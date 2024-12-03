Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos
Revisit 10 years of Maxim cover models with these 10 classic pics. Which is your favorite?
Gilles Bensimon has photographed every Maxim cover model of the past 10 years. To celebrate a decade of partnership, we’re revisiting some of the most striking images captured by the legendary French lensman for America’s greatest men’s luxury lifestyle magazine. From Kate Upton’s scorching Hot 100 shoot in Israel’s Negev desert to Cindy Kimberly’s sun-soaked Monaco yacht ride, revisit ten of Bensimon’s signature Maxim snaps in the gallery above.