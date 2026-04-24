Bitcoin 2026 Schedule: Every Speaker At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event

Over 40,000 enthusiasts will descend on Las Vegas for an epic three-day celebration of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

(Bitcoin 2026)

Last year’s Bitcoin Conference was nothing short of monumental. A 35,000-person crowd comprising staunch whales, newly initiated HODLers, and the orange gold-curious descended upon Las Vegas, where they witnessed a stacked list of keynote speakers. set a Guinness World Record for Bitcoin transactions, and partook in Sin City’s unparalleled menu of indulgences.

Bitcoin 2026 is poised to be even bigger and better. The world’s largest annual gathering dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin expects to welcome more than 40,000 participants to the Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Well over 500 industry leaders, policymakers, cultural icons, and other speakers will give keynotes on an extraordinarily broad range of topics, from U.S. legislation and AI integration to real estate and art.

Many attendees will clamor to see Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of Strategy who used nearly every financial instrument available to transform his publicly traded company into a crypto fortress that has over $60 billion in Bitcoin on its books—more than any other institution. Afroman—the weed-positive rapper who is perhaps best known for his hazy 2001 hit “Because I Got High”—will also appear on the premier Nakamoto stage like Saylor. Donning his signature star-spangled suit, the distinguished hip-hop artist has become something of a free speech icon in the wake of a saga involving Ohio sheriff’s deputies, who raided his home, found nothing, and unsuccessfully sued him after he cut security footage of the raid into viral music videos.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether—the world’s largest stablecoin issuer—will give a speech on Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system that’s sure to be dissected for days after the conference wraps up. While Jack Dorsey hasn’t been given a timeslot or stage on the schedule below, the Bitcoin Conference has confirmed through numerous official channels that the Twitter and Block Inc. (formerly Square) founder will also make an appearance. As the Block point-of-sale system recently gave merchants the ability to accept Bitcoin without any service fees, Dorsey will likely discuss the importance of BTC’s wide adoption as a form of payment for goods and services.

See the full list of every speaker via the Bitcoin 2026 schedule below:

Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | April 27–29 | Las Vegas

Monday, April 27

9:00–9:02 AM | Opening Remarks Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

9:00–9:05 AM | Opening Ceremony: National Anthem Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Snow, Performer

9:04–9:25 AM | 2026 Sentiment Report Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Mason Foard (Moderator), Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Meliuz

Nuri Chang, Chief Product Officer, BitGo

Gui Gomes, Founder & CEO, OranjeBTC

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

9:05–9:30 AM | Derechos de Propiedad Absolutos con Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage

Jethro Toro (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Country Podcast

Álvaro D. María, Author, The Philosophy of Bitcoin

Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor

Clara García Prieto, Founder BTL | Tax Lawyer | Author, “Bitcoin: A New Form of Private Property”

9:05–9:30 AM | Opening Remarks Stage: Nakamoto Stage

David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.

9:27–9:48 AM | Government Relations: Banking & Bitcoin Legislation Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Stephen Pollock (Moderator), Founder & Managing Partner, Signal Ridge Partners

Garry Krugljakow, Member of the Management Board – Head of BTC Strategy, Aifinyo AG

Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury

John Riggins, CEO, Moon Inc

9:30–10:00 AM | The Right to Self-Custody Shall Not Be Infringed Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Grant McCarty (Moderator), Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Joe Kelly, Co-founder and CEO, Unchained

Nick Begich, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

Zach Herbert, CEO, Foundation Devices

9:30–10:00 AM | Fixing the Healthcare System with Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage

Avik Roy (Moderator), Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.

Andy Schoonover, CEO, CrowdHealth

Jon Gordon, Co-Founder, SOUND HSA

Dr. Christian Smith, Physician Owner, Premier Direct Primary Care

10:00–10:05 AM | MARA Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA

10:00–10:30 AM | Lessons in Security From Those in the Know Stage: Genesis Stage

Justine Bone (Moderator), Executive Director, Crypto ISAC

Garret Kelly, Crypto CISO, Principal Software Engineer, Robinhood

Erik Kellogg, CISO, BinanceUS

Joe Corsi, Chief Security and Technology Officer, Foundry Digital LLC

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:05–10:20 AM | Keynote: Arthur Hayes Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom

10:12–10:15 AM | Showcase: LQWD Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.

10:15–10:30 AM | Announcement: Bitcoin Merch Stage: Energy Stage

Idan Abada, CEO, Bitcoin Merch®

10:17–10:20 AM | Showcase: XCE Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc

10:20–10:30 AM | Keynote: Senator Cynthia Lummis Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate

10:22–10:43 AM | Scaling Operations via Bitcoin-Backed Lending Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners

Himanshu Sahay, CTO, Arch Lending

Jason Twu, CBO, Avalon Labs

Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending

10:30–11:00 AM | Majoring in Bitcoin: Designing a Curriculum for Higher Education Stage: Genesis Stage

Kristyna Mazankova (Moderator), Head of PR / Director of the Master in Bitcoin, BTC Inc / Hesperides University

Korok Ray, Associate Professor & Executive Director, Texas A&M University

Ella Hough, Bitcoin Advocacy Associate, Strategy

Sal Pineda, Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

10:30–11:00 AM | CISA Proposal Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink

10:30–11:00 AM | Bitcoin & the Rise of Emerging Market Energy Economies Stage: Energy Stage

Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK

Timo Steipe, Founder, Munich International Mining LLC

Alessandro Cecere, Business Development, Luxor

Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure

10:30–11:00 AM | The Endgame: Inflation, Deflation, or Both? Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom

Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital

10:30–11:00 AM | The Future of Money: Bitcoin vs. CBDCs Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

10:30–11:00 AM | Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Paul Grewal (Moderator), Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase

Kash Patel, Director, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Todd Blanche, Acting Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice

10:45–11:06 AM | Capital Raising Strategies Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B

Yves Choueifaty, President & Founder, TOBAM

Jonathan Ovadia, CEO, OVEX

11:00–11:30 AM | From Vaults to Networks: Rethinking Bitcoin Custody Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Buck Perley

11:00–11:30 AM | The Sovereign Individual in the Bitcoin Era Stage: Genesis Stage

Katie The Russian (Moderator), CMO, CitizenX

Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Attorney, JH Marlin Law

Michelle Weekley, Director of Product Development, Byte Federal

11:00–11:20 AM | Fireside: CFTC Chairman Mike Selig Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Gregory Xethalis (Moderator), Partner and General Counsel / Director, Multicoin Capital / Nakamoto Inc.

