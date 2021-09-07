The 25 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

ReviewsXP

Instagram has long been at the top of the social media game. With nearly one billion monthly users, there are countless Instagram fans who would like to become more influential on the platform. ReviewsXP has helpfully created a list of the best sites to buy Instagram followers. These are sites where you can buy followers, views, likes, and other forms of engagement. Let's have a look:

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Viralyft

The first and most popular website to buy Instagram followers would be Viralyft. They have a range of features that easily make them one of the best services present online for social media growth. This market leader ensures that all the users who follow you add real and active members of Instagram. This naturally increases your position on Instagram's algorithm and helps you get featured on the explore page.

Moreover, they take complete care of your privacy and security. As a result, they always keep in mind to make use of encrypted gateways, and they use highly confidential forms to gather your info.

Talking about their plans, their most basic plan starts at less than $3 and gives you approximately 100 followers on Instagram. The next plan starts at less than $5 and gives 250 followers. Then you have plans that give you 500 followers for less than $7, 1,500 followers for less than $18, and 2500 followers for about $36.

There are two top tier plans, first is the plan for 5,000 followers for less than $56, and then the final plan for $94.99 that gives you 10,000 Instagram followers. The results are extremely fast and you can see these followers reflecting on your account within a matter of 1 to 3 days or less!

SocialPros claims that they are social media service providers who are constantly working to extend the social connection and social reach that you have on Instagram, or any other social media site. The fact is that they have networks across all popular social media platforms today including music platforms like SoundCloud as well as Spotify.

Everywhere they work, they employ the most organic methods to promote your content, and ensure that you have unmatched visibility among your target audience. They always cater to your needs with authentic ideas and reliable support to their clients, making them the best site to buy real and active Instagram followers.

They have some highly cost-efficient plans that you can purchase. The starting plan for Instagram followers starts at $2.50 and provides 100 followers on Instagram. The next plan gives you 1,000 Instagram followers for $12, 2,000 Instagram followers for $23.00, and 3,000 Instagram followers for $35.

They have some larger plans as well, starting with 10,000 Instagram followers for $105.00. These are delivered in a time period of 4 to 5 days without you having to reveal your password, or give any other details that might compromise your account.

GetViral

GetViral is one of the best places when it comes to buying Instagram followers. This is a site that has some of the most affordable plans in the market. You can buy 2,000 Instagram followers for less than $25, with the starting plan going for as little as $3.99 for 250 Instagram followers.

Not only this, you can use the site to buy real Instagram followers that come from active accounts of people all across the world. They are highly efficient with everything that they provide and their orders start showing on your account within a matter of around four to eight hours. Other plans include 5,000 Instagram followers for less than $55, and up to 10,000 Instagram followers for about $107.00.

It is very easy to buy Instagram followers from them. All you have to do is pick the package that suits you best, and then fill out certain details. They never ask you to reveal anything unnecessary, only a little information such as your username. After this you can securely checkout through their highly safe payment gateways which accept payment in all forms such as credit or debit cards, which makes it much more accessible to users from all over the globe.

FollowerPackages

FollowerPackages says that whether you are an upcoming Instagram influencer, a musician, or a social media personality who wants to make it big, they will be able to help you out in all of your needs. There are times when you just can't get enough likes, followers or engagement on your Instagram or any other social media.

If this is the case, then FollowerPackages is the best place for you since they have been helping out clients in this area for many years now. On Instagram they can give you followers, likes, views, shares, etc in order to make you Instagram famous and give you the exposure that you deserve.

Talking about their prices, let's start with the least expensive plan—about 500 Instagram followers for $15 which is a one time payment. You get the followers delivered within a time period of 24 and 72 hours. The results are guaranteed, and the followers you get are high in quality and provide potential for massive engagement as well.

The next plan is 1,000 Instagram followers for $19, which comes with all the features that we have already mentioned before. Then you can buy 2,500 Instagram followers for $35, 5,000 Instagram followers for $59, and 10,000 Instagram followers for $119. If you want you can also make use of their 24/7 customer support and live chat support. This is easily one of the highest quality providers for those seeking a “premium” result!

We simply had to mention SocialPackages when it comes to the best sites to buy Instagram followers online. If you want to increase the follower count that you have, then you need not search anymore. This is a site from which you can also buy Instagram likes, Instagram views, as well as Instagram comments. They have some really cost-efficient plans that you can make use of today.

