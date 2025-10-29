Brooks Nader Energizes Miami Launch Of Limited Edition Celsius Flavor

The Maxim cover star heated up an energy drink event in a jaw-dropping outfit.

Sequin Top, NORMA KAMALI. Sheer Pant, NORMA KAMALI. Ring, IVAR. (Gilles Bensimon)

Brooks Nader is adding some sizzle to the launch of a limited-edition Celsius flavor. Maxim’ s current cover star dropped by Miami’s Palm Tree Club in a plunging sheer lace corset and jeans at a party for the popular energy drink. Nader is just the latest star to work with Celsius, whose caffeinated lifestyle elixirs can be found everywhere from Scuderia Ferrari’s garage in the Formula One paddock to Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast studio.

(Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

The amped-up soiree, which marked the arrival of Celsius’s latest limited-edition “Spritz Vibe” citrus flavor, was also attended by Love Island USA‘s Nic Vansteenberghe and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Maria Georgas. Nader, of course, has her very own reality show.

T-Shirt, BALENCIAGA. (Gilles Bensimon)

Hulu’s Love Thy Nader, an eight-part series that follows the stunner and her head-turning sisters—Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—as they keep their parents Breaux and Holland on their toes. Tap here to see more photos from Nader’s stunning Maxim cover shoot.