockstar Dev, Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer
- Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
10:15–10:30 AM | DATUM: The Mining Upgrade that Pays for Itself Stage: Energy Stage
- Jason Hughes, VP, Development and Engineering, OCEAN
10:20–10:30 AM | Diversifying Central Bank Reserves with Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Aleš Michl, Governor, Czech National Bank
10:30–11:00 AM | The Inflation Trap: The Ethics of Money Creation Stage: Genesis Stage
- James Poulos (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation
- Guido Hülsmann, Senior Fellow, Mises Institute
- Avik Roy, Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.
- Hector Alvero, Chief Operating Officer, Rhino Bitcoin
10:30–11:00 AM | Strategic Mining: Embracing Energy Volatility as the Competitive Advantage Stage: Energy Stage
- John Paul Baric (Moderator), CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc
- Scooter Womack, Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors
- Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology
- David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower
10:30–11:00 AM | Competitive Edge of Control: Action Sports & Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Justin Dorey (Moderator), Former Olympic Freeskier → Analyst at Luxor, Luxor
- Danielle Moinet, Wrestler, TV Boxing Host, WWE, BKB Boxing
- Cris Cyborg, CEO, Cris Cyborg Promotions
- Kenny Florian, UFC Fighter, Anik & Florian Podcast
10:30–11:00 AM | Sovereign E-Commerce Payments & Platforms Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Rockstar Dev (Moderator), Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
- Keith Gardner, CEO, Branta
- calvadev, Founder, Shopstr Markets
10:30–11:00 AM | Financial Freedom as a Human Right Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy
- Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute
- Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author
10:45–11:15 AM | Why AI Agents Want Bitcoin Stage: Open Source Stage
- Eric Hadley (Moderator), Founder, Hyperdope | Sovereign System Designer, Hyperdope, LLC
- Christopher David, Founder & CEO, OpenAgents
- Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu
- Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby
11:00–11:15 AM | We’re Not Fixing Money to Build More Casinos Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
11:00–11:30 AM | Set Up Your New All-In-One Bitcoin Wallet LIVE – Bull Bitcoin Demo Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
11:00–11:30 AM | Portfolio Construction & Financial Products with Bitcoin at the Core Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Tim Savage (Moderator), CEO, Ion Strategies
- Dhruv Patel, CEO, Arch Lending
- Sam Konigsberg, Director, BlackRock
- Bisher Khudeira, Executive Director, Stormrake
11:00–11:30 AM | From Hashrate to Hill: Why Miners Should Engage in Public Policy Stage: Energy Stage
- Kyle Schneps (Moderator), Director of Policy, DCG
- Filip Primec, Director, NiceHash
- John Paul Baric, CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc
11:00–11:15 AM | Fixing the Quantum Issue on a Wallet Level Stage: Genesis Stage
- James Stephens, Founder & CEO, Qastle Wallet
11:00–11:30 AM | Bitcoin Adoption: From First Use to Everyday Reality Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Win Ko Ko Aung, Head of Global Bitcoin Adoption, Human Rights Foundation
- Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai
- Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento
- Isabella Santos, Founder, BTC Isla
11:15–11:45 AM | Lightning + Ecash: An Atomic Match Made in Heaven? Stage: Open Source Stage
- Shinobi (Moderator), Technical & Print Editor, Bitcoin Magazine
- Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
- Alex Lewin, Software Engineer, Fedi
11:15–11:30 AM | The Global Account Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark
11:15–11:30 AM | Sovereignty & Purpose in the Information Era Stage: Genesis Stage
- Matt Hill, CEO, Start9
11:30–11:50 AM | The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey Stage: Genesis Stage
- Terence Michael, Boat Accident Mitigation, The Bitcoin Adviser
11:30–11:45 AM | Building a Personal Treasury with a Perpetual Bitcoin Machine Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
11:30 AM–12:10 PM | The Hashrate Arms Race: Conflict in a Softwar World Stage: Energy Stage
- Ken Egan (Moderator), Head of Government Affairs, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Africa, ReElement Technologies
- Jacob Langenkamp, CEO, Bridger
- Kyle Schneps, Director of Policy, DCG
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin Education for Activists Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Femi Longe
- Anna Chekhovich, Freedom Tech Education Lead, Human Rights Foundation
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Then They Fight You: From Ignored to Opposed, Where Bitcoin Is Now Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Hailey Lennon (Moderator), Bitcoin Attorney, Lennon Legal Consulting
- Chris Lane, Former CTO, Silvergate Bank
- Emily Kapur, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Jonathan Melton, Head of Lending, Unchained