Mike Selig, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Defending Human Rights Through Bitcoin Policy Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Grant McCarty, Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

11:00–11:30 AM | Hashrate is Dropping, Is Hosted Mining Picking Up the Slack? Stage: Energy Stage

Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations, BitFuFu, Inc.

Shreyash Milak, Founder, ValueHash

Michal Beno, CEO – Founder, OneMiners

11:20–11:40 AM | Fireside: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Perianne Boring (Moderator), Founder and Chair, The Digital Chamber

Paul Atkins, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Making Impacts in Bitcoin Policy at the State Level Stage: Genesis Stage

Dom Bei (Moderator), Founder, Proof of Workforce

Dan Hersey, Founder, RIBPI

Colin Crossman, Deputy Secretary of State, State of Wyoming

Dana Criswell, Legislative Analyst, Young Americans for Liberty

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Maximizing Your Bitcoin Mining Tax Strategy Stage: Energy Stage

Rob Massey (Moderator), Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Danny Condon, Chief Revenue Officer, Blockware

Jeffrey Li, Head of North America, FinTax

11:30 AM–12:15 PM | From Prompt to Payment: AI Agents x Bitcoin Lightning Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby

11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Fireside: Kalshi Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Brandon Green (Moderator), CEO, BTC Inc

John Wang, Head of Crypto, Kalshi

12:00–12:05 PM | Aven: The End of Selling Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Sisun Lee, Head of Crypto, Aven

12:00–12:30 PM | Money Without Permission: Roya Mahboob’s Story Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Roya Mahboob, CEO, Digital Citizen Fund

12:00–12:30 PM | Keeping Your Cool in a World of Hot Compute: AI, Bitcoin & Liquid Cooling Stage: Energy Stage

Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners

Jeremy Singer, HPC Systems Manager, ExxonMobil

Suelyn Wang, CEO, Changzhou Bingrui Heat Transfer Technology Co., Ltd.

Matthew Carson, Chief Business Officer, Hash House

12:00–12:30 PM | More than Just Plebs: The Evolution of Bitcoin Culture & Community Stage: Genesis Stage

Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica

Thomas Pacchia, Founder, PubKey

Matt Kita, General Partner, Axiom

American HODL

12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

12:05–12:30 PM | Fixing the Policies Holding Bitcoin Back Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Cody Carbone (Moderator), CEO, The Digital Chamber

Kara Calvert, VP, US Policy, Coinbase

Jayson Browder, SVP Government Affairs & Social Responsibility, MARA

Janessa Lopez, Head of Digital Assets Policy, Block Inc

Dennis Porter, CEO & Co-Founder, Satoshi Action

12:15–1:00 PM | MDK: An Open-Source Foundation for the Future of Bitcoin Mining Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether

12:30–1:00 PM | Open-Sourcing the Bitcoin Mining Ecosystem Stage: Energy Stage

Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy

Michael Schmid, Lead Developer, 256 Foundation – Libre Control Board

Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

12:30–1:00 PM | Are We Getting More Clarity? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Miles Jennings (Moderator), Head of Policy & General Counsel, A16z crypto

Cynthia Lummis, Senator, U.S. Senate

Bernie Moreno, Senator, U.S. Senate

Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House

Sam Kazemian, Founder, Frax

12:48–12:51 PM | Showcase: Mangrove Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Tim Darrah, Co-Founder & CEO, Mangrove Technologies Inc.

12:53–1:14 PM | Digital Credit Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy

Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive

Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet

1:00–1:30 PM | And She Became His Voice: The Wives & Mothers Carrying the Fight Against Injustice Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast

Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai

Janice McAfee, Co-Founder; John McAfee’s Wife, Aintivirus

Lyn Ulbricht, Founder, CEO, Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing

1:00–1:30 PM | Joinstr: Coinjoin Implementation Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Floppy

1:00–2:00 PM | Femi Longe and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

Femi Longe

Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights

1:16–1:37 PM | The Convergence of AI and Bitcoin Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

Kurtis Perdelwitz, Sales and Marketing Director, GIGA Inc

Patrick Lowry, CEO, Samara Asset Group

1:30–2:00 PM | A Framework for Understanding Everything Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV

Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures

1:30–2:00 PM | Unilateral Exit or It’s Not Non-Custodial: Building Bitcoin Credit Lines with Tapscript Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Yash Belavadi, Founder & CPO, Surge

Michael Borglin, Co-Founder & CEO, Surge

1:30–2:00 PM | The Bitcoin Bloc: A New Force in American Politics Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Faryar Shirzad (Moderator), Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives

Zach Nunn, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Lawler, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

1:39–2:00 PM | Guide to Institutional Maturity: Tax, Insurance, and Corporate Governance Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Vijay Selvam (Moderator), Author, Principles of Bitcoin

Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Becca Rubenfeld, Co-Founder, COO & CFO, AnchorWatch

Allison Handy, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP

2:00–2:30 PM | Paper Bitcoin Summer or Self-Custody Spring? Stage: Genesis Stage

Nico Moran (Moderator), Host, Simply Bitcoin

Ben Jarvie, Founder, Bitcoin Butlers

Andy Edstrom

Hodl Dee, Support Specialist, Coinkite

2:00–3:00 PM | Building on the Char Network Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Stu, Software Engineer, Char

2:00–2:30 PM | How Institutions Are Approaching Bitcoin Exposure by Diversifying Within the Ecosystem Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence

Matthew Sigel, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Onchain Economy ETF

Dave Ripley, co-CEO, Kraken

Jeff Park

2:02–2:23 PM | Building on STRC & SATA Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Allard Peng (Moderator), Research Analyst, Bitcoin for Corporations

Tyler Evans, CIO, UTXO Management

Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer & CEO of True North, Strive

Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin Strategy Manager, Strategy

2:25–2:46 PM | Bitcoin Treasuries Over the Next Decade Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

Jeremy Almond, CEO & Founder, Paystand

Jonny Himalaya, Co-Founder, Dotswap/On Nexus

2:30–3:00 PM | Open vs. Closed-Source Mining Tools Stage: Energy Stage

Alex Dischinger (Moderator), Sales, MegaMiner

Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology

Marshall Long, Founder, Pleb Source

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

Gio Galt, Product & Community Manager for MOS/MDK, Tether

2:30–3:00 PM | Powering the Future Economy: How HPC + Bitcoin Mining Changes Energy Markets for the Better Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting

Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman, CleanSpark

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO, MARA

2:30–3:00 PM | America’s Bitcoin & China’s Gold Stage: Genesis Stage

Josh Hendrickson (Moderator), Professor and Chair, University of Mississippi

Roberto Rios, Founder, Lima Research LLC

Roger Huang, Author, Would Mao Hold Bitcoin

Trace Mayer, Principal, Urim Capital

2:48–3:09 PM | The OpCo Edge Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional

Paul Tarantino, CEO, Byte Federal

Will Reeves, Fold

Brandon Bailey, Director, Corporate Development, Nakamoto

3:00–3:30 PM | The Post-Subsidy World: Should We Be Concerned About the Security Budget? Stage: Energy Stage

Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace

Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology

Mike Casey

Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.

