Bitcoin Just Soared To A New Record High

The cryptocurrency’s latest record high could be the start of a bull run culminating in a price of $200,000 this year, according to one expert.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Bitcoin has notched yet another record this week, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency hit an all-time high price above $126,064, according to CoinDesk. The expert enthusiasts at Bitcoin Magazine speculate that the digital asset’s surge is tied to expected cuts in federal interest rates, which will likely decrease returns in savings accounts and money market accounts. Additionally, the current U.S. government shutdown and partisan budget dispute could be affecting the Bitcoin bump, as concerns regarding the dollar’s stability are stoked.

“Institutional inflows and Fed rate cuts along with a weakened dollar create the perfect storm for demand in Bitcoin—a hedge against currency debasement,” independent cryptocurrency analyst Armando Aguilar told Forbes. “As the U.S. Government has shut down, investors have rotated capital from U.S. assets in favor of gold and Bitcoin, resulting in higher demand in safe-haven assets, driving prices of both these assets to historical ATH levels.”

The $126,000 benchmark is just the latest in a series of all-time highs Bitcoin has achieved in 2025. In July 2025, it climbed 50 percent from a year-to-date low point to trade at $118,000. August saw the new record set at just over $124,000, which has now been handily surpassed. Bitcoin Magazine points out that the timing of the latest record high has precedent in the “Uptober” trend, a pattern of October value surges that have led to average gains of 58 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, marking Bitcoin’s best-performing window in any three-month period.

Some experts believe that the October record could be the start of a bull run that will carry through the end of the year. Geoffrey Kendrick, the head of digital assets at stalwart London-based multinational bank Standard Chartered, previously noted that crypto assets typically reap benefits in the wake of prolonged fiscal uncertainty. Standard Chartered’s forecast now targets Bitcoin at $135,000, with a year-end projection of $200,000.

While cryptocurrency’s volatility should always be considered, now may be as good a time as ever to grab a stake in orange gold.