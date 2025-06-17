How To Enter The Maxim Big Game Weekend Competition

This fall, the Maxim Cover Girl competition isn’t just scouting for beauty—we’re searching for the next breakout model and content […]

(Stability AI)

This fall, the Maxim Cover Girl competition isn’t just scouting for beauty—we’re searching for the next breakout model and content queen to represent the brand in a big way. And there’s no better time or place to roll out such a rep than at the annual Maxim Big Game Weekend, the most electrifying weekend of the year.

That’s right—our newest competition winner will score an experience so luxe it could make an A-list VIP jealous.

The Grand Prize: A Weekend Like No Other

One winner—and a guest—will be whisked away to Santa Clara, California, for the ultimate VIP experience:

Round-trip airfare

Premium hotel accommodations

Chauffeured black car service

Lavish dinners

Exclusive entry to the legendary Maxim Big Game Weekend Party

2 tickets to the Big Game

$50,000 in cash

With the entire world watching the single most-viewed event in all of American sports, the winner will kick off a high-profile career in modeling and content creation.

(Canva) (Canva) (Canva)

How It Works

Models can register now at covergirl.maxim.com. But don’t wait—registration closes August 31, 2025, days before the 2025 NFL preseason’s first games. The competition begins with public voting rounds, where fans help decide who’s got the look, the vibe, and the presence. Finalists will face off in front of a panel of industry pros, showcasing their charisma in a virtual interview and submitting a sample content piece that proves they’ve got what it takes to represent Maxim.

Be Part Of The Hype

Want in on the action? Create a Maxim VIP account and cast your vote to help us choose the next face of the brand.