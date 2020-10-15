Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Karlie Kloss and More Pose in Lingerie for a Good Cause
Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Behati Prinsloo are among the stunning celebrities who are stripping down on the 'Gram for a worthy cause.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kit Undergarments has launched a #kitstokickcancer social media campaign benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) throughout October.
The affordable female underwear brand founded by Hollywood stylists Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi is donating 5 percent of all sales to the BCRF's Women's Cancer Research Fund, which supports research, education and outreach directed at early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Additionally, Kit Undergarments will donate $1 each time someone posts a photo with the hashtag while rocking one of the pieces.
The New York Post reports that Hudson kicked the campaign off with a cheery snap of herself jumping in a pink bra and matching bottom. Kloss, January Jones, Zoe Saldana, Dakota Fanning, Michelle Monaghan are just some of the big names who've joined in—see more of the lingerie-clad participants below: