Boston Dynamics' Freaky Robot Dog Is On Sale For $75,000--Watch It In Action

Getty Images

Boston Dynamics' robot dog, Spot, is now available to a good home. One with $74,500 to spare.

The formerly Google-owned company (now owned by Japan's Softbank) states on Spot's home page that whether "you are a jobsite manager, sensor developer, performer, or anything in between," the eerily capable robot is "is the adaptable platform you need to inspect, sense, perform, and more."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Boston Dynamics is only selling to customers in the United States and all you need is $1,000 down. Then you wait a couple of months or so and your robo-pooch comes ready to perform any number of tasks.

Boston Dynamics lists just a few of the jobs Spot can do:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Inspect dangerous, inaccessible, and remote environments

Automate data collection on your site

Carry payloads on unstructured or unknown terrain

In the past Spot was only available via lease and only under select conditions. Boston Dynamics reserved the right to take Spot back if customers mistreated it. That's no longer the case.

Boston Dynamics

Here's what Boston Dynamics says buyers receive:

Spot robot

x2 Spot batteries

Spot charger

Tablet controller and charger

Robot case for storage and transportation

Power case for battery and charger storage and transportation

Python client packages for the Spot API’s

Software updates when available

Standard warranty

Free shipping (limited time only)

Spot has been used in "construction, electric utility, public safety, healthcare, mining, and entertainment," according to the manufacturer. It is not, however, "certified safe for in-home use or intended for use near children or others who may not appreciate the hazards associated with its operation."

The future? Nixolas

Hazards that include making copies of itself and rising up to overthrow all humanity? Boston Dynamics doesn't say.

Customers with a legit use for Spot will indeed pay $74,500 by the time the purchase is complete. Learn more about this ironclad quadruped and other future robot overlords at bostondynamics.com.