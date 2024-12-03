Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos

Revisit 10 years of Maxim cover models with these 10 classic pics. Which is your favorite?

Kate Upton, 2018 (Gilles Bensimon)

Hailey Bieber, 2017 (Gilles Bensimon)

Cindy Kimberly, 2021 (Gilles Bensimon)

Romee Strijd, 2016 (Gilles Bensimon)

Sara Sampaio, 2016 (Gilles Bensimon)

Olivia Culpo, 2019 (Gilles Bensimon)

Hannah Ferguson, 2016 (Gilles Bensimon)

Stella Maxwell, 2016 (Gilles Bensimon)

Georgia Fowler, 2019 (Gilles Bensimon)

Paige Spiranac, 2022 (Gilles Bensimon)

Gilles Bensimon has photographed every Maxim cover model of the past 10 years. To celebrate a decade of partnership, we’re revisiting some of the most striking images captured by the legendary French lensman for America’s greatest men’s luxury lifestyle magazine. From Kate Upton’s scorching Hot 100 shoot in Israel’s Negev desert to Cindy Kimberly’s sun-soaked Monaco yacht ride, revisit ten of Bensimon’s signature Maxim snaps in the gallery above.