Their basic plan starts at $2.50 for 100 Instagram followers. The plans slowly increase to 250 Instagram followers for less than $5 and 1,000 Instagram followers for less than $13.

You can also get 5,000 Instagram followers for a mere $55, and the largest plan gives you 10,000 Instagram followers for $105. Just as the sites mentioned above, social packages also give you the promised amount of likes and followers within a time period of 1-2 days. They guarantee a successful campaign with every order!

Therefore, your growth on Instagram is their prime concern. If you would like to get in touch with them then you can easily make use of the live chat box that they have provided on-site. Moreover, you can also reach them through their official email, or contact number.

ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert is another on our list of the best sites to buy followers on Instagram. They also come with a variety of packages and plans that are accessible from any part of the world. They want to work with people from all kinds of demographics, and all kinds of backgrounds. Therefore, they always make it a point to be as approachable and as user friendly as possible.

They have a very strong networking of influencers, and social media experts on their team. As a result, they can promote any account with tremendous results in a short amount of time. All these features make this site one of the best sites to buy followers on Instagram.

You can buy 5,000 followers for about $54, and 7,000 followers were about $74.00. The highest plan is for 10,000 followers at just $99 while the lowest plan is 400 followers at about $2.50! In between there are various plans for 500 followers, 300 followers, etc. that can also be utilized. Clearly, this is one of the most cost-efficient places online. Rest assured that you will love working with them!

We were struggling to decide the perfect place for Fastlikes on our list. To be honest our top ten picks are placed here in order based on our assessment of quality, support and pricing, since they are all equally great and efficient at providing growth for Instagram, it’s rather hard to place them! Fastlikes also provides cost efficient plans that are accessible all over the planet for people from different kinds of demographic backgrounds.

Their first plan starts for less than $4 and gives you 250 Instagram followers. The plans increased gradually to 1,000 Instagram followers for about $12, 2,000 Instagram followers for about $24 and 5,000 Instagram followers for about $54.

Eventually you get the biggest plans that can give you 7,000 Instagram followers for less than $75, and 1000 Instagram followers for $107.99.

Needless to say, you get a range of features within Fastlikes that make it one of our best picks from the list. They give you real accounts, as well as active engagement through the followers that they provide. They have great customer support which you can reach 24/7, and you get worldwide exposure as well.

Famoid

Famoid simply has to be on our list because of their revolutionary method in increasing social media growth including Instagram growth. That aim is to make sure that targeted advertising can be done in the most natural manner and most unassuming manner to ensure that you are able to gain large brand outreach through efficient means.

Moreover, they are extremely dedicated to their clients, and they want to ensure that everyone feels safe and secure by using their services. Therefore, they always employ methods off safe farm submission, and encrypted payment gateways. In addition, they even guarantee a refund in case you are not satisfied with their services.

They provide some affordable packages for people all over the globe. Starting with hundred Instagram followers for $3, 250 Instagram followers for $5, and 500 Instagram followers for $8. Their most popular plan is 1 four 1,000 Instagram followers that can be bought at $15 for stop following this the plans gradually increase to 5,000 Instagram followers for $69.95, 10,000 Instagram followers for $5, and up to 15,000 Instagram followers for less than $200.

InstaMama

Instagram has quickly taken over most social media in this race of digital supremacy. In terms of user Instagram has probably the highest amount till date. The number of people spending time here daily is truly tremendous and reaching them on your own can be an intimidating task. Therefore, if you are finding yourself in a similarly tricky situation, then InstaMama can get you out of it in no time.

They come with easy access ability, complete security and privacy, as well as great customer support and user experience. They have one of the best sites among the companies mentioned on this list.

Their plans are very simple and affordable. You can get up to 100 followers for about $6,500 followers for about $15, 1,000 followers for about $25, and so on. They have some high plans as well.

For instance, you can get 2,500 followers for $53.50, 5,000 Instagram followers for $90.50, and 10,000 followers for $185. Their two highest plans include 25,000 followers that can be bought at $450.50. The most expensive plan is for 50,000 followers that you can get for a whopping $890.50.

Goread.io

Goread claims to be the safe place for all kinds of Instagram influencers. This means that even if you are just starting out on Instagram, there is absolutely nothing that they won't do to ensure that you reach your level of success in the right amount of time.

