Watch Thief Who Stole DJ Marshmello's $500,000 Ford F-550 Crash After Wild Police Chase

DJ and music producer Marshmello's custom $500,000 Ford F-550 became the star of a viral Los Angeles police chase video after it was stolen from a dealership's service bay.

And this isn't just any custom pickup. The massive 6x6 was built by David Sparks of Discovery's Diesel Brothers fame, who confirmed as much on Instagram. The Drive and CNET Roadshow's Daniel Golson note that the vehicle appears to be the exact same one that the celebrity customizers debuted at SEMA 2019, right down to the blacked-out paint job.

"When my homie/client @marshmellomusic @shalizi texts me late at night to tell me that his SMCO6x6 has been stolen and involved in a high speed chase," Sparks wrote. "Got pretty wild for a minute there when they couldn’t stop it."

Citing officials with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Times reports that the alleged thief simply rode up to Marshmello's ride on a bicycle, stowed the bike in the bed, and took off. The pursuit began hours later, after Los Angeles sheriff's deputies spotted the truck driving recklessly.

YouTube/DJ Elevate

A spike strip and a PIT maneuver—in which police cruisers tap the rear of a vehicle to force a spinout—were employed to no avail. The chase ended when the driver lost control while exiting a Taco Bell parking lot and crashed into a light pole. He was then apprehended without further incident and booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading police.

Fortunately, the pricy supertruck suffered a flat tire and a punctured radiator. If you ask us, Marshmello would be wise to service it at a different dealership.