3:00–3:30 PM | Pepe Stays Rare: Ten Years of Bitcoin Memes Stage: Genesis Stage

Subterranean (Moderator)

Shawn Leary, Rare Pepe Scientist

Rare Scrilla, Artist, Dank Fake Rare

Tommy Marcheschi, Design & Operations Lead, BMAG

3:00–3:45 PM | FROSTR: Nostr Multisig for Individuals, Teams, & Beyond Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Austin Kelsay

3:00–3:30 PM | Write Code or Suit Up: Should Bitcoiners Run for Office or Focus on Building? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Troy Cross (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Peter McCormack, Chairman, Real Bedford

American HODL

Frank Corva, Content Producer and Strategist, Fedi

3:00–4:00 PM | BTC Sessions and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital

Matt Hill, CEO, Start9

3:11–3:31 PM | How STRC Was Born: A Conversation with Michael Saylor and Barclays MD Lee Counselman Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

Lee Counselman (Moderator), Managing Director, Barclays

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:30–4:00 PM | Why Energy Investment Matters More than AI Hype Stage: Energy Stage

Brad Cuddy (Moderator), Director of Energy Operations, Cholla Inc

Stephen Barbour, President and CEO, Upstream Data Inc.

Sean McDonough, President and CEO, New West Data

Daniel Jonsson, CEO, MGMT Digital Infrastructure

3:30–4:00 PM | How Much Bitcoin Do You Really Need to Retire? Stage: Genesis Stage

Brandon Keys (Moderator), Founder, Green Candle

Mitchell Askew, Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware

Trey Sellers, VP of Sales, Unchained

Shawn Owen, CEO, SALT Lending

3:30–4:00 PM | The Dollar Milkshake Meets Stablecoins: Where Does Bitcoin Fit in the Equation? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

Brent Johnson, CEO, Santiago Capital

3:33–3:35 PM | Closing Remarks Stage: Enterprise Stage – BFC

George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

4:00–4:30 PM | Life in a Fourth Turning: Rethinking Taxes, Passports & Exiting the System Stage: Genesis Stage

Nuri Katz (Moderator), President, Apex Capital Partners

GMONEY, Host, Rugpull Radio

Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder & President, Freedom Law School

Nolan Bauerle, Host, RoxomTV

4:00–4:30 PM | Can Data Centers Deliver on the AI Promise? Stage: Energy Stage

Curtis Harris (Moderator), Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining

Nir Rikovitch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MARA

Francesca Failoni, CFO & Co-Founder, ALPS

Aaron Ginn, CEO and Co-Founder, Hydra Host

Xander Wu, Founder and CEO, Zillion Network

4:00–4:15 PM | Keynote: Tim Draper Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates

4:15–4:35 PM | The Bitcoin ADR Moment: Rewiring Global Market Access Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management

David Martin, Chief Revenue – Digital, Clear Street

Ishaan Narain, Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer, Receipts Depositary Corporation (RDC)

4:30–5:00 PM | Transmuting AI Slop to AI Signal Stage: Genesis Stage

Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based

Michael Sullivan, Author, Michael R. Sullivan

Mike Oshins, Content Creator, Simply Bitcoin

Brian Hirschfield, President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors

Bruce Barone Jr., CEO & Founder, BrainSprout Studios

4:30–5:00 PM | Mining Stewardship: Creating Value, Jobs, & Opportunities for Local Communities Stage: Energy Stage

Susie Violet Ward (Moderator), Journalist, Co-founder and Director, Bitcoin Policy UK

Harvey Blom, Managing Partner, GRN Bi

Curtis Harris, Senior Director of Growth, Compass Mining

Megan Brooks-Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer, Blockware

Mohammed Bakhashwain, Founder, President & CEO, Bitzero

4:35–5:00 PM | Bitcoin, the Space Economy & Orbital Infrastructure Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Dhruv Bansal (Moderator), Co-founder and CSO, Unchained

Aaron Burnett, CEO, Mach33 Financial Group

Tuesday, April 28

10:00–10:30 AM | Orange Pill U: Hazing Your Classmates with Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage

Madison Hanson (Moderator), Founder, HansonHash

Nicki Sharma, Host, The Orange Peel Podcast

Braeden Ruddock, Growth & Affiliate Marketing, BTC.Inc

Halston Valencia, Marketing at Bitcoin Well, Co-Founder of BOLT

10:00–10:15 AM | Announcement: Block Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block

10:00–10:15 AM | Turning Stages into Circular Economies Stage: Open Source Stage

Francis Mars, Co-Founder, Pubpay, ChainDuel

10:00–10:30 AM | Channeling Interest: How Companies Are Monetizing the Lightning Network Stage: Enterprise Stage

Graham Krizek (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Voltage

Tyler Wood, Block

Jesse Shrader, CEO, Co-Founder, Amboss Technologies

Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:15–10:20 AM | 10 Years of BTC Sessions Stage: Nakamoto Stage

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

10:15–10:45 AM | Vibe Coding on Bitcoin Stage: Open Source Stage

Michael Tidwell (Moderator), SVP of Engineering, ZBD

Rockstar Dev, Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer

Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

10:15–10:30 AM | DATUM: The Mining Upgrade that Pays for Itself Stage: Energy Stage

Jason Hughes, VP, Development and Engineering, OCEAN

10:20–10:30 AM | Diversifying Central Bank Reserves with Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Aleš Michl, Governor, Czech National Bank

10:30–11:00 AM | The Inflation Trap: The Ethics of Money Creation Stage: Genesis Stage

James Poulos (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation

Guido Hülsmann, Senior Fellow, Mises Institute

Avik Roy, Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.

