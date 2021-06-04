How Entrepreneur Xavier Dean Went From Being Homeless To Owning a $350 Million Business

Courtesy of Ascend Agency

Xavier Dean is a prime example of a self-made millionaire, who managed to go from being homeless at a young age to being the owner of a multi-million dollar company, and then from that to becoming a Hollywood actor. Dean is the CEO of Digital Muse, a brand consulting agency, as well as the Dean Aguilar Group and Xavier Dean Realty, two real estate companies.

Starting a business is difficult, as is managing and growing one, and building a business in an extremely unpredictable industry like real estate takes a genius like Dean. He fought his way through the economic turmoil of the late 2000s to become a successful entrepreneur. Dean also took Hollywood by storm in his first year of acting by landing roles in four feature films.

However, his path to success was not an easy one. Dean’s family immigrated to the U.S. in 1972, where they had to live in a one-bedroom apartment due to their income. Things got worse when Dean’s family couldn’t pay the rent and ended up homeless for 3 months. These bitter experiences in his early life made Dean determined to work hard so that he and his family wouldn’t have to struggle to survive anymore.

Dean got his first job bagging groceries at the age of 13. Shortly after, at age 15, he started working at a gym, which gave him the opportunity to sharpen his marketing skills. By age 21, he was managing a successful fitness business. At that time, he met one of his future mentors who worked in the real estate industry, and ended up getting a job at his agency as a realtor. By the time Dean was 26, his real estate job was earning him $300,000 a year.

In 2008, Dean encountered a huge obstacle when the American housing market collapsed, which prompted him to return to the fitness training business for a while. When the housing market had somewhat recovered a few years later, however, Dean rejoined the real estate industry.

Dean then founded the Dean Aguilar Group, and riding off the success of this business venture, he founded Xavier Dean Realty. Dean’s exploits have been featured in many news publications including Fox News, Inman News, The Huffington Post, Forbes, Buzzfeed, and Business.com.

Dean has been passionate about acting since he was 6 years old. This is why, after his success in real estate, he moved to Los Angeles and began training as an actor. He worked under Anthony Meindl, a prominent acting coach who has worked with a variety of popular names. Dean’s Hollywood career truly began when he starred in an independent film, and has since landed roles in several other movies and TV shows.

Dean is an active poster on social media as well, and has over 1.4m followers on his Instagram account. Dean’s life truly is one of the most inspiring rags to riches stories in today’s world.