Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Karlie Kloss and More Pose in Lingerie for a Good Cause - Maxim

Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Karlie Kloss and More Pose in Lingerie for a Good Cause

Kit Undergarments kicked off a celebrity-led campaign benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Kate Hudson Zoe Saldana Karlie Kloss Promo

Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Behati Prinsloo are among the stunning celebrities who are stripping down on the 'Gram for a worthy cause. 

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kit Undergarments has launched a #kitstokickcancer social media campaign benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) throughout October.

The affordable female underwear brand founded by Hollywood stylists Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi is donating 5 percent of all sales to the BCRF's Women's Cancer Research Fund, which supports research, education and outreach directed at early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.  Additionally, Kit Undergarments will donate $1 each time someone posts a photo with the hashtag while rocking one of the pieces. 

The New York Post reports that Hudson kicked the campaign off with a cheery snap of herself jumping in a pink bra and matching bottom. Kloss, January Jones, Zoe Saldana, Dakota Fanning, Michelle Monaghan are just some of the big names who've joined in—see more of the lingerie-clad participants below: 

Kate Hudson

Karlie Kloss

Zoe Saldana

January Jones

Katy Perry

Zoe Deschanel

Dakota Fanning

Behati Prinsloo

Michelle Monaghan

Nicola Peltz

Mindy Kaling 

No image description