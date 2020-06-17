Boston Dynamics' Freaky Robot Dog Is On Sale For $75,000--Watch It In Action
Boston Dynamics' robot dog, Spot, is now available to a good home. One with $74,500 to spare.
The formerly Google-owned company (now owned by Japan's Softbank) states on Spot's home page that whether "you are a jobsite manager, sensor developer, performer, or anything in between," the eerily capable robot is "is the adaptable platform you need to inspect, sense, perform, and more."
Boston Dynamics is only selling to customers in the United States and all you need is $1,000 down. Then you wait a couple of months or so and your robo-pooch comes ready to perform any number of tasks.
Boston Dynamics lists just a few of the jobs Spot can do:
- Inspect dangerous, inaccessible, and remote environments
- Automate data collection on your site
- Carry payloads on unstructured or unknown terrain
In the past Spot was only available via lease and only under select conditions. Boston Dynamics reserved the right to take Spot back if customers mistreated it. That's no longer the case.
Here's what Boston Dynamics says buyers receive:
- Spot robot
- x2 Spot batteries
- Spot charger
- Tablet controller and charger
- Robot case for storage and transportation
- Power case for battery and charger storage and transportation
- Python client packages for the Spot API’s
- Software updates when available
- Standard warranty
- Free shipping (limited time only)
Spot has been used in "construction, electric utility, public safety, healthcare, mining, and entertainment," according to the manufacturer. It is not, however, "certified safe for in-home use or intended for use near children or others who may not appreciate the hazards associated with its operation."
Hazards that include making copies of itself and rising up to overthrow all humanity? Boston Dynamics doesn't say.
Customers with a legit use for Spot will indeed pay $74,500 by the time the purchase is complete. Learn more about this ironclad quadruped and other future robot overlords at bostondynamics.com.