Hector Alvero, Chief Operating Officer, Rhino Bitcoin

10:30–11:00 AM | Strategic Mining: Embracing Energy Volatility as the Competitive Advantage Stage: Energy Stage

John Paul Baric (Moderator), CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc

Scooter Womack, Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors

Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology

David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower

10:30–11:00 AM | Competitive Edge of Control: Action Sports & Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Justin Dorey (Moderator), Former Olympic Freeskier → Analyst at Luxor, Luxor

Danielle Moinet, Wrestler, TV Boxing Host, WWE, BKB Boxing

Cris Cyborg, CEO, Cris Cyborg Promotions

Kenny Florian, UFC Fighter, Anik & Florian Podcast

10:30–11:00 AM | Sovereign E-Commerce Payments & Platforms Stage: Enterprise Stage

Rockstar Dev (Moderator), Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

Keith Gardner, CEO, Branta

calvadev, Founder, Shopstr Markets

10:30–11:00 AM | Financial Freedom as a Human Right Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy

Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute

Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author

10:45–11:15 AM | Why AI Agents Want Bitcoin Stage: Open Source Stage

Eric Hadley (Moderator), Founder, Hyperdope | Sovereign System Designer, Hyperdope, LLC

Christopher David, Founder & CEO, OpenAgents

Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu

Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby

11:00–11:15 AM | We’re Not Fixing Money to Build More Casinos Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

11:00–11:30 AM | Set Up Your New All-In-One Bitcoin Wallet LIVE – Bull Bitcoin Demo Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

11:00–11:30 AM | Portfolio Construction & Financial Products with Bitcoin at the Core Stage: Enterprise Stage

Tim Savage (Moderator), CEO, Ion Strategies

Dhruv Patel, CEO, Arch Lending

Sam Konigsberg, Director, BlackRock

Bisher Khudeira, Executive Director, Stormrake

11:00–11:30 AM | From Hashrate to Hill: Why Miners Should Engage in Public Policy Stage: Energy Stage

Kyle Schneps (Moderator), Director of Policy, DCG

Filip Primec, Director, NiceHash

John Paul Baric, CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc

11:00–11:15 AM | Fixing the Quantum Issue on a Wallet Level Stage: Genesis Stage

James Stephens, Founder & CEO, Qastle Wallet

11:00–11:30 AM | Bitcoin Adoption: From First Use to Everyday Reality Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Win Ko Ko Aung, Head of Global Bitcoin Adoption, Human Rights Foundation

Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai

Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento

Isabella Santos, Founder, BTC Isla

11:15–11:45 AM | Lightning + Ecash: An Atomic Match Made in Heaven? Stage: Open Source Stage

Shinobi (Moderator), Technical & Print Editor, Bitcoin Magazine

Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

Alex Lewin, Software Engineer, Fedi

11:15–11:30 AM | The Global Account Stage: Nakamoto Stage

David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark

11:15–11:30 AM | Sovereignty & Purpose in the Information Era Stage: Genesis Stage

Matt Hill, CEO, Start9

11:30–11:50 AM | The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey Stage: Genesis Stage

Terence Michael, Boat Accident Mitigation, The Bitcoin Adviser

11:30–11:45 AM | Building a Personal Treasury with a Perpetual Bitcoin Machine Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

11:30 AM–12:10 PM | The Hashrate Arms Race: Conflict in a Softwar World Stage: Energy Stage

Ken Egan (Moderator), Head of Government Affairs, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Africa, ReElement Technologies

Jacob Langenkamp, CEO, Bridger

Kyle Schneps, Director of Policy, DCG

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin Education for Activists Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Femi Longe

Anna Chekhovich, Freedom Tech Education Lead, Human Rights Foundation

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Then They Fight You: From Ignored to Opposed, Where Bitcoin Is Now Stage: Enterprise Stage

Hailey Lennon (Moderator), Bitcoin Attorney, Lennon Legal Consulting

Chris Lane, Former CTO, Silvergate Bank

Emily Kapur, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Jonathan Melton, Head of Lending, Unchained

11:40 AM–12:10 PM | How to Choose the Best Hardware Wallet for You Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

11:45 AM–12:00 PM | WTF is Char? Stage: Open Source Stage

Jeremy Rubin, CEO, Char Network

11:45 AM–12:15 PM | How Will Bitcoin Behave with Global Uncertainty? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research

Joseph Wang, Principal, Fedguy.com

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise

11:50 AM–12:30 PM | Interactive Strategies to Improve as a Bitcoin Educator + Q&A Stage: Genesis Stage

Arsh Molu (Moderator), Operations Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Satsie, Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project

John Dennehy, Founder, My First Bitcoin

niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++

12:00–12:30 PM | Taxes 1099-DA: What You Need to Know Stage: Enterprise Stage

Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm

Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner, Gordon Law

Jordan Guess, Head of Sales & Partnerships, Bitment & Satoshi Pacioli

Vick Bathija, Founder, Commerce CPA

12:00–12:30 PM | Centralization Risks: Funding, Power & Bitcoin’s Client Diversity Problem Stage: Open Source Stage

Thomas Pacchia (Moderator), Founder, PubKey

Eric Voskuil, Maintainer, Libbitcoin

Jon Atack, Developer & Protocol Engineer, BIPs maintainer, Bitcoin Core

Eric Lombrozo

12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

12:00–12:30 PM | Designing the Modern Day Bitcoin Portfolio with Protection & Income in Mind Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence

John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments

12:10–12:30 PM | The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining to AI Stage: Energy Stage

Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex

12:15–1:00 PM | Is Technology Making Democracy Obsolete? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

David Zell (Moderator), President & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Curtis Yarvin, CEO, Urban Tiger

Mike Brock

12:20–12:50 PM | How to Protect Your Bitcoin During a Home Invasion Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

12:30–1:00 PM | Banking with Bitcoin & Digital Assets Built-In Stage: Enterprise Stage

Brian Hirschfield (Moderator), President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors

Igor Istratov, Head of Digital Assets Product, Fifth Third Bank

Andrew Begin, Chief Strategy Officer, Galoy

Miles Paschini, Co-Founder & CEO, FV Bank

12:30–1:00 PM | Energy Symbiosis: Powering Compute for AI & Bitcoin Simultaneously Stage: Energy Stage

Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge

David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower

Rick Margerison, Founder / Chief Infrastructure Architect / Visionary, dba LiquidRick

Billy Boone, CMO, Simple Mining

12:45–1:15 PM | Incentive Alignment: Theory vs. Practice Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Ryan Gentry (Moderator), CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

Jeff Park

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

1:00–1:30 PM | Inheritance: Could Your Family Access Your Bitcoin if You Died Today? Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