11:40 AM–12:10 PM | How to Choose the Best Hardware Wallet for You Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
11:45 AM–12:00 PM | WTF is Char? Stage: Open Source Stage
- Jeremy Rubin, CEO, Char Network
11:45 AM–12:15 PM | How Will Bitcoin Behave with Global Uncertainty? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research
- Joseph Wang, Principal, Fedguy.com
- Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise
11:50 AM–12:30 PM | Interactive Strategies to Improve as a Bitcoin Educator + Q&A Stage: Genesis Stage
- Arsh Molu (Moderator), Operations Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Satsie, Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project
- John Dennehy, Founder, My First Bitcoin
- niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++
12:00–12:30 PM | Taxes 1099-DA: What You Need to Know Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm
- Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner, Gordon Law
- Jordan Guess, Head of Sales & Partnerships, Bitment & Satoshi Pacioli
- Vick Bathija, Founder, Commerce CPA
12:00–12:30 PM | Centralization Risks: Funding, Power & Bitcoin’s Client Diversity Problem Stage: Open Source Stage
- Thomas Pacchia (Moderator), Founder, PubKey
- Eric Voskuil, Maintainer, Libbitcoin
- Jon Atack, Developer & Protocol Engineer, BIPs maintainer, Bitcoin Core
- Eric Lombrozo
12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
12:00–12:30 PM | Designing the Modern Day Bitcoin Portfolio with Protection & Income in Mind Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence
- John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments
12:10–12:30 PM | The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining to AI Stage: Energy Stage
- Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex
12:15–1:00 PM | Is Technology Making Democracy Obsolete? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- David Zell (Moderator), President & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Curtis Yarvin, CEO, Urban Tiger
- Mike Brock
12:20–12:50 PM | How to Protect Your Bitcoin During a Home Invasion Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
12:30–1:00 PM | Banking with Bitcoin & Digital Assets Built-In Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Brian Hirschfield (Moderator), President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors
- Igor Istratov, Head of Digital Assets Product, Fifth Third Bank
- Andrew Begin, Chief Strategy Officer, Galoy
- Miles Paschini, Co-Founder & CEO, FV Bank
12:30–1:00 PM | Energy Symbiosis: Powering Compute for AI & Bitcoin Simultaneously Stage: Energy Stage
- Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge
- David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower
- Rick Margerison, Founder / Chief Infrastructure Architect / Visionary, dba LiquidRick
- Billy Boone, CMO, Simple Mining
12:45–1:15 PM | Incentive Alignment: Theory vs. Practice Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Ryan Gentry (Moderator), CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
- Jeff Park
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
1:00–1:30 PM | Inheritance: Could Your Family Access Your Bitcoin if You Died Today? Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
1:00–1:30 PM | Using Bitcoin as Money, Privately Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Obi Nwosu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fedi
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Eric Sirion, Co-founder, Fedi
- Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync
1:00–1:30 PM | The Subtle Art of Buying the Top Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Ryan Long (Moderator), Comedian, Boyscast
- Danny Polishchuk (Moderator), Comedian
- Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
- Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
1:30–2:00 PM | Building the Next Financial System on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV
- Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crypto and International, Robinhood
- Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust
- Paget Stanco, VP, Head of Institutional, Gemini
1:30–2:00 PM | Private Communication in a Digital World Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise
1:30–2:00 PM | Free Samourai Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai
- Angela McArdle, Chair, Libertarian Mises Caucus
1:40–2:10 PM | How to Accept Bitcoin as a Business (Two Options That Keep YOU in Control!) Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
2:00–2:30 PM | Understanding the Quantum Attack Vectors Stage: Open Source Stage
- Isabel Foxen Duke (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Rails
- Clara Shikhelman, Head of Research, Chaincode Labs
- Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers, Founder & CEO, Pauli Group
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
2:00–2:15 PM | Create, Own, Scale: AI & Bitcoin for the Solopreneur Stage: Genesis Stage
- Jordan Urbs, AI Educator, AI Captains Academy
2:00–2:30 PM | How Bitcoin Companies Are Aligning Globally Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
- David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.
- Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
2:00–3:00 PM | AI and the Future of Bitcoin Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
2:15–2:30 PM | Futures Markets as the Main Driver of Short-Term Price Action Stage: Genesis Stage
- Kosta Ouzas, CEO/Founder, Minotaur Trading Systems
2:20–2:50 PM | Bitcoin Privacy: How to Hide Your Bitcoin from Prying Eyes! Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
2:30–3:00 PM | Starting from Zero: How Do We Build Institutions from the Ground Up? Stage: Genesis Stage
- Robin Seyr (Moderator), Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast
- Joe Carlasare, Partner, Amundsen Davis LLC
- Craig Warmke, Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Beau Turner, CEO, Abundant Mines
2:30–3:00 PM | Outplaying the House: Beating the Banks at Their Own Game Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Anthony Magliacca (Moderator), Five Bells
- Harsha Goli, CEO, Magnolia Financial
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
- Will Reeves, Fold
2:30–3:15 PM | The Great Pivot: How to Think About the Difference Between HPC & Mining Infrastructure Stage: Energy Stage
- Ariel Deschapell (Moderator), Co-Founder & CTO, Hydra Host
- Brent Whitehead, Co-Founder and COO, Giga Energy
- Taras Kulyk, CEO, Synteq Digital
- Taylor Monnig, COO and CTO, CleanSpark
2:30–3:00 PM | Bitcoin-Native Capital Markets Stage: Open Source Stage
- Janusz (Moderator), CEO, (π)→✦
- Ekrem Bal, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Citrea
- Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet
- David Seroy, Alpen Labs
2:30–2:40 PM | Announcement Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc
2:40–3:15 PM | Keynote: Michael Saylor Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:00–3:30 PM | Don’t Trust, Verify: Sovereignty in the Age of AI Stage: Genesis Stage
- Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica
- TC, Creator, Timechain Calendar
- Milan de Reede, Co-founder & CEO, NanoGPT, AI.bitcoin.com
- Charles, Founder, Sats4AI
3:00–3:45 PM | Bitcoin Security: Learn How to Use Multisig LIVE! Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
3:00–3:30 PM | Verifiable Smart Contracts with Simplicity Stage: Open Source Stage
- Matt Odell (Moderator), Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Scott Millar, CEO, SideSwap
- Andrew Poelstra, Simplicity Language, Team Lead
3:00–3:25 PM | Getting Employee Buy-in With Bitcoin Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Scott Dedels (Moderator), Co-CEO, Block Rewards
- Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow
- Mike Coffey, Founder / CEO, BlueCotton
3:15–4:00 PM | Why Bitcoin Miners Have a Head Start in the Race for AI Compute Stage: Energy Stage
- Mags Gronowska (Moderator), Consultant, Magsplaining
- Drew Armstrong, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Cipher
- Jeffrey Thomas, SVP of AI Data Centers, CleanSpark
- Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies
3:15–3:45 PM | Bitcoin on the Frontlines of Human Rights Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author
- Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy
- Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute
3:25–3:35 PM | Keynote: Apex Capital Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Nuri Katz, President, Apex Capital Partners
3:30–4:00 PM | Argo Garbling Scheme, BitVM Bridges & Shielded CSV Stage: Open Source Stage
- Ying Tong Lai, Co-founder & CTO, { ideal }
- Liam Eagen, co-founder, { ideal }
- Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync
3:30–4:00 PM | Forecasting Bitcoin with Macro Models & Mercury Retrograde Stage: Genesis Stage
- Erin Redwing (Moderator), Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
- Robert Weinstein, Market Analyst, The Astro Crypto Report
- Heather Keys, Hypnotherapist & Coach, Proof of Mind, Unhypnotized Ventures Inc
3:30–4:00 PM | Michael Saylor Q&A Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:35–4:00 PM | What Makes a Bitcoin Treasury Company Successful? Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Jason Fang (Moderator), Founder, Sora Ventures
- Paul Lee, CEO, Bitplanet
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
3:45–4:15 PM | Preserving the Historical Record of Bitcoin Knowledge Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Rosenberg (Moderator)
