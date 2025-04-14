Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads In Chain-Link Swimwear During Maldives Getaway

The 2024 Hot 100 cover star dropped thirsty dispatches from her island vacation.

Dress: GEORGIA HARDINGE (Gilles Bensimon)

It may not look like it it, but Elizabeth Hurley is definitely working. The Maxim Hot 100 model/actress might appear to be merely posting thirst-trap dispatches from a Maldives getaway…which she is. But the seemingly ageless beauty is also promoting new looks from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

(Photography: Gilles Bensimon, Styling: Otter Jezamin Hatchett, Hair: Jon Chapman, Makeup: Mary Greenwell, Production: Rachel Evans for RE.Pro Agency)

Hurley brightened up a coastal sunset in a recent Instagram video set to Billy Ray Cyrus’s “She’s Not Crying Anymore” as she frolicked in the tide while donning a toffee-colored Blaze Bikini—featuring a gold chain around the hips and bust—as well as a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, as the New York Post points out. She refrained from directly plugging the swimwear in the caption, but her follow-up post, which featured a stunning shot of the same bikini in-profile, was more promotional.

“Thank you @baglionimaldives for an amazing vacation full of sun, sea and sand (and moonlight, delicious food and the best outdoor bathrooms),” she wrote. “And thank you to @elizabethhurleybeach (me!!) for my new Blaze bikini.”

It’d been some time since Hurley treated her followers to two-piece glory—many of her recent posts instead feature haute ensembles, including one particularly daring dress she wore to Vanity Fair’s 2025 Oscar Party—Parade dubbed the look an “optical illusion” gown, as its form-fitting figure and translucent detailing almost gave the appearance that Hurley wasn’t wearing anything.

If you’re looking solely the Hurley bikini pics, the official Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page is your final destination.