1:00–1:30 PM | Using Bitcoin as Money, Privately Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Obi Nwosu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fedi

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Eric Sirion, Co-founder, Fedi

Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync

1:00–1:30 PM | The Subtle Art of Buying the Top Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Ryan Long (Moderator), Comedian, Boyscast

Danny Polishchuk (Moderator), Comedian

Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

1:30–2:00 PM | Building the Next Financial System on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV

Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crypto and International, Robinhood

Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust

Paget Stanco, VP, Head of Institutional, Gemini

1:30–2:00 PM | Private Communication in a Digital World Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise

1:30–2:00 PM | Free Samourai Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai

Angela McArdle, Chair, Libertarian Mises Caucus

1:40–2:10 PM | How to Accept Bitcoin as a Business (Two Options That Keep YOU in Control!) Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

2:00–2:30 PM | Understanding the Quantum Attack Vectors Stage: Open Source Stage

Isabel Foxen Duke (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Rails

Clara Shikhelman, Head of Research, Chaincode Labs

Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers, Founder & CEO, Pauli Group

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

2:00–2:15 PM | Create, Own, Scale: AI & Bitcoin for the Solopreneur Stage: Genesis Stage

Jordan Urbs, AI Educator, AI Captains Academy

2:00–2:30 PM | How Bitcoin Companies Are Aligning Globally Stage: Nakamoto Stage

George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.

Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

2:00–3:00 PM | AI and the Future of Bitcoin Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

2:15–2:30 PM | Futures Markets as the Main Driver of Short-Term Price Action Stage: Genesis Stage

Kosta Ouzas, CEO/Founder, Minotaur Trading Systems

2:20–2:50 PM | Bitcoin Privacy: How to Hide Your Bitcoin from Prying Eyes! Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

2:30–3:00 PM | Starting from Zero: How Do We Build Institutions from the Ground Up? Stage: Genesis Stage

Robin Seyr (Moderator), Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast

Joe Carlasare, Partner, Amundsen Davis LLC

Craig Warmke, Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Beau Turner, CEO, Abundant Mines

2:30–3:00 PM | Outplaying the House: Beating the Banks at Their Own Game Stage: Enterprise Stage

Anthony Magliacca (Moderator), Five Bells

Harsha Goli, CEO, Magnolia Financial

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

Will Reeves, Fold

2:30–3:15 PM | The Great Pivot: How to Think About the Difference Between HPC & Mining Infrastructure Stage: Energy Stage

Ariel Deschapell (Moderator), Co-Founder & CTO, Hydra Host

Brent Whitehead, Co-Founder and COO, Giga Energy

Taras Kulyk, CEO, Synteq Digital

Taylor Monnig, COO and CTO, CleanSpark

2:30–3:00 PM | Bitcoin-Native Capital Markets Stage: Open Source Stage

Janusz (Moderator), CEO, (π)→✦

Ekrem Bal, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Citrea

Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet

David Seroy, Alpen Labs

2:30–2:40 PM | Announcement Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc

2:40–3:15 PM | Keynote: Michael Saylor Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:00–3:30 PM | Don’t Trust, Verify: Sovereignty in the Age of AI Stage: Genesis Stage

Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica

TC, Creator, Timechain Calendar

Milan de Reede, Co-founder & CEO, NanoGPT, AI.bitcoin.com

Charles, Founder, Sats4AI

3:00–3:45 PM | Bitcoin Security: Learn How to Use Multisig LIVE! Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

3:00–3:30 PM | Verifiable Smart Contracts with Simplicity Stage: Open Source Stage

Matt Odell (Moderator), Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats

Scott Millar, CEO, SideSwap

Andrew Poelstra, Simplicity Language, Team Lead

3:00–3:25 PM | Getting Employee Buy-in With Bitcoin Stage: Enterprise Stage

Scott Dedels (Moderator), Co-CEO, Block Rewards

Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow

Mike Coffey, Founder / CEO, BlueCotton

3:15–4:00 PM | Why Bitcoin Miners Have a Head Start in the Race for AI Compute Stage: Energy Stage

Mags Gronowska (Moderator), Consultant, Magsplaining

Drew Armstrong, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Cipher

Jeffrey Thomas, SVP of AI Data Centers, CleanSpark

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies

3:15–3:45 PM | Bitcoin on the Frontlines of Human Rights Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author

Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy

Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute

3:25–3:35 PM | Keynote: Apex Capital Stage: Enterprise Stage

Nuri Katz, President, Apex Capital Partners

3:30–4:00 PM | Argo Garbling Scheme, BitVM Bridges & Shielded CSV Stage: Open Source Stage

Ying Tong Lai, Co-founder & CTO, { ideal }

Liam Eagen, co-founder, { ideal }

Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync

3:30–4:00 PM | Forecasting Bitcoin with Macro Models & Mercury Retrograde Stage: Genesis Stage

Erin Redwing (Moderator), Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

Robert Weinstein, Market Analyst, The Astro Crypto Report

Heather Keys, Hypnotherapist & Coach, Proof of Mind, Unhypnotized Ventures Inc

3:30–4:00 PM | Michael Saylor Q&A Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:35–4:00 PM | What Makes a Bitcoin Treasury Company Successful? Stage: Enterprise Stage

Jason Fang (Moderator), Founder, Sora Ventures

Paul Lee, CEO, Bitplanet

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

3:45–4:15 PM | Preserving the Historical Record of Bitcoin Knowledge Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Paul Rosenberg (Moderator)

Michael Goldstein, Founder and President, Satoshi Nakamoto Institute

Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors

Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine

4:00–5:30 PM | BitDevs Stage: Open Source Stage

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

J, Founder, BitDevs

RAS, Founder, Bitcoin Grove

4:00–4:30 PM | Code, Compliance, & Consequences: What’s Regulated & What Isn’t Stage: Enterprise Stage

Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm

Zack Shapiro, Managing Partner (Rains), Head of Policy (BPI), Rains LLP / Bitcoin Policy Institute

Tor Ekeland, Managing Partner, Tor Ekeland Law, PLLC

4:00–4:30 PM | The Financial, Physical & Legal Architecture of the HPC Transition Stage: Energy Stage

Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting

Rachel Silverstein, General Counsel – Global, Keel Infrastructure

Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO, CleanSpark

Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex

4:00–5:00 PM | Matt Odell and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats

Marty Bent, Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31

Danny Knowles, Host, What Bitcoin Did

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

4:00–4:30 PM | Bitcoin Goes to Hollywood Stage: Genesis Stage

Mike Germano (Moderator), Founder, Bitcoin Marketing Department

Garrett Patten, Director, Producer, Actor, TBK Productions

Henry Cejudo

4:15–4:40 PM | Keynote: Tether Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether

4:30–5:30 PM | Community Builders Meetup of Meetups Stage: Genesis Stage

Wesley Schlemmer (Moderator), President, Bitcoin Bay Foundation

Jhonny Fire Starter, Delgado’s Fuego LLC / MotivPeru / Bitcoin Charlotte / Orange Pill Peru

Chester Ney, Philly Bitcoin Jawn / BlockTron / TGFB

Liz Parrish, Events Coordinator, Bitcoin Bay Foundation

4:30–5:00 PM | Past Performance, Future Structure: Is Bitcoin at a Turning Point as a Risk Asset? Stage: Enterprise Stage

Brandon Gentile (Moderator), Content Creator/Podcaster

Chris Kuiper, VP Research, Fidelity Digital Assets

Sam Callahan, Director of Strategy & Research, OranjeBTC

Greg Cipolaro, Global Head of Research, NYDIG

4:30–5:00 PM | Why America Must Lead the Global Race for Digital Infrastructure Stage: Energy Stage

Scooter Womack (Moderator), Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors

Harry Sudock, Chief Business Officer, CleanSpark

Lisa Hough

Will Su, Managing Director, Director of Research, BlackRock

4:40–4:50 PM | Announcement: Starknet Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Damian Chen, VP Growth at Starknet Foundation, Starknet Foundation

5:00–5:30 PM | Make Bitcoin Mining Great Again Stage: Energy Stage

Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace

Rapha Zagury, Founder & CEO, Elektron Energy

Kent Halliburton, CEO & Co-Founder, Sazmining

Matt Prusak, President, American Bitcoin

5:00–5:30 PM | Multiple Paths, One Asset: Spend, Borrow, or Hodl? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did

Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block

Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One

5:30–6:00 PM | Is Bitcoin Still a Sovereign Tool? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

BTC Sessions (Moderator), Educator, BTC Sessions

Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats

Bruce Fenton, CEO, Chainstone Labs

Luke Rudkowski, Founder, We Are Change

Wednesday, April 29

10:00–10:30 AM | Strategies for Bitcoin Personal Finance Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Brian Harrington (Moderator), YouTuber, Brian Harrington

Sam, YouTuber, My Financial Friend

Aaron Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Founder, Altcoin Daily

Austin Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Altcoin Daily

10:00–10:30 AM | The Network Effect of Bitcoin Education Stage: Genesis Stage

Matt Mosich (Moderator), President & Owner, The Mosich Group

Larry Spraker, Bitcoin Educator, BTC Isla

Gabriel Kurman, Author, Bitcoin Circular Economies

Zach Wischler, Director of Sales, Casa

Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai

10:00–10:30 AM | The Corporate Bitcoin Journey: Lessons from Early Allocators Stage: Enterprise Stage

Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

Brian Consolvo, KPMG LLP

Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Urban Lavrenčič, Director, NiceHash

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:15–10:30 AM | You’re Wrong About L2s: Economic vs Technical Scaling Stage: Open Source Stage

Red Sheehan, Software Engineer, Taproot Wizards

10:15–10:45 AM | Bitcoin’s Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback Stage: Energy Stage

Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)

Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology

Leo Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Development, Canaan Inc.

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

10:30–11:00 AM | Protocol vs Platform: Nostr’s Utility Beyond Social Media Stage: Open Source Stage

Derek Ross (Moderator), Developer Relations, Soapbox

David Strayhorn, CoFounder, NosFabrica

William Casarin, CEO, Damus

Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise

10:30–11:00 AM | Battle-Tested Strategies of Holding Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet Stage: Enterprise Stage

Julia Duzon (Moderator), Chief Operating Officer, River

Di Lewis, CFO, BTC Inc

Leon Johnson, Head of Operations, Fedi

Štěpán Uherík, CFO, Trezor Company

10:30–11:00 AM | From HODL to Home: Bitcoin-Backed Loans Meet Mortgages Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Leon Wankum (Moderator), Head of Bitcoin Strategies, oneVest

Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending

CJ Konstantinos, Founder & CEO, Peoples Reserve

10:30–11:30 AM | Isabella Santos and Friends Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla

Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast

Erik Cason (Moderator), President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty

10:30–11:00 AM | Making Bitcoin Babies: Sovereignty Starts in the Womb Stage: Genesis Stage

Conor Chepenik (Moderator), Bitcoin Adoption Specialist, Lead Writer, Swan / Bitcoinnews.com

Justine Harper, Sovereign Bitcoin Mama

Katie The Russian, CMO, CitizenX

10:45–11:30 AM | Workshop: Solo Miners Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

10:45–11:00 AM | Hashrate is Not What You Think It Is Stage: Energy Stage

Mike Segal, Security and Infrastructure Expert, Evertas

11:00–11:15 AM | The Bitcoin Developer Ecosystem Stage: Open Source Stage

niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++

11:00–11:30 AM | Zoomer to Boomer: Why Each Generation Needs Bitcoin Stage: Genesis Stage

Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based

Mel Sands, Creator and Producer, The Bitcoin Boomers

Ben GenZ4BTC, Business owner, Genz4btc

John Drew, Producer, BitcoinDay

Ali Tager, VP, External Affairs, National Cryptocurrency Association

11:00–11:15 AM | The Trillion-Dollar Bridge: How Bond Markets Will Fuel the Bitcoin Credit Revolution Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, Ledn

Adam Reeds, Co-Founder and CEO, Ledn

11:00–11:30 AM | Building Bitcoin Wealth Through Trusts, Insurance & Inheritance Stage: Enterprise Stage

Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners

Jeff Vandrew Jr., Board Member, Gannett Trust Company & Unchained

Zac Townsend, CEO, Meanwhile

Jake Claver, CEO & Principal, Digital Ascension Group

11:00–11:30 AM | Developing Data Centers from the Ground Up Stage: Energy Stage

Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners

Glenn Miller, Partner and Co-Chair, Affordable Housing and Community Development Practice, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Jay Zapata, CEO & Cofounder, Satokie

Adam Wiggins, Director of Data Center Solutions-AMER, Camfil

11:15–11:50 AM | Spark & Ark: The Next Generation of Layer Two Stage: Open Source Stage