- Michael Goldstein, Founder and President, Satoshi Nakamoto Institute
- Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors
- Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine
4:00–5:30 PM | BitDevs Stage: Open Source Stage
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- J, Founder, BitDevs
- RAS, Founder, Bitcoin Grove
4:00–4:30 PM | Code, Compliance, & Consequences: What’s Regulated & What Isn’t Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm
- Zack Shapiro, Managing Partner (Rains), Head of Policy (BPI), Rains LLP / Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Tor Ekeland, Managing Partner, Tor Ekeland Law, PLLC
4:00–4:30 PM | The Financial, Physical & Legal Architecture of the HPC Transition Stage: Energy Stage
- Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting
- Rachel Silverstein, General Counsel – Global, Keel Infrastructure
- Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO, CleanSpark
- Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex
4:00–5:00 PM | Matt Odell and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Marty Bent, Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31
- Danny Knowles, Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
4:00–4:30 PM | Bitcoin Goes to Hollywood Stage: Genesis Stage
- Mike Germano (Moderator), Founder, Bitcoin Marketing Department
- Garrett Patten, Director, Producer, Actor, TBK Productions
- Henry Cejudo
4:15–4:40 PM | Keynote: Tether Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether
4:30–5:30 PM | Community Builders Meetup of Meetups Stage: Genesis Stage
- Wesley Schlemmer (Moderator), President, Bitcoin Bay Foundation
- Jhonny Fire Starter, Delgado’s Fuego LLC / MotivPeru / Bitcoin Charlotte / Orange Pill Peru
- Chester Ney, Philly Bitcoin Jawn / BlockTron / TGFB
- Liz Parrish, Events Coordinator, Bitcoin Bay Foundation
4:30–5:00 PM | Past Performance, Future Structure: Is Bitcoin at a Turning Point as a Risk Asset? Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Brandon Gentile (Moderator), Content Creator/Podcaster
- Chris Kuiper, VP Research, Fidelity Digital Assets
- Sam Callahan, Director of Strategy & Research, OranjeBTC
- Greg Cipolaro, Global Head of Research, NYDIG
4:30–5:00 PM | Why America Must Lead the Global Race for Digital Infrastructure Stage: Energy Stage
- Scooter Womack (Moderator), Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors
- Harry Sudock, Chief Business Officer, CleanSpark
- Lisa Hough
- Will Su, Managing Director, Director of Research, BlackRock
4:40–4:50 PM | Announcement: Starknet Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Damian Chen, VP Growth at Starknet Foundation, Starknet Foundation
5:00–5:30 PM | Make Bitcoin Mining Great Again Stage: Energy Stage
- Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace
- Rapha Zagury, Founder & CEO, Elektron Energy
- Kent Halliburton, CEO & Co-Founder, Sazmining
- Matt Prusak, President, American Bitcoin
5:00–5:30 PM | Multiple Paths, One Asset: Spend, Borrow, or Hodl? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block
- Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One
5:30–6:00 PM | Is Bitcoin Still a Sovereign Tool? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- BTC Sessions (Moderator), Educator, BTC Sessions
- Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Bruce Fenton, CEO, Chainstone Labs
- Luke Rudkowski, Founder, We Are Change
Wednesday, April 29
10:00–10:30 AM | Strategies for Bitcoin Personal Finance Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Brian Harrington (Moderator), YouTuber, Brian Harrington
- Sam, YouTuber, My Financial Friend
- Aaron Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Founder, Altcoin Daily
- Austin Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Altcoin Daily
10:00–10:30 AM | The Network Effect of Bitcoin Education Stage: Genesis Stage
- Matt Mosich (Moderator), President & Owner, The Mosich Group
- Larry Spraker, Bitcoin Educator, BTC Isla
- Gabriel Kurman, Author, Bitcoin Circular Economies
- Zach Wischler, Director of Sales, Casa
- Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai
10:00–10:30 AM | The Corporate Bitcoin Journey: Lessons from Early Allocators Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.
