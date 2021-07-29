Fans Mourn Iranian Pop Star Who Died After Contracting COVID-19

Shahram Kashani was undergoing liver treatment in an Istanbul hospital when he reportedly caught the virus.
Shahram Kashani, a still from his video for "Daro Nadaram."

Shahram K.

Iranian pop singer Shahram Kashani, 47, has died after contracting Coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. Kashani, a certified pop sensation since his debut nearly 30 years ago, apparently caught COVID-19 while hospitalized and receiving treatment for liver problems. 

The revered artist's death was confirmed by an Instagram post with a caption that read in part, "It is with sorrowful hearts we announce to fans [that] our beloved Shahramk passed away on Monday morning."

Born in 1974 in Rome, Italy, Kashani—his first name is sometimes transliterated into English as "Shahrum" and his nickname among fans was "Shahram K"—released his first album, K-One, in 1992. 

He came to prominence in part through support from other Iranian celebs like Los Angeles-based singer Leila Forouhar, but his fame among Iranians was long-lasting thanks in part to his on-stage and on-screen charisma. 

The Iranian musician's death was mourned on social media by fans and artists alike.

The most recent post on Kashani's Instagram as of July 29th indicated it was a message from his mother. She wrote in part (translated from Persian), "Shahram was a good man, a sensitive man [...] with all his vulnerable and fragile emotions...an artist."

