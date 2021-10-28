Exploring 5 Companies Making Huge Strides Within Their Industry

Presented by DN News Desk

SLIQ

SLIQ Spirited Ice is a diversified line of frozen cocktail pops that are crafted with elevated flavors to inspire good times. Playing at the intersection of nostalgic classics and the modern, ready-to-drink cocktail and seltzer surge, SLIQ is leading a new frontier of freeze-and-eat alcohol. Launched in April 2021 by 21 Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of the world’s largest freezer pop manufacturer for the last half-century, The Jel Sert Company, SLIQ is one of the first to market in the booming boozy ice pop category, quickly establishing a national retail footprint in Year 1.

Spearheaded by Gavin Wegner, a fourth-generation great-grandchild of the founders of Jel Sert, SLIQ uses only premium spirits – Vodka, Agave, and Rum – to deliver a premium taste at 100 calories or less per pop. Through brand-driven 360-degree marketing tactics and major partners such as iHeart Media & Barstool Sports, SLIQ has grown a loyal following of 21-35-year-old social magnet male and females. Looking at 2022 and beyond, SLIQ will continue to innovate and expand, offering first-of-its-kind products that drive excitement and buzz for both the brand and the emerging category.

Melon App

Since its 2020 inception, San Francisco-based company Melon has quickly evolved into one of the tech industry’s top-rated, free, web-based livestreaming apps. Thoughtfully designed to help creators, brands and businesses effortlessly connect with their communities, Melon focuses on democratizing live content creation with noteworthy features including: multistreaming, audience engagement tools and a straightforward go-live process which allows users to instantly livestream to their favorite platforms in only five clicks.

A powerful yet efficient software, Melon is hosted on a market-leading cloud infrastructure that facilitates a secure livestreaming experience free from technical difficulties. The app has since been utilized by a number of distinguished creators such as Jordan Belfort (author of The Wolf of Wall Street), Soldier Knows Best, Premiere Gal and many others. Creators who opt to join the app’s Melon Pro program can enjoy additional features like streaming at 1080p, multistreaming to an unlimited number of destinations and hosting up to nine guests on their stream.

Ooh La Luxe

Founded by twin sisters Cristina and Michelle Wilson, Ooh La Luxe is a rising fashion boutique with three California locations and a rapidly growing online store; every year since its inception, the fashion label has doubled in sales and expanded their global reach through social media with over 300K followers on Instagram.

Known for their highly coveted boho-chic Los Angeles aesthetic, Ooh La Luxe’s pieces have been sported on a number of creators, artists and influencers like reality television star JoJo Fletcher, Rubi Ortiz and more. The clothing brand has since collected various awards such as “Best Boutique of Sonoma County” for five consecutive years and North Bay Business Journal’s “30 Under 30.”

Popl

Since 2019, startup company Popl has successfully positioned itself at the forefront of technological innovation with its cutting-edge digital business card, which has quickly achieved over $2.7 million in sales. By using any of Popl’s phone accessories, from NFC tags that easily attach to the backs of phones to their sleek and modern wristbands and keychains, users can instantly share their social media accounts, contact info, payment apps, music and more to compatible iPhones and Androids.

Customers can share their information with anyone, regardless of if they have a Popl accessory or app. Beyond the aforementioned features, Popl Pro members can gain access to other unique functions such as business analytics, personal/business modes, custom icons, CRM integrations and several others.

Jersey Nation

Established in 2020 by Shakir Hammadi, Australian fashion label Jersey Nation is transforming the way jerseys are worn worldwide with pieces inspired by culture-defining throwback movies, television shows, R&B artists and prominent hip hop figures.

During its inaugural year, the jersey brand gained significant traction, making over $800,000 in revenue with celebrity partnerships including DDG, Nick Young, The Professor, Emmanuel Mudiay and more. Jersey Nation’s website features a comprehensive product portfolio replete with various basketball, baseball, football, high school and customized jerseys.