- Brian Consolvo, KPMG LLP
- Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Urban Lavrenčič, Director, NiceHash
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:15–10:30 AM | You’re Wrong About L2s: Economic vs Technical Scaling Stage: Open Source Stage
- Red Sheehan, Software Engineer, Taproot Wizards
10:15–10:45 AM | Bitcoin’s Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback Stage: Energy Stage
- Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)
- Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology
- Leo Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Development, Canaan Inc.
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
10:30–11:00 AM | Protocol vs Platform: Nostr’s Utility Beyond Social Media Stage: Open Source Stage
- Derek Ross (Moderator), Developer Relations, Soapbox
- David Strayhorn, CoFounder, NosFabrica
- William Casarin, CEO, Damus
- Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise
10:30–11:00 AM | Battle-Tested Strategies of Holding Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Julia Duzon (Moderator), Chief Operating Officer, River
- Di Lewis, CFO, BTC Inc
- Leon Johnson, Head of Operations, Fedi
- Štěpán Uherík, CFO, Trezor Company
10:30–11:00 AM | From HODL to Home: Bitcoin-Backed Loans Meet Mortgages Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Leon Wankum (Moderator), Head of Bitcoin Strategies, oneVest
- Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending
- CJ Konstantinos, Founder & CEO, Peoples Reserve
10:30–11:30 AM | Isabella Santos and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla
- Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast
- Erik Cason (Moderator), President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty
10:30–11:00 AM | Making Bitcoin Babies: Sovereignty Starts in the Womb Stage: Genesis Stage
- Conor Chepenik (Moderator), Bitcoin Adoption Specialist, Lead Writer, Swan / Bitcoinnews.com
- Justine Harper, Sovereign Bitcoin Mama
- Katie The Russian, CMO, CitizenX
10:45–11:30 AM | Workshop: Solo Miners Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
10:45–11:00 AM | Hashrate is Not What You Think It Is Stage: Energy Stage
- Mike Segal, Security and Infrastructure Expert, Evertas
11:00–11:15 AM | The Bitcoin Developer Ecosystem Stage: Open Source Stage
- niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++
11:00–11:30 AM | Zoomer to Boomer: Why Each Generation Needs Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage
- Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based
- Mel Sands, Creator and Producer, The Bitcoin Boomers
- Ben GenZ4BTC, Business owner, Genz4btc
- John Drew, Producer, BitcoinDay
- Ali Tager, VP, External Affairs, National Cryptocurrency Association
11:00–11:15 AM | The Trillion-Dollar Bridge: How Bond Markets Will Fuel the Bitcoin Credit Revolution Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, Ledn
- Adam Reeds, Co-Founder and CEO, Ledn
11:00–11:30 AM | Building Bitcoin Wealth Through Trusts, Insurance & Inheritance Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners
- Jeff Vandrew Jr., Board Member, Gannett Trust Company & Unchained
- Zac Townsend, CEO, Meanwhile
- Jake Claver, CEO & Principal, Digital Ascension Group
11:00–11:30 AM | Developing Data Centers from the Ground Up Stage: Energy Stage
- Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners
- Glenn Miller, Partner and Co-Chair, Affordable Housing and Community Development Practice, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Jay Zapata, CEO & Cofounder, Satokie
- Adam Wiggins, Director of Data Center Solutions-AMER, Camfil
11:15–11:50 AM | Spark & Ark: The Next Generation of Layer Two Stage: Open Source Stage
- Roy Sheinfeld (Moderator), CEO, Breez
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- Matthew Vuk, Researcher, Second
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet
11:15–11:25 AM | Keynote: Steak ‘n Shake Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer, Steak ‘n Shake
11:25–11:40 AM | Keynote: Bitmain Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Irene Gao, President of Mining, Bitmain
11:30 AM–12:10 PM | Allocating Scarce Assets: Energy, Compute, & Bitcoin Stage: Energy Stage
- Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd
- Salman Khan, Chief Financial Officer, MARA
- Rory Murray, VP of Digital Asset Management, CleanSpark
- Matt Williams, Head of Financial Services, Luxor Technology
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Teaching Private Credit: How to Value Bitcoin Companies Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Jonathan Kirkwood
- Scott Marmoll, Founder and Managing Director, Capital B Advisory
- Marc Syz, CEO, BYZ Partners
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin: Did It Change You, or Did You Find It at the Right Time? Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc
- Paul Keating, Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal
- Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve
- Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Why You Need to Start a Podcast Stage: Genesis Stage
- Dan Webb (Moderator), Program Coordinator, The Bitcoin Conference
- Staci Costopoulos, Podcast Host & Community Builder, The Bitcoin Nova Podcast
- Robin Seyr, Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast
- Paula Iversen, Podcast Host, The Bitcoin Edge
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Protecting Free Speech with Nostr Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
- William Casarin, CEO, Damus
- Alex Li, Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation
11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Through the Eyes of a Cypherpunk Legend: Hyperbitcoinization = HyperAmericanization Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Rosenberg
11:50 AM–12:30 PM | An Explanation of Post-Quantum Signature Schemes Stage: Open Source Stage
- Mike Schmidt (Moderator), Executive Director, Brink
- conduition, Protocol Researcher, Independent
- Tadge Dryja, Researcher
- Jonas Nick, Director of Research, Blockstream
12:00–12:45 PM | Spaces Protocol: Sovereign Bitcoin Identity Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Andrew Lunde, Bitcoin+Enterprise Integration: Sovereign Names and Identity, Lunde Cognitive Effects, Inc.
12:00–12:30 PM | Documenting the Rise of Bitcoin Through Filmmaking Stage: Genesis Stage
- Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla
- Shooter, Filmmaker, No More Inflation
- Webworthy, Videographer and Filmmaker, BTCPay Server & BTC Inc
12:00–12:30 PM | Corporate Bitcoin in Europe: Regulation, Challenges & Opportunities Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Stefania Barbaglio (Moderator)
- Carmen Constenla Baliñas, Director of Investor Relations, Vanadi Treasury
- Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury
- Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc
12:00–12:30 PM | From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S. Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Eric Balchunas (Moderator), Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
- Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin
- John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments
12:00–12:30 PM | Activism in the Age of AI Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights
12:10–12:30 PM | The Game Theory Behind Miner Centralization Stage: Energy Stage
- Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon
12:30–1:00 PM | How Real is the Quantum Threat? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Thorn (Moderator), Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
- James O’Beirne
- Hunter Beast, Senior Protocol Engineer, Anduro
- Alex Pruden, Co-Founder & CEO, Project Eleven
12:30–1:00 PM | Squeezing Profit from the Margins: Uncovering Stranded Sats in Mining Operations Stage: Energy Stage
- Nico Smid (Moderator), Founder, Digital Mining Solutions
- Dan Koehler, CEO, ASIC Plug / FARMGOD
- Bradley Peak, Global Head of Sales, VNISH
- Alexander Lozben, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Interhash
12:30–1:00 PM | Stack Champs: East Meets West Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin
- Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet
12:30–1:30 PM | Hands-On Bitcoin Transactions Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- niftynei (Moderator), Founder, bitcoin++
12:30–1:00 PM | Is More Bitcoin Per Share “True” Yield? Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Matt Ballensweig (Moderator), Head of BitGo Prime, BitGo
- Alexander Blume, CEO, Two Prime
- Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners
12:45–1:15 PM | ZEUS Wallet Onboarding Workshop Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
1:00–1:20 PM | Finding Signal in a Noisy World Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital
1:15–2:00 PM | Vibe Coding a Bitcoin Wallet Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
1:20–1:40 PM | The Future of Capital Allocation Is Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management
- Amy Oldenburg, Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Morgan Stanley
1:30–2:00 PM | The Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Alex Li (Moderator), Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Tadge Dryja, Researcher
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
- Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Developer
1:40–2:00 PM | Creating Bitcoin’s Technical & Financial Infrastructure for Maximum Adoption Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Adam Back, Co-founder & CEO, Blockstream
- Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy
2:00–2:30 PM | Bitcoin Meets Conscious Living in Costa Rica Stage: Genesis Stage
- Paul Keating (Moderator), Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal
- Ben Ashara, CEO, Secret Keys Costa Rica
- Sergio Chaverri, CEO, AYA Capital
- Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle
2:00–2:15 PM | The History & Roadmap of Bitcoinkernel Stage: Open Source Stage
- Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink
2:00–2:20 PM | Bitcoin as the Architecture of Time Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital
- Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens
- Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens
2:00–2:30 PM | Decentralizing Bitcoin: The Solo Mining Movement Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Tyler Stevens, Founder & CEO, Exergy
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
- Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
2:15–2:30 PM | Announcement: LDK-Server Release Stage: Open Source Stage
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
2:30–3:00 PM | Secure & Secret: Advancing Bitcoin Privacy as the Default Stage: Open Source Stage
- Satsie (Moderator), Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project
- Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Spacebear, Payjoin Foundation
2:30–3:00 PM | Have Public Markets Been a Net Positive for Bitcoin? Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Vijay Selvam, Author, Principles of Bitcoin
- Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
- Andy Edstrom
2:30–3:00 PM | Breaking Out of the Fiat Music Industry Stage: Genesis Stage
- OpenMike (Moderator), Founder, Tunestr
- Noa Gruman, Lead singer, Scardust
2:30–3:15 PM | Workshop: Building on Consensus with Bitcoinkernel Stage: Workshop & 101 Area
- Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink
2:30–3:00 PM | Key Things to Look for in Mining Services Stage: Energy Stage
- Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)
- Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO, Mining Grid
- Matt Weinberg, AtlasPool
- Dominik Wanzowitsch, Head of Business Development, Hashlabs
2:30–3:00 PM | Quantized Time: Physics Through the Bitcoin Lens Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge
- Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital
- Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens
- Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens
2:50–3:20 PM | Agentic Investing: Does AI Make Better Bitcoin Investors Than Humans? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Spencer Nichols (Moderator), Multimedia Producer & Director, Bitcoin Magazine
- Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, eToro
- Milton Todd Ault III, CEO, OnlyBulls
- Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy
3:00–3:30 PM | Looking at Bitcoin Art Through a Protest Lens Stage: Genesis Stage
- Dennis Koch (Moderator), Director, Bitcoin Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG), BTC Inc
- Alex Schaefer
- Kolin Burges
- MEAR ONE
3:00–3:30 PM | Waste Not, Want Not: Using Stranded Energy for Mining + HPC Stage: Energy Stage
- Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge
- Hodl Tarantula, Co-founder, Sovereign Hybrid Compute
- Mathieu Agee, Founder, O21 Solutions
- Joe Dillon, CEO | Founder, Adakon Energy
3:00–3:30 PM | Elevating the User Experience of Self-Custody Stage: Open Source Stage
- Alex Lewin (Moderator), Software Engineer, Fedi
- Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine
- Pedro, Experience Designer, Bitcoin Conference
- Sindura Saraswathi, PhD Student, University of Central Florida
3:00–3:30 PM | Incentives & Illusions in Prediction Markets Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Matt Crosby (Moderator), Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro
- Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.
- Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon
- Derek Orr, CEO / Co-Founder, Predyx
3:20–3:50 PM | Modular by Design: Building Everything on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media
- Dhruv Bansal, Co-founder and CSO, Unchained
- David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark
- Matt Luongo, CEO, Thesis
3:30–4:00 PM | OPSEC in Practice: Bitcoin vs. the Surveillance State Stage: Genesis Stage
- Ben QnA (Moderator), Head of Customer Experience, Foundation
- Naomi Brockwell, President, Ludlow Institute
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- OpnState
3:30–4:00 PM | Heating Entrepreneurs: Productizing Waste Heat Stage: Energy Stage
- Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy
- Jason Goodman, Co Founder, Bathhouse
- Colin Sullivan, Founder & CEO, MintGreen
- Joseph Ma, Co-founder, Superheat
3:30–4:00 PM | Preparing to Take a Bitcoin Company Public Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Anne Peetz (Moderator), Partner, Reed Smith LLP
- David Lange, Director of Advisory, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, Weaver
- Jonathan Kirkwood
- Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust
3:30–4:00 PM | Upgrading Wallets for Users from Now to 2140 Stage: Open Source Stage
- Hodl Dee (Moderator), Support Specialist, Coinkite
- Bastien Taquet, Co-founder and CBO, Satochip S.R.L.
