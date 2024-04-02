DJ Khaled’s Former Florida Home—Complete With A 1,000-Square-Foot Sneaker Closet— Hits The Market For $16.39 Million

Own a slice of DJ Khaled’s exorbitant “WE THE BEST” lifestyle.

(Become Legendary/ ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

If one look inside DJ Khaled’s previous Florida abode is any indication, the music mogul lives up to his “We The Best” declaration — and a piece of that is up for grabs for a lucky buyer. Khaled’s former home is now on the market, with all the bells and whistles befitting the chart-topping artist, DJ and producer.

(Become Legendary/ ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Ruido Callejero Music founders and current homeowners Nahim Jorge Bonilla and Melissa Granda are asking for a very cool $16.39 million for the 6-bedroom, 6,321-square-foot home in Aventura (north of Miami).

(Become Legendary/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The buyers have leveled up since 2020, after buying the house for $4.8 million that year. Khaled himself bought the 24,000-square-foot property for $3.84 million in 20215, then put about $2.5 million into the house.

(Become Legendary/ ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Chief among those investments? A very impressive, DJ Khaled-approved, 1,000-square-foot sneaker closet with handsome wood shelving and space for more than 500 pairs of sneakers.

One would also be remiss not to mention three 14-karat-gold Swarovski crystal chandeliers, which are among previous DJ Khaled renovations that remain intact.

The Mediterranean-style villa boasts lavish designs and architectural detailing throughout, befitting a hip-hop icon known for his love of the finer things in life (including the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak).

(Become Legendary/ ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The space also includes a well-appointed private theater, a bamboo grove and an impressive master bedroom.

Looking to cruise to and from the elegant Florida property with ease? The property even comes complete with a 50-foot boat dock.

(Become Legendary/ ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

30-foot ceilings, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a cabana and marble and walnut floors also round out the property in striking fashion. One might say that if it’s good enough for DJ Khaled, as it once was, then a lucky new buyer will find plenty to love about this Aventura estate.