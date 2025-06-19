Elle Macpherson Is Maxim’s 2025 Hot 100 Cover Star

“The Body” tops Maxim’s anniversary issue celebrating 30 years of the Hot 100.

Linen shirt with cuffs: LAURA PITHARAS, Wide leg jeans: FREE PEOPLE (Gilles Bensimon)

Ever since she was christened “The Body”—a moniker that made her a household name—Elle Macpherson has been shaping the modeling industry. The Australian with a sunny disposition, serious work ethic and a penchant for wellness carved a mold for generations of models to become multi-hyphenates on their own terms. While her beauty put her on the map over 40 years ago and ensured the phone never stopped ringing, Macpherson says nothing compares to how good she feels in her skin right now. In her own words, “Watch this space—there’s so much more to come. This is just the beginning.”

(Photographer: Gilles Bensimon, Stylist: Clementine Brown, Stylist’s Assistant: Biba Faulks-Potticary)

Congrats on your Hot 100 cover! How does it feel?

Exposed! [Laughs] Having said that, I’ve become more relaxed in front of the camera. I trust Gilles and we had a great team so I felt free to be myself. Usually, the more years in your life, the harder it is to look good in photographs—especially now that everything is digital. I remember in my first years modeling, I was so uncomfortable in front of the camera. I couldn’t even look in the lens, I was so afraid to not be “perfect.” I’d turn my head in profile, have hair over my face, or wear a hat or sunglasses to cover my shyness. Today, I am confident and grateful to still be able to work. I see it as a privilege, so thank you for honoring me with this cover.

How do you prepare for a shoot to look and feel your most confident?

I get up early, hydrate with warm lemon water, then I have a matcha and take my WelleCo Super Elixir for energy and vitality. I do a little meditation to prepare for the day and read something inspiring. Prior to shoot days, I make sure my nails are done, hair is washed, my body is waxed and smooth, and my skin is well hydrated.

Gold Black corset & stockings: AGENT PROVOCATEUR, Mesh black briefs: FRUITY BOOTY, Mesh belted coat: KARL LAGERFELD, Black leather pointed shoes: KALDA (Gilles Bensimon)

What does an average day look like for you?

Everyday is different, and that’s what makes life so interesting. I usually have a plan for the day but leave enough space for spontaneity; those magic moments that pop up out of the blue. A wise man once said, “Adaptability is the superpower of the future.” My non-negotiables are enjoying my elixirs from WelleCo. Add some sunshine, hydration and laughter, and I feel balanced and ready for all of life’s gifts.

How did growing up in Australia shape your attitude towards life and work ethic?

One of our values at WelleCo is natural. And Australia is the epitome of natural beauty, grounded in wild landscapes, clear horizons, beautiful flora and fauna. It is pure and free. I find the beauty in everything and everywhere and look to embody my own uniqueness in a world that has become homogenized.

Organza white shirt: LAURA PITHARAS, White briefs: SKIMS, Jacket being held: WRANGLER (Gilles Bensimon)

Take us back to when you first came to America. What was this time like for you?

I arrived in New York City in 1983 at 18 years old. The plan was to go to law school in Australia, and this overseas break between high school and university was a reward for achieving great grades in school. Little did I know that six weeks would turn into a decades-long adventure. New York was very different back then. It was cold, dusty, and bustling, and the opposite from anything I had ever experienced. Truly the city that never sleeps. I remember being afraid when I arrived, as I’d heard stories of killings and muggings, so I knew I’d better watch out. In time, I relaxed into the pace of things and built confidence in my experiences, always doing my best to do the job at hand.

How did you stand out from the crowd?

Opportunities flowed and I seized them with gusto, always checking in with my heart to see what resonated with me. I tried lots of different things to find what I was good at—the old trial-and-error method. I applied my energy to what worked and learned what didn’t from experience. I guess you could say my standout quality is my willingness to give things a go. I learned to trust myself along the way, always staying true to my natural Aussie spirit to the best of my ability.

Black organza funnel neck top: LAURA PITHARAS, Black briefs: FRUITY BOOTY, Hat: STYLIST’S OWN (Gilles Bensimon)

Do you recall who first gave you your endearing nickname?