It is not that difficult to build as well as maintain a great following once you start on such a competitive place. However, with the help of Goread, this seems easy to accomplish because of their high expertise in the field. They can help you reach countless number of IG followers and increase the influence that you have on different social media sites.

However, when we reviewed it ourselves, we did not find much room to complain. To really understand how they work, make sure you check them out for yourself.

Growthoid

Growthoid promises that they will be able to give you real Instagram followers who shall be able to engage with the content that you are putting outside. They understand that it is important for many influencers to actually form real connections with their viewers.

Therefore, it is their prime concern to connect you with people who have similar interests and have an actual liking for the kind of content you create. This means that if you are a food blogger, they will promote you to people who engage with food content. On the other hand, if you are a tech blogger or a fashion blogger, then they'll connect you with these kinds of audiences.

These are some unique features that make Growthoid is the best site to buy Instagram followers. Unlike other sites mentioned above, they do not have plans that are specific to the kind of engagement, or the kind of followers you buy. Instead, they have monthly plans that you can subscribe to in order to avail their services.

First of all, they have the standard plan which starts at $49 per month. They are currently on something of a sale, because this plan is normally for $99. Currently their premium plan can also be got for $99 which otherwise costs $149.

ActiveIG

For people who are looking for genuine followers, likes, and other engagement on Instagram then Socialbar is the place to go to. They are trusted by thousands of people who have used their services and recommend them publicly. They have been able to deliver over millions of likes to different accounts of Instagram so far.

Clearly, they are the best to buy Instagram followers today. If you want you can get as much as 10 likes for free on that website. They have one of those rare companies that provide targeted advertisement with filters like country as well as gender. Moreover, there is no catch, or downside to their services which have been flawless as far as we know.

The best part about the site is that you can start using it for just $2.89 for 100 followers. This site is very much recommended by people who want to buy real Instagram followers without having to deal with fake bots. If you feel that their service is good, then you can easily upgrade to other followers as well.

That is a solid guarantee that you will be completely satisfied with the services that they have been providing. They even give you customer support for a period of 24 hours. Therefore, they will be ready to help you out in case you come across any problems.

Goldstar Social

Gold Star social is one of the best sites to buy Instagram followers. They also have automation tools through which you can buy cheap Instagram followers within targeted niche. For instance, if you are in a business of mobile parts, they will target people and hashtags that are specific for mobile technology.

Because of their sophisticated software, they can easily find such a target audience which can later convert to your longtime followers as well as your longtime customers. They have extremely high-quality service which you can see reflecting on your account within a matter of 24 hours.

At the same time, they are ready to work with people from different kinds of niches and they do not discriminate between any demographic or people from different financial backgrounds. Because of Goldstar Social you will be able to buy various Instagram followers and enjoy buying other services like Instagram likes as well.

The first plan starts at $3 and gives you 100 followers, the next plan is for 500 followers that you can get for $7, the next plan is for $12 that gives you about 1,000 followers. they have bigger plans as well for instance 5,000 followers for $50, and 10,000 followers for $85.

QubeViews

If you want a place that can deliver quality and quantity together, then this is the company that you should go to. They provide various services including places like Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, and of course Instagram.

You can easily choose the website or app that you want to promote and then choose the number of followers that you would like for that particular platform. They require minimal information for you and do not ask for your password or your login details for stop hence, you can rest assured that This site is completely safe to use at any time.

There are many people who want to get into Instagram and other social websites, but it is difficult to do it on your own. If you feel that it has been difficult for you as well, then this site can greatly improve in your performance on Instagram. All you have to do is invest a little bit of money and they shall guarantee your success on Instagram or any other platform.

They have strong networking all over the globe which makes it easy for them to promote your content online- making them the best place to buy Instagram followers.

UpLeap

Upleap simply had to be in our list of best sites to buy Instagram followers because of the rare features it provides. If you are tired of having to spend too much time to grow your insta without any results- then UpLeap can be of immense help to you.

All you have to do is put in your username and instantly you shall see a range of plans and packages customized as per the needs of your account. Clearly, this is one of the most efficient sites to work with in this regard. Moreover, they have great customer support and they always ensure that they are present for their clients at all times.

Their smallest plan for 100 followers starts at $9, the next plan for more than five hundred followers starts at $19, and then there is the 1000 followers plan that will cost you only $39. They have options for bigger plans as well. For instance, there is the 2000 followers plans which starts at $59, the 5000 followers plan which starts at $119, and eventually there is the 10,000 plus Instagram followers plan which costs $179.

