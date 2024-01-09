Here’s What The Top 10 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Contestants Will Win

The winner and nine runners-up are guaranteed an appearance in an upcoming issue of Maxim.

For the first time in the Maxim Cover Girl competition’s history, all of our top 10 contestants will be winners.

The beauty who takes this year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition crown will grace the cover of Maxim magazine, receive a cash prize of $25,000, and go to Venice, Italy for an exclusive Maxim Cover Girl photo shoot with Gilles Bensimon, Maxim’s world-renowned cover photographer.

But that’s just the grand prize. The nine runners-up in this year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition are guaranteed an appearance in a print issue of Maxim, as well as an exclusive invitation to a Maxim Photo Shoot Experience Day in New York.

Applications are now open for this year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition.

HOW THE MAXIM COVER GIRL COMPETITION WORKS

After your entry submission is approved and public voting starts, collect as many votes as you can from your friends, family and fans in order to advance to the next rounds of the competition.

THE FINAL JUDGING ROUND

Upon reaching the final Judging Round, your entry profile and social media channels will be reviewed. Competitors who make it to the final Judging Round will appear virtually before our panel of judges. Each judge will have a fixed number of votes to distribute to the finalists as they see fit. Our judges are:

Gilles Bensimon

World-Renowned Photographer

(Gilles Bensimon)

Daniela Botero

Former Maxim Cover Model, Actress & Model

(Daniela Botero)

Gracie Hunt

Former Maxim Cover Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

(Gracie Hunt)

Elizabeth Nguyen

2019 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner, U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist

(Elizabeth Nguyen)

The contestant who collects the most votes from judges in the final Judging Round wins the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Nine additional runners-up will be featured in a print issue of Maxim.

You must follow the official Instagram pages @maximmag, @maximcovergirl23 and @orbiiitapp for regular competition updates and information.

Tap here to enter the Maxim Cover Girl competition! Good luck!

ABOUT ORBIIIT

Orbiiit is the world’s leading talent competition platform. Orbiiit provides life- and career-changing opportunities to up-and-coming, models, musicians, creators and influencers in the art and entertainment industries.