Time magazine coined me “The Body” back in 1986, and I was so surprised because I didn’t even know Time was doing a story on me. The cover read “The Big Elle.” The name has stuck to this day!

Iconic! In your book, Elle, you explore the major changes in the modeling industry over the years.

The modeling world has changed exponentially since the birth of social media. I feel blessed that we didn’t have smartphones with cameras recording all our nights out. Without phones, we managed to be more present in the experience, rather than just recording it. The supermodel era was a time that may never be repeated. It was a time when the more exclusive you were, the more distanced from the people, and the more iconic you were, the greater your success. But today, the closer you are to your community, and the more accessible you are, the greater your success. Adaptability and the willingness to evolve are the keys to longevity, which is why so many girls from the supermodel era are still working and relevant 30 years later.

White lace bloomers,: FRUITY BOOTY, White vest top: AMERICAN VINTAGE, White denim jacket: WRANGLER, Shoes: ELLE’S OWN (Gilles Bensimon)

What do you want readers to take away from your book?

It’s a book of life lessons, tools and wisdom that took me four years to write. Yes there are stories about fashion, film, love, heartache, motherhood, business, health and well-being in there—but they serve as explanations of how I’ve grown. I hope readers find inspiration and encouragement to bring their own unique beauty and essence into the world.

What’s your earliest memory of shooting with with your ex-husband, Maxim cover photographer Gilles Bensimon?

My first shoot with Gilles was for Elle magazine in Fiji around 1983. I arrived two days late because of a visa problem, so I felt insecure, inexperienced, and out of place. I remember not knowing what to do—and on top of everything, I didn’t speak French. Gilles, meanwhile, spoke his own version of “Franglais”—I called it “Bensimonian.” He loved to shoot in the early morning, so we were up before the sun to prepare. I didn’t get a cover from that shoot, in fact, it took many years before I was on the cover of Elle.

Jeans: CHROME HEARTS, Jumper: ELLE’S OWN (Gilles Bensimon)

Any favorite photoshoots?

The one with the green zinc on my nose, like a surfer. Gilles and I have continued to work together for over 43 years, and every shoot is magical and unique in its own way. Actually, if I had to choose a favorite, I would say this shoot right here, right now, celebrating my 61st birthday. Who would have guessed?

You also have many acting roles on your résumé. We’d love to know about your time on Friends as Janine. What were some highlights of being on the show?

Being asked to do a series of episodes was an honor and an extraordinary experience. I learned on the fly, having never acted or shot a live comedy show before. I was listening, learning, adapting and evolving as I went along. The crew from Friends and the ensemble of actors were very supportive and a joy to work with. I’m in awe of how Friends has transcended generations—when my sons were in school, their classmates would say, “There’s Cy and Flynn’s mum, Janine!”

Gold dress: CULT GAIA, Gold briefs: CULT GAIA (Gilles Bensimon)

You really paved the way for supermodels to license their name for business opportunities. Where does your entrepreneurial spirit come from?

My dad was an entrepreneur. He always found “out-of-the-box” ways to express his passions and learn new life skills to support his vision. He taught me the difference between hard work and smart work, often working so hard that he missed out on precious family time—which he deeply regrets to this day. Growing up, I’d seen sports stars like Greg Norman license their names to clothing companies. It stuck with me, and I wondered if I could do something like that. Then life presented me with an opportunity in the form of lingerie. Being passionate about the beautiful French lingerie I had worn when I was modeling, I launched Elle Macpherson Intimates, co-creating it with an Australian company, and it lasted 25 years.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

I always tell my boys, “Find what you love and do it, and do it wholeheartedly. This way work doesn’t feel like work, and your passion will breed success and creativity.”

What’s been the best part of 2025 so far?

Recognizing that my sixties are not an ending. It’s a new beginning, a rebirth into the auspicious role of a wise woman in the community who embraces beauty as soul-deep. I’ve found a new sense of freedom and ease. It’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years, and being well and vibrant with a sense of vitality has been key to a fulfilling and purposeful life.

What’s your favorite mantra?

I was once told to take life seriously, but not solemnly. There’s such freedom in living life with this attitude.