Twicsy

Twicsy is a great platform for people who want to invest into buying Instagram followers. If you want to ensure that you do not get any fake followers or spam accounts that can alert Instagram’s algorithm, then you will be very pleased by this company's services.

In addition, they only sell high quality followers which can come from your desired target audience within a particular niche. They always perform great market analysis before giving you any kinds of followers to ensure that you always get real interaction and form real bonds with people who actually matter to your brand.

They have an organic growth process in which they analyze hashtags, as well as competition and even have a great customer support team that you can get in touch with to understand the process that they will be applying to increase your Instagram.

Without the help of any bots or fake Instagram followers, this is a company that will be able to elevate your stand on Instagram and give you higher visibility. This is a place that has been used by people all over the globe, making it one of the best places to buy Instagram followers today.

Growthsilo

Growthsilo promises that you can grow your Instagram with the help of great services as well as real and targeted followers. Just as the companies mentioned above, they give you followers that come from actively engaging accounts, without having to deal in bots or spam accounts.

This is a company trusted by some well-known names such as the likes of Influencive, Jeff Bullas, and ABC Money. They have been featured in such places as one of the best sites to buy Instagram followers. With the help of Growthsilo you will be able to create a community of ardent followers who actually care about your brand.

Their starting plan starts at $49 per month and gives you real monitored growth that can get you started on your successful Instagram journey. The growth speed in this plan is moderate, you also get an account manager with as much as ten targets. They have a guarantee of 14 days as well. The next band called accelerate is for $99 per month.

This makes for the best Instagram cloud service that has come around to date. Many influencers, and other people who are serious about growing their Instagram have made use of this service. Here you will be able to get maximum go speed, 60 targets, and account manager, as well as VIP email support, location targeting, filtering, etc.

Stellation Media

With the help of Stellation Media you will be able to get some of the most organic means of Instagram growth. They ensure that there aren’t any bots, fake followers, or spam accounts bringing down the quality of your account.

They make use of advanced techniques and artificial intelligence technology to better coordinate with you and create the most perfect plan for your growth on social media. Therefore, without a doubt—they are one of the best places to buy Instagram followers today. If you are not satisfied with their services, they also provide a five-day money-back guarantee that you can avail of.

Their light plan starts at $99 and along with Instagram followers it also provides mass story engagement for your account. They have great customer service, so if you feel stuck anywhere, you can easily get in touch with them for support. They even employ strategies like mass direct messaging, and advanced analytics for your audience.

Their standard plan starts at $149 and provides various other features other than the ones available under the light plan. The biggest plan they give is the premium one which starts at $199. Here you get various features like live inbox, profile management, direct message cleaner, auto reposts story, auto-accept followers, and more.

Jarvee

Jarvee is another great service that can ensure growth for your Instagram account. With the help of this company, you will be able to manage posts scheduling, such that you will be able to manage when and how your stories go live on the basis of when your fans provide the most engagement. This will increase your chances to be featured in the nine topmost posts of Instagram, an increase or organic reach.

That is also a feature present within this company called auto repost. Within this feature you will be able to search for high quality posts within your niche and then repost them within your account will stop through this strategy, you will be able to expand the influence that you have.

Another one of the features is auto-follow. Through this feature you will be able to search for the trending Instagram users and follow them automatically in order to get their attention. With their smart filters you will be able to find the most targeted users within a niche that have a higher chance of following you back.

You will also get an automatic follow back feature that will let you stay in touch with the users that have followed you for best engagement and long retention.

Krootez

Krootez will allow you to buy real, genuine followers that come from high-quality accounts. You will be able to create massive engagement and increase your visibility, whether you are an individual brand or a multi-national company. They only engage in real followers and never engage in fake bots or spam accounts.

They maintain an exclusive fan base for you and your account which is why their prices are slightly higher as compared to other services in the market. But they ensure a better result than any other company, which clearly means they are worth the money. When you buy Instagram followers from them, you will always engage with real accounts that genuinely care about your content.

You can buy up to 20 Instagram followers for less than $4.50 Instagram followers for less than $5, and 100 Instagram followers for $5.99. This is a place that allows you to get 100% satisfaction through their dedicated services.

