DJ Khaled’s Former Florida Home—Complete With A 1,000-Square-Foot Sneaker Closet— Hits The Market For $16.39 Million
Own a slice of DJ Khaled’s exorbitant “WE THE BEST” lifestyle.
If one look inside DJ Khaled’s previous Florida abode is any indication, the music mogul lives up to his “We The Best” declaration — and a piece of that is up for grabs for a lucky buyer. Khaled’s former home is now on the market, with all the bells and whistles befitting the chart-topping artist, DJ and producer.
Ruido Callejero Music founders and current homeowners Nahim Jorge Bonilla and Melissa Granda are asking for a very cool $16.39 million for the 6-bedroom, 6,321-square-foot home in Aventura (north of Miami).
The buyers have leveled up since 2020, after buying the house for $4.8 million that year. Khaled himself bought the 24,000-square-foot property for $3.84 million in 20215, then put about $2.5 million into the house.
Chief among those investments? A very impressive, DJ Khaled-approved, 1,000-square-foot sneaker closet with handsome wood shelving and space for more than 500 pairs of sneakers.
One would also be remiss not to mention three 14-karat-gold Swarovski crystal chandeliers, which are among previous DJ Khaled renovations that remain intact.
The Mediterranean-style villa boasts lavish designs and architectural detailing throughout, befitting a hip-hop icon known for his love of the finer things in life (including the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak).
The space also includes a well-appointed private theater, a bamboo grove and an impressive master bedroom.
Looking to cruise to and from the elegant Florida property with ease? The property even comes complete with a 50-foot boat dock.
30-foot ceilings, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a cabana and marble and walnut floors also round out the property in striking fashion. One might say that if it’s good enough for DJ Khaled, as it once was, then a lucky new buyer will find plenty to love about this Aventura estate.