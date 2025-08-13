Ford Bronco’s 60th Anniversary SUV Gets Retro With Original 1966 Colors

The limited edition Bronco’s Wimbledon White paint coat and Vermillion Red accents were inspired by the 1966 Bronco.

Ford missed the Bronco’s 50th birthday in 2015, as the Motor City marque didn’t revive its OG SUV’s nameplate until 2021. Fortunately for fans of the bucking American workhorse, Ford hasn’t left the Bronco to celebrate its 60th anniversary in solitude.

Available only on the four-door Bronco equipped with the Sasquatch package—which features an “Advanced” 4×4 system with high-clearance suspension, a more aggressive final drive ratio, and electronic-locking front and rear differentials—the special edition is packed with references to the debut 1966 Bronco.

Wimbledon White, for instance, is a paint coat that was available on the first-gen model. The 17-inch Gravity Gray wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear rubber feature a contrasting Vermillion Red center cap with a Bucking Bronco logo in the middle—a nod to the original hubcaps on the ’66.

That red, block “BRONCO” lettering on the grille also channels the original’s “FORD” lettering and matches the Vermilion Red graphic on the body. Prominent 60th Anniversary badging, inspired by the same classic cloisonné badging found on the Mustang 60th Anniversary package, adorns the fenders. At the rear, a new hard-center rear tire cover continues the color scheme in Wimbledon White and with a Vermilion Red “BRONCO” wordmark.

Inside, Ebony leather upholstery clads the seat outers and bolsters, while Alpine leather inserts and embossed 60th Anniversary logos punctuate the seatbacks. Alpine marine-grade vinyl arm rests and color-matched stitching on the leather-topped, Bronco Red-accented dash rounds out the design.

The Bronco 60th Anniversary package starts with the luxe Outer Banks trim and is available with either the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Pricing will be released shortly before order books open up in October.