Roy Sheinfeld (Moderator), CEO, Breez

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

Matthew Vuk, Researcher, Second

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet

11:15–11:25 AM | Keynote: Steak ‘n Shake Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer, Steak ‘n Shake

11:25–11:40 AM | Keynote: Bitmain Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Irene Gao, President of Mining, Bitmain

11:30 AM–12:10 PM | Allocating Scarce Assets: Energy, Compute, & Bitcoin Stage: Energy Stage

Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd

Salman Khan, Chief Financial Officer, MARA

Rory Murray, VP of Digital Asset Management, CleanSpark

Matt Williams, Head of Financial Services, Luxor Technology

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Teaching Private Credit: How to Value Bitcoin Companies Stage: Enterprise Stage

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Jonathan Kirkwood

Scott Marmoll, Founder and Managing Director, Capital B Advisory

Marc Syz, CEO, BYZ Partners

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin: Did It Change You, or Did You Find It at the Right Time? Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc

Paul Keating, Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal

Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve

Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Why You Need to Start a Podcast Stage: Genesis Stage

Dan Webb (Moderator), Program Coordinator, The Bitcoin Conference

Staci Costopoulos, Podcast Host & Community Builder, The Bitcoin Nova Podcast

Robin Seyr, Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast

Paula Iversen, Podcast Host, The Bitcoin Edge

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Protecting Free Speech with Nostr Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

William Casarin, CEO, Damus

Alex Li, Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation

11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Through the Eyes of a Cypherpunk Legend: Hyperbitcoinization = HyperAmericanization Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Paul Rosenberg

11:50 AM–12:30 PM | An Explanation of Post-Quantum Signature Schemes Stage: Open Source Stage

Mike Schmidt (Moderator), Executive Director, Brink

conduition, Protocol Researcher, Independent

Tadge Dryja, Researcher

Jonas Nick, Director of Research, Blockstream

12:00–12:45 PM | Spaces Protocol: Sovereign Bitcoin Identity Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Andrew Lunde, Bitcoin+Enterprise Integration: Sovereign Names and Identity, Lunde Cognitive Effects, Inc.

12:00–12:30 PM | Documenting the Rise of Bitcoin Through Filmmaking Stage: Genesis Stage

Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla

Shooter, Filmmaker, No More Inflation

Webworthy, Videographer and Filmmaker, BTCPay Server & BTC Inc

12:00–12:30 PM | Corporate Bitcoin in Europe: Regulation, Challenges & Opportunities Stage: Enterprise Stage

Stefania Barbaglio (Moderator)

Carmen Constenla Baliñas, Director of Investor Relations, Vanadi Treasury

Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury

Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc

12:00–12:30 PM | From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S. Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Eric Balchunas (Moderator), Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin

John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments

12:00–12:30 PM | Activism in the Age of AI Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights

12:10–12:30 PM | The Game Theory Behind Miner Centralization Stage: Energy Stage

Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon

12:30–1:00 PM | How Real is the Quantum Threat? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Alex Thorn (Moderator), Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

James O’Beirne

Hunter Beast, Senior Protocol Engineer, Anduro

Alex Pruden, Co-Founder & CEO, Project Eleven

12:30–1:00 PM | Squeezing Profit from the Margins: Uncovering Stranded Sats in Mining Operations Stage: Energy Stage

Nico Smid (Moderator), Founder, Digital Mining Solutions

Dan Koehler, CEO, ASIC Plug / FARMGOD

Bradley Peak, Global Head of Sales, VNISH

Alexander Lozben, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Interhash

12:30–1:00 PM | Stack Champs: East Meets West Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin

Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet

12:30–1:30 PM | Hands-On Bitcoin Transactions Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

niftynei (Moderator), Founder, bitcoin++

12:30–1:00 PM | Is More Bitcoin Per Share “True” Yield? Stage: Enterprise Stage

Matt Ballensweig (Moderator), Head of BitGo Prime, BitGo

Alexander Blume, CEO, Two Prime

Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners

12:45–1:15 PM | ZEUS Wallet Onboarding Workshop Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

1:00–1:20 PM | Finding Signal in a Noisy World Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital

1:15–2:00 PM | Vibe Coding a Bitcoin Wallet Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

1:20–1:40 PM | The Future of Capital Allocation Is Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management

Amy Oldenburg, Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Morgan Stanley

1:30–2:00 PM | The Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Alex Li (Moderator), Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Tadge Dryja, Researcher

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Developer

1:40–2:00 PM | Creating Bitcoin’s Technical & Financial Infrastructure for Maximum Adoption Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Adam Back, Co-founder & CEO, Blockstream

Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy

2:00–2:30 PM | Bitcoin Meets Conscious Living in Costa Rica Stage: Genesis Stage

Paul Keating (Moderator), Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal

Ben Ashara, CEO, Secret Keys Costa Rica

Sergio Chaverri, CEO, AYA Capital

Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle

2:00–2:15 PM | The History & Roadmap of Bitcoinkernel Stage: Open Source Stage

Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink

2:00–2:20 PM | Bitcoin as the Architecture of Time Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital

Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens

Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens

2:00–2:30 PM | Decentralizing Bitcoin: The Solo Mining Movement Stage: HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Tyler Stevens, Founder & CEO, Exergy

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

2:15–2:30 PM | Announcement: LDK-Server Release Stage: Open Source Stage

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

2:30–3:00 PM | Secure & Secret: Advancing Bitcoin Privacy as the Default Stage: Open Source Stage

Satsie (Moderator), Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project

Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Spacebear, Payjoin Foundation

2:30–3:00 PM | Have Public Markets Been a Net Positive for Bitcoin? Stage: Enterprise Stage

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Vijay Selvam, Author, Principles of Bitcoin

Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

Andy Edstrom

2:30–3:00 PM | Breaking Out of the Fiat Music Industry Stage: Genesis Stage

OpenMike (Moderator), Founder, Tunestr

Noa Gruman, Lead singer, Scardust

2:30–3:15 PM | Workshop: Building on Consensus with Bitcoinkernel Stage: Workshop & 101 Area

Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink

2:30–3:00 PM | Key Things to Look for in Mining Services Stage: Energy Stage

Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)

Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO, Mining Grid

Matt Weinberg, AtlasPool

Dominik Wanzowitsch, Head of Business Development, Hashlabs

2:30–3:00 PM | Quantized Time: Physics Through the Bitcoin Lens Stage: The Deep VIP Lounge

Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital

Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens

Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens

2:50–3:20 PM | Agentic Investing: Does AI Make Better Bitcoin Investors Than Humans? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Spencer Nichols (Moderator), Multimedia Producer & Director, Bitcoin Magazine

Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, eToro

Milton Todd Ault III, CEO, OnlyBulls

Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy

3:00–3:30 PM | Looking at Bitcoin Art Through a Protest Lens Stage: Genesis Stage

Dennis Koch (Moderator), Director, Bitcoin Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG), BTC Inc

Alex Schaefer

Kolin Burges

MEAR ONE

3:00–3:30 PM | Waste Not, Want Not: Using Stranded Energy for Mining + HPC Stage: Energy Stage

Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge

Hodl Tarantula, Co-founder, Sovereign Hybrid Compute

Mathieu Agee, Founder, O21 Solutions

Joe Dillon, CEO | Founder, Adakon Energy

3:00–3:30 PM | Elevating the User Experience of Self-Custody Stage: Open Source Stage

Alex Lewin (Moderator), Software Engineer, Fedi

Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine

Pedro, Experience Designer, Bitcoin Conference

Sindura Saraswathi, PhD Student, University of Central Florida

3:00–3:30 PM | Incentives & Illusions in Prediction Markets Stage: Enterprise Stage

Matt Crosby (Moderator), Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.

Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon

Derek Orr, CEO / Co-Founder, Predyx

3:20–3:50 PM | Modular by Design: Building Everything on Bitcoin Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media

Dhruv Bansal, Co-founder and CSO, Unchained

David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark

Matt Luongo, CEO, Thesis

3:30–4:00 PM | OPSEC in Practice: Bitcoin vs. the Surveillance State Stage: Genesis Stage

Ben QnA (Moderator), Head of Customer Experience, Foundation

Naomi Brockwell, President, Ludlow Institute

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

OpnState

3:30–4:00 PM | Heating Entrepreneurs: Productizing Waste Heat Stage: Energy Stage

Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy

Jason Goodman, Co Founder, Bathhouse

Colin Sullivan, Founder & CEO, MintGreen

Joseph Ma, Co-founder, Superheat

3:30–4:00 PM | Preparing to Take a Bitcoin Company Public Stage: Enterprise Stage

Anne Peetz (Moderator), Partner, Reed Smith LLP

David Lange, Director of Advisory, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, Weaver

Jonathan Kirkwood

Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust

3:30–4:00 PM | Upgrading Wallets for Users from Now to 2140 Stage: Open Source Stage

Hodl Dee (Moderator), Support Specialist, Coinkite

Bastien Taquet, Co-founder and CBO, Satochip S.R.L.

Ben Kaufman

Roy Sheinfeld, CEO, Breez

3:50–4:20 PM | Keynote: Jack Mallers Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One

4:00–4:15 PM | Bitcoin PIPEs v2: Covenants and ZKPs on Bitcoin via Witness Encryption Stage: Open Source Stage

Misha Komarov, Founder, [[alloc] init]

4:00–4:30 PM | AI + Bitcoin + Nostr = Freedom Tech Stack Stage: Genesis Stage

Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Mark Suman, Co-founder and CEO, Maple AI

Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

4:00–4:30 PM | Self-Custody Insurance: Protecting Your Bitcoin Without Giving It Up Stage: Enterprise Stage

Aaron Daniel (Moderator), Co-founder, Resolvr

Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR

Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine

Rob Hamilton, CEO, AnchorWatch

4:00–4:30 PM | Comparing Lottery Mining & Pool Economics for Hashers Stage: Energy Stage

Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media

Jan Warmus, Partnerships Director EU/USA, EMCD

Duncan Coombe, Design Engineer, The Solo Mining Co’

4:15–5:00 PM | What’s the Plan for a Post-Quantum Soft-Fork? Stage: Open Source Stage

Aaron van Wirdum (Moderator), Bitcoin Magazine

Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors

Mike Casey

Christian Papathanasiou, Chief Architect of Quantum Bitcoin qBTC, Quantum Safe Technologies Corp

Ian Smith, Founder, Surmount Systems

4:20–4:40 PM | Afroman Performance Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Afroman, Artist

4:30–5:00 PM | Fix the Money, Fix the Food, Fix the World Stage: Genesis Stage

Tom Taber (Moderator), Director of Executive Outreach, The Beef Initiative

Eric Thompson, Regenerative Farm Designer, Great Malus Beef

Adam Saunders, Co-Founder and Special Projects Director, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture

Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow

4:30–5:00 PM | Is This the Bitcoin Supercycle or Is the Four-Year Pattern Still Intact? Stage: Enterprise Stage

Michael Terpin (Moderator), CEO, Transform Ventures / Bitcoin Supercycle Fund

Matt Crosby, Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Rational Root, On-Chain and Cycle analyst, Bitcoin Strategy

Shyan Hussain, Founder and CEO, BlockBytes Capital

4:30–5:00 PM | Lord of the Rigs: The Future of Mining Hardware Stage: Energy Stage

Mitchell Askew (Moderator), Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware

Max Guise, Bitkey & Proto Lead, Block Inc.

Wright Wang, Sales and Marketing Director, MicroBT

Peng Li, US Sales Director, Bitdeer

Rezwan Mirza, Chief Corporate Development Officer, BGIN Blockchain Ltd

4:40–5:00 PM | Satoshi Speedway Tournament Finals Stage: Nakamoto Stage

D++, Bitcoin Fungineer, Entropy

Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento

5:00–5:30 PM | The Bitcoin Longevity Playbook: Health, Strength, & Vitality Stage: Genesis Stage

Brian De Mint (Moderator), CMO, Club Orange

Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve

Erin Crawford, Bitcoin educator and mentor, strength coach, death doula

Kellie Okonek, Vitality Architect and Executive Coach, Vital Systems, LLC

5:00–5:30 PM | Why Venture Capital is Broken & How Bitcoin is the Reset Stage: Enterprise Stage

Lynne Bairstow (Moderator), Partner, Base Layer Advisors; Build With Bitcoin

Greg Carson, Managing Partner, Humla Ventures

Christopher Calicott, Managing Director, Trammell Venture Partners

Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures

Alex von Frankenberg, Author and Investor, May Ventures

5:00–5:30 PM | What Does Bitcoin Look Like in an Agentic World? Stage: Nakamoto Stage

Marty Bent (Moderator), Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

Erik Cason, President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty

Bootoshi, CMO, Axia

5:00–5:30 PM | Covenants Are Dead, Quantum is Fake & BIP110 Was Vibe-Coded Stage: Open Source Stage