At the same time they will ensure instant delivery of the followers which is a highly valuable feature. You can get up to 200 Instagram followers for $8.99, with 300 Instagram followers for $9.99. Bigger packages can give you 2,000 Instagram followers for $29.99 and 5000 instagram followers for $69.99.

Buzzoid

In terms of companies that can increase your Instagram following, Buzzoid takes a prime spot in our list. This company is known very well for the exceptional offers that it provides to its customers every now and then.

Currently, there is a big sale going on in the company with as much as 50% off on certain offers. Talking about prices, you can get up to 100 followers for about $3, 250 followers for about $4, and 500 followers for about $6. All of these are coming from real accounts of Instagram that can provide active engagement to your account.

Next, there are higher plans as well. For instance, 1,000 followers for $12, 2,500 followers for $29, and up to 5,000 followers for as much as $39. There are various features along with these that you can avail of through the website. To start with, all these followers are extremely high quality in nature.

Other than this, you are not required to reveal any information that could compromise your identity on the site. They also ensure the fastest delivery of followers and engagement on the site which keeps them one step ahead of their other rivals.

Other than this, they have a policy for great customer support which will be available to you 24/7 through their support number or official email.

Viral Race

Viral race is easily one of the best places to buy Instagram followers today. There are various features on this site which have been able to make it such a success among its users.

For instance, they conduct extensive competition analysis- which means that they will always take steps that keep you one step ahead of your competition. Other than this, the engagement they provide comes from real accounts of Instagram so you always remain safe under Instagram’s guidelines.

You can also buy real Instagram followers on this site. Their plans start for $2.99 that gives you about 100 followers. Next, you can get 500 followers from them for $6.99. At 20% off you can get 1,000 Instagram followers for $12.99 and 2,500 Instagram followers for $29.99. They will always make sure that the results you get are instant, and always able to increase the outreach your account has.

InstaFollowers.co

InstaFollowers is another affordable site from which you can easily buy Instagram followers. Not only this, but you can also buy Instagram likes, views, reels views, as well as Instagram comments for your profile.

The best part about this company is that they have strong networking over various other social media as well. Hence, they can promote you on different channels leveraging your profile like no other site or company will be able to do.

The plans they give are highly cheap. For instance, you can start with 10 IG followers for .$59, and 20 IG followers for $.99. You can get 500 followers for less than $7, and 1,000 instagram followers for less than $12. Altogether, we don’t think there can be any more lucrative deals today. Make sure you check them out.

Friendly Likes

The second to last entry for buying Instagram likes is the site called Friendly Likes. They have been working in this field for a large number of years that has given them an edge over all the other rivals in the world. They can ensure maximum visibility and exposure for your account through their exceptional services. However, you can’t directly buy Instagram followers from them. Instead, you will have to purchase Instagram likes that will eventually lead to more followers for your account.

You can purchase 50 likes from them for $2.90, and 100 likes for less than $4. You can also purchase up to 250 likes for less than $6 and 500 likes for less than $9. Their highest plan is for 10,000 likes that you can get for $60. At the same time, you are allowed to split the package into different posts to maintain authenticity.

Likes.io

Likes.io is a fairly new entry into the space, but the work they have done is tremendous and we couldn’t have been more impressed with the results they have shown. They have some highly affordable prices, great customer support, as well as some amazing reviews online. When we checked them for ourselves, we found them equally trustworthy.

You can start with them with 100 followers for $2.97, and go on to get 250 followers for $4.99. They have higher plans as well- such as 1,000 followers for $12.99, 5000 followers for $39.99, and 10,000 followers for $124.99. These are some highly competitive prices, and we are sure that you will be thoroughly satisfied with their services!

How Can I Get More Followers?

One of the most basic but most important parts of your Instagram crusade is your content. Content is the king and to get anywhere, you need to have solid content. With that in the bag, you can take the help of hashtags and paid promotions to get things done.

Instagram ads, Influencer partnerships, and paid followers are some proven methods of thoroughly boosting your followers count. Some tips and tricks you can follow to increase your followers on Instagram.

Collaborate With Other Users

One of the most effective and easy methods you can get more Instagram followers is by getting a helping hand from other users. Influencer marketing is one of the most in-trend forms of promotion today.

Social media users get influencers to market them to their own and external audience in return for some money. This strategy has shown exceptional results for countless individuals and even brands. The best part is that you don't even have to pay. A free version of influencer marketing is collaborations.

