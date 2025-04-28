Get Tickets For The First-Ever ‘Maxim Swim’ Event In Los Angeles

Part fashion show, part party, the inaugural event will feature 40 of L.A.’s most beautiful models walking the runway in top swimwear brands.

Following Maxim’s star-studded “Welcome to Palm Springs” event featuring a performance by hip-hop legend Too $hort, we’re headed to Los Angeles for the inaugural Maxim Swim event. Equal parts fashion show and party, the evening will showcase top swimwear brands as 40 beautiful models strut the runway in stunning designs to live DJ sets. It all goes down on Friday, May 2 at Skybar LA, the awe-inspiring poolside pavilion perched atop the Mondrian Los Angeles hotel in West Hollywood.

This splashy Maxim Swim event is guaranteed to sell out, so get your tickets or table reservations now by clicking here. Doors open at 9 p.m., and early arrival is strongly recommended.