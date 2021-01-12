How This Former Special Ed Teacher Became a Top OnlyFans Creator

Courtney Tillia has gone from grading papers to making paper. The former special education teacher traded her lowly education salary for an easy six-figure income generated by her racy OnlyFans feed.

“I make four times the annual income I would make as a teacher,” the 33-year-old Arizona native told the New York Post. “I’ve been making even more money during the pandemic because people are just stuck home wanting to enjoy my content.”

Tillia, who holds a master's degree in special education, described being in a "dark place" before making finding internet model stardom.

“I‘d been teaching special needs students at an alternative school in Phoenix for six years,” she said. “I suddenly found myself in a really dark place. I was beginning to hate my job and that darkness began spilling over into other areas of my life," she said, adding that she, her husband Nick, and four children were struggling financially

No longer strapped for cash, the happy family has some some peace of mind thanks to the mother's sultry online presence. “OnlyFans allows me financial freedom. I can provide everything my family needs and more.”

The Post reports that Tillia briefly pursued a career in bodybuilding and fitness modeling after resigning from her teaching job in 2016, but things really took off after she met a boudoir photographer.

“He asked if I wanted to take lingerie or nude shots,” Tillia said. “At first I was nervous. But once we started, I felt so liberated and free. I finally felt like myself again.”

That liberating feeling is something that Tillia works to impart on others as the head of her own life-coaching brand centered around female empowerment.

“I knew right then and there I wanted to keep experiencing that feeling of being powerful and sexy,” she said. “And more importantly, I wanted other women to feel that way too.”

“Women have been shamed for expressing their sexuality for such a long time,” Tillia continued. "I work with hundreds of women all over America, Australia, Europe and everywhere,” she said. “I’m helping those clients break through the shame and guilt that’s been imposed upon them for wanting to be free to express their sexiness.”

And for all internet trolls and keyboard warriors who might try to shame like-minded women, she has something to say:

“I guess I’m a sex worker. But I’m not ashamed of that. I feel better than I ever have in my life,” she said. “I’ve changed my life financially. I’m changing the lives of other women. I’m happy just doing me.”