- Ben Kaufman
- Roy Sheinfeld, CEO, Breez
3:50–4:20 PM | Keynote: Jack Mallers Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One
4:00–4:15 PM | Bitcoin PIPEs v2: Covenants and ZKPs on Bitcoin via Witness Encryption Stage: Open Source Stage
- Misha Komarov, Founder, [[alloc] init]
4:00–4:30 PM | AI + Bitcoin + Nostr = Freedom Tech Stack Stage: Genesis Stage
- Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Mark Suman, Co-founder and CEO, Maple AI
- Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
4:00–4:30 PM | Self-Custody Insurance: Protecting Your Bitcoin Without Giving It Up Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Aaron Daniel (Moderator), Co-founder, Resolvr
- Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine
- Rob Hamilton, CEO, AnchorWatch
4:00–4:30 PM | Comparing Lottery Mining & Pool Economics for Hashers Stage: Energy Stage
- Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media
- Jan Warmus, Partnerships Director EU/USA, EMCD
- Duncan Coombe, Design Engineer, The Solo Mining Co’
4:15–5:00 PM | What’s the Plan for a Post-Quantum Soft-Fork? Stage: Open Source Stage
- Aaron van Wirdum (Moderator), Bitcoin Magazine
- Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors
- Mike Casey
- Christian Papathanasiou, Chief Architect of Quantum Bitcoin qBTC, Quantum Safe Technologies Corp
- Ian Smith, Founder, Surmount Systems
4:20–4:40 PM | Afroman Performance Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Afroman, Artist
4:30–5:00 PM | Fix the Money, Fix the Food, Fix the World Stage: Genesis Stage
- Tom Taber (Moderator), Director of Executive Outreach, The Beef Initiative
- Eric Thompson, Regenerative Farm Designer, Great Malus Beef
- Adam Saunders, Co-Founder and Special Projects Director, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
- Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow
4:30–5:00 PM | Is This the Bitcoin Supercycle or Is the Four-Year Pattern Still Intact? Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Michael Terpin (Moderator), CEO, Transform Ventures / Bitcoin Supercycle Fund
- Matt Crosby, Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro
- Rational Root, On-Chain and Cycle analyst, Bitcoin Strategy
- Shyan Hussain, Founder and CEO, BlockBytes Capital
4:30–5:00 PM | Lord of the Rigs: The Future of Mining Hardware Stage: Energy Stage
- Mitchell Askew (Moderator), Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware
- Max Guise, Bitkey & Proto Lead, Block Inc.
- Wright Wang, Sales and Marketing Director, MicroBT
- Peng Li, US Sales Director, Bitdeer
- Rezwan Mirza, Chief Corporate Development Officer, BGIN Blockchain Ltd
4:40–5:00 PM | Satoshi Speedway Tournament Finals Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- D++, Bitcoin Fungineer, Entropy
- Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento
5:00–5:30 PM | The Bitcoin Longevity Playbook: Health, Strength, & Vitality Stage: Genesis Stage
- Brian De Mint (Moderator), CMO, Club Orange
- Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve
- Erin Crawford, Bitcoin educator and mentor, strength coach, death doula
- Kellie Okonek, Vitality Architect and Executive Coach, Vital Systems, LLC
5:00–5:30 PM | Why Venture Capital is Broken & How Bitcoin is the Reset Stage: Enterprise Stage
- Lynne Bairstow (Moderator), Partner, Base Layer Advisors; Build With Bitcoin
- Greg Carson, Managing Partner, Humla Ventures
- Christopher Calicott, Managing Director, Trammell Venture Partners
- Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures
- Alex von Frankenberg, Author and Investor, May Ventures
5:00–5:30 PM | What Does Bitcoin Look Like in an Agentic World? Stage: Nakamoto Stage
- Marty Bent (Moderator), Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
- Erik Cason, President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty
- Bootoshi, CMO, Axia
5:00–5:30 PM | Covenants Are Dead, Quantum is Fake & BIP110 Was Vibe-Coded Stage: Open Source Stage
- Chris Seedor (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Stu, Software Engineer, Char
- Vortex, Application Developer, Vortex
- James O’Beirne