Many content creators collaborate with each other to produce great results for both parties. The audience of both the participants migrate to the other side and the fanbase of both grows. Shoutouts is another similar concept.

With solid and consistent content, you can catch the attention of a popular creator and get a free shoutout that can do wonders for you. For collaborations, it is better to find a like-minded partner whose audience is interested in the same type of content you offer.

Maintain An Attractive Profile

It might not sound that impactful, but how an Instagram profile is curated can make a huge difference. The way your profile looks matters a lot in your perception amongst your followers. It can also influence the decision of new visitors to follow you or not.

The first impression is the last impression after all. Your profile's presentation is that first impression and you need to get it right. It can pretty much be your identity on this platform. It includes your display picture and bio as two of the most important visual aspects. As the display picture, you can either use a stylish picture of yourself or a modern logo of your brand.

Instagram allows a bio of up to 150 characters in total. A minimal but attractive bio can garner the attention of any visitor that comes across your profile. You can include the hashtag that you created or a link to your website along with the description of what people can expect from the profile.

Upload More Videos

One of the most beneficial parts about Instagram is that it is exclusive to visual content. Visual content is statistically more engaging than text posts. This is the reason behind Instagram being more engaging. But what many don't know is that videos are even more engaging than photos.

Multiple studies and reports have shown that Instagram videos get more than double the engagement that images get. Hence, you should always have some focus on uploading videos if you want more Instagram likes, comments, and followers.

There are a lot of options available for uploading video content on Instagram. You can either upload a video directly or short clips through stories and highlights. Reels are even better for uploading videos as they are not limited to just your followers. If you want to upload longer videos, you can use Instagram TV.

Follow More Like-Minded Accounts

Following other users is one of the basic functions on Instagram. It is also the driving force behind most of the decisions a user makes on Instagram. Following other users can increase your own following if it is done right. The most important requirement here is to follow someone who belongs to the same genre that you do.

A common trick is to follow users that follow other accounts similar to you. For example, if you post photography content, follow users who are already following other photography accounts.

A great margin of the people you follow will follow you back. Unless you represent a big brand, you can follow literally everyone for maximum results. But as a brand, it is not advised to do so. Following just any random account can decrease your own reputation.

Other than regular users, you should follow influencers and semi-popular accounts with content similar to that of yours.

User And Geolocation Tagging

Tagging is another Instagram feature that can make you more discoverable and get you recognition. Tagging is a common feature of Instagram where you can mention along with a fellow Instagram user in your posts. It gives them a notification of you doing so and this can be used to get recognized.

You can try creating content around popular influencers, celebrities, and sportsmen and then tagging them in it. There are chances they can feature you in their story of posts which will be an enormous exposure for you.

The chances get higher if you target accounts that aren't hugely popular. An account with millions of followers gets thousands of tags every day and it is more likely that you will get ignored.

Other than accounts, you can also use location tags to get yourself discovered. You can tag a city, a venue, a restaurant, or any other type of location. It helps the people of that locality find you. Locations to work like hashtags and if people look for that location, they will come across the post you have tagged it in.

Stay Updated With Instagram Trends

Instagram has over a billion active users. It includes different types of people from different places with different interests and tastes. It means there is always something new and different trending here.

Even at this very moment, there are probably hundreds of trends going on. Instagram has so many features and each of them has different trends of its own. For Reels, it can be a song or a specific type of challenge. In Stories, there are different kinds of stickers trending from time to time.

Then for image posts, there are memes that themselves have hundreds of trends every month. Hopping on these trends can be the best thing you could ever do for your Instagram performance. Even if one post out of these goes viral, you will see a huge influx of real Instagram followers.

Host Contests And Giveaways

Another useful tactic to generate reactions and attract new audiences is to host contests and giveaways. You will need to make some investments here but the results will be worth it. These two strategies are a combination of both customer retention and attraction. By giving back to the users, you will make them stay with you.

That, in return, will spread your word around and help you get new Instagram followers. There are countless ideas for contests and giveaways. You can ask them to do simple tasks like tagging people and commenting or specific tasks like creating a caption.

As this is a completely organic method, you'll only get real and active Instagram followers.

Conclusion

It is always tricky to increase your following on Instagram. Therefore, some extra help is always welcome. If you’re looking to grow your following, make sure you see the list above and pick the perfect site to buy followers for yourself.