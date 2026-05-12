Hailey Bieber Shares Viral Bikini Photos Following $1 Billion Rhode Sale

The 29-year-old entrepreneur and model offered fans a glimpse into her personal life on Instagram after confirming she refused to sell her skincare brand for less than a ten-figure valuation.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber took to Instagram this week to share a curated camera roll dump, featuring bold swimwear looks alongside intimate glimpses of her life as a mother and business mogul.

The 29-year-old Rhode founder posted a series of images to her account, including a daring bikini shot and a strappy leopard-print monokini. The carousel, which earned “likes” from celebrity peers such as Gigi Hadid and Bieber’s fellow former Maxim cover star Candice Swanepoel, also featured a sentimental card and handprints from her son, Jack Blues, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber.

The social media update follows Bieber’s recent revelation to Time magazine regarding the blockbuster sale of her skincare line, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty. Bieber disclosed that she “drew a line in the sand” during negotiations, refusing to accept any offer under $1 billion.

“I was like, ‘It has to be this number. I will not go for less,'” Bieber told the publication, citing the power of manifestation. “Our words are important.”

Since the acquisition, Bieber has transitioned into the roles of chief creative officer and head of innovation. Despite the brand’s rapid ascent and viral status, the Arizona native emphasized her commitment to maintaining product accessibility.

“When brands get really hyped, it can feel like this club that you don’t get to be a part of,” Bieber said. “That’s never been intentional with Rhode.”

The blockbuster deal cements Bieber’s status as a dominant force in the beauty industry, evolving her public image from a mere supermodel and mega influencer to a high-stakes, billionaire entrepreneur.