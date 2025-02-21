Meet 5 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Contestants

Our first “Friday Features” installment spotlights five standout Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition is heating up, and the competition is fierce. With so many jaw-dropping, talented models in the mix, we’re turning up the spotlight with our brand-new “Friday Features” segment. Every week, we’ll showcase five of the most promising contenders—women who embody beauty, confidence and that unmistakable Maxim allure. Want an exclusive first look? Follow us on Instagram for a sneak peek at our Friday story sets—because the road to Maxim glory starts here.

Ceara De Coster (@ceara.decoster)

Las Vegas stunner Ceara De Coster isn’t just a pretty face—she’s a force of nature. At 25, she’s a dancer, artist, and spiritual soul who moves through life with style and purpose. From ballet to hip-hop and contemporary dance, De Coster’s passion for movement runs deep. When she’s not creating bold, thought-provoking art, she’s blowing off steam in the gym—or in the virtual battlefield of Call of Duty. Her ultimate escape? Jet-setting. Whether she’s turning heads in Paris, Lake Tahoe, or Oahu, De Coster always brings her signature fashion and effortless beauty. Now, she’s making waves in the Maxim Cover Girl Quarterfinals and proving her dominance in the Icon competition’s Crystal League. Watch this space—De Coster is just getting started.

Veronika isn’t just chasing the modeling dream—she’s living it. Already signed with agencies in Boston and Rhode Island, this multi-talented beauty is making her mark in the industry. Whether she’s carving up the Rocky Mountain slopes in winter or painting by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate, she brings an effortless elegance to everything she does. A fitness enthusiast and fashion expert, Veronika blends old-world glamour with new-school edge—a combo that makes her a standout in the Maxim Cover Girl Quarterfinals and the Icon Ruby League. But beauty with purpose? That’s her real power move. If she takes the crown, Maxim will donate $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on her behalf. The runway is calling, and Veronika is ready to take it by storm. Stay tuned.

Kayla Lavarier (@kaylalavarierthemodel)

At just 18 years old, Kayla Lavarier is proving that ambition has no age limit. While pursuing her dream of becoming a trauma nurse, she’s also making serious waves in the modeling world. Between rollerblading, volleyball, and swimming, she keeps her energy high and her focus sharp. For Lavarier, family and friends are everything—they keep her grounded as she juggles school, modeling, and life in the fast lane. Her versatility in front of the camera is undeniable, and it’s already paying off. She’s holding down first place in her Maxim Cover Girl group and has advanced to the Finals Qualifier of the Hot Girl Summer competition. Model, future lifesaver, and all-around superstar—Lavarier’s star is rising.

Lindsey Langston (@lindseylangstonofficial)

Lindsey Langston is no stranger to the spotlight. On October 8, 2024, she took home the title of Miss United States, proudly representing Florida—but her ambitions go far beyond the pageant stage. A State Committeewoman for Columbia County, Florida, Langston brings her fiery passion for politics and agriculture to the forefront, proving she’s as sharp as she is stunning. Her resume? Impressive. Not only is she a political force and pageant champion, but she’s also a children’s author with a heart for advocacy. When she’s not making moves in the industry, you’ll find her baking, hitting the gym, or traveling with friends. Langston’s chosen charity, Soldiers’ Angels, is all about supporting active military and veterans, a cause close to her heart. Now, she’s ranked 1st in her Cover Girl group, and with her track record, there’s no doubt she’s in it for the long haul.

Liz Mastrogiannis (@liz.mastrogiannis)

Liz Mastrogiannis lives by one rule: Experience life to the fullest and believe that anything is possible. That mindset has propelled her to the Quarterfinals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition, the Semi-Finals of the Hot Girl Summer competition, and the Emerald League in the Icon competition—and she’s just getting started. No stranger to the spotlight, Mastrogiannis graced the cover of QP Magazine last August, and now she’s here to claim her Maxim cover spot. Represented by EMG, her versatility and veteran-level skill set her apart, making her a legitimate contender in every competition she enters. A true runway pro, Mastrogiannis has walked in New York Fashion Week for three seasons and landed features in Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. Beyond modeling, Mastrogiannis stays balanced with Pilates, reading, and travel, keeping her mind sharp and her energy high. She’s making moves—don’t blink.

