Experts Question Fantastical Tale of Lobsterman Swallowed By Humpback Whale Off Cape Cod

That viral story of a lobsterman who says he was swallowed and spit out by a whale seems fishy, say experts.
Author:
Publish date:
Humpback whale breaches waters off the coast of South Africa.

Humpback whale breaching off the coast of South Africa

Call him Miracle Mike. 

Full name: Michael Packard. He's the 57-year-old (some reports have given his age as 56) lobsterman who claimed last week that he'd survived an extremely close call with a massive humpback whale after it swallowed then spit him out off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 

Packard's "Miracle"— in an interview with a Boston TV station he actually used the Spanish word for extraordinary events, "Milagro" — wasn't surviving the whale encounter. It was his surviving a plane crash in Costa Rica 20 years ago, an event easily confirmed by an Associated Press report published in November 2001.

We know the crash really happened, then. But Packard's encounter with the whale has drawn considerable skepticism from many corners, according to the New York Post

Here's more from the Post:

At least one doctor at the Cape Cod hospital that treated the lobsterman who claims he was nearly swallowed by a humpback expressed skepticism Saturday to The Post about the whale of a tale.

“He reportedly ascended from a 45-foot depth in 20 to 40 seconds and didn’t have any evidence of barotrauma?” scoffed the Cape Cod Hospital emergency room doc.

It does make you stop and think. It doesn't strain credulity that a humpback might be capable of swallowing a man. They can, after all, reach up to 60 feet in length. But the fact Packard did not suffer barotrauma (a big word for "the bends," or decompression sickness) definitely seems suspect. 

Even more suspect, however, is the fact that Packard's experience is incredibly rare. The Post interviewed another lobsterman who'd never heard of such a thing, saying, "People who are in the fishing industry, and people who know whales, are finding this hard to believe ... It’s a first-ever that this would happen."

As large as their mouths and bodies are, humpbacks couldn't swallow a human adult, anyway, their digestive tracts are too narrow. They're so big they can certainly present plenty of danger to the unwary but at the same time, though whales can be curious about humans, they eat small prey — fish, squid, and krill. 

NBC Boston found more skeptics of Packard's Big Fish Tale, including Dr. Peter Corkeron, head of the New England Aquarium's Marine Mammal Conservation Program. "Being accidentally swallowed by a feeding whale," Corkeron reportedly said, "... that just never happens. That's really incredibly unusual."

He did seem willing to give Packard some benefit of the doubt, though, considering the way whales tend to feed — their massive mouths opening to a 90-degree angle. If Packard's story is true, Dr. Corkeron's sympathies were more with the whale. "I imagine the whale had this, like, 'Oh my goodness' moment," he told NBC Boston, "and probably got rid of him as quickly as it could."

As for Michael Packard, he hasn't been responding to recent interview requests from various outlets but he did recently do a Reddit AMA ("Ask Me Anything") about his experience and in response to one question indicated he found himself "very overwhelmed" by all the attention. 

But he also said he'd like Matt Damon or Sean Penn to play him should Netflix make a movie about his experience. Whether Michael Packard's story is true or not, there are probably plenty of people who would pay to see Sean Penn get eaten by a whale.

No image description

Left: Roger Waters of Pink Floyd; Right: Mark Zuckerberg
Entertainment

Roger Waters Rejects Facebook Ad Money, Calls Mark Zuckerberg 'One of the Most Powerful Idiots In The World'

Humpback whale breaches waters off the coast of South Africa.
News

Experts Question Fantastical Tale of Lobsterman Swallowed By Humpback Whale Off Cape Cod

Megan Fox This Is 40 Promo
Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Megan Fox's 'This is 40' Role: 'That Movie Is Not Aging Well'

Alessandra Ambrosio Audrina Partridge Elia Beach Club Virgin Hotel Las Vegas Promo
Travel

Former Maxim Cover Stars Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge Heat Up Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Beach Club Launch

TIMEX2-resized-1200-630
Style

Timex & MadeWorn Join Forces For Vintage-Inspired American Documents Watch Collab

All-lego Lambo Sian on the left, actual Lambo on the right.
Rides

Lego and Lamborghini Unveil 400,000-Piece Full-Sized Sián Replica

kevin-hart-promo-cut-GettyImages-1198526327
Entertainment

Kevin Hart Goes Off On Cancel Culture: 'That's Not How I Operate'

apple tv plus "the morning show" promo
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Return in 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Promo
Sports

Jake Paul Promises to Knock Out Nate Diaz After Fighting Tyron Woodley