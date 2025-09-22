How To Enter The Maxim Cover Girl Euro Summer Competition

A $25,000 grand prize and an eight-day vacation to New York, Paris and Milan are on the line.

Pack your bags, grab your passport, and get ready to live like a legend. The Maxim Cover Girl Euro Summer Competition has officially launched. One winner will score the ultimate eight-day trip for two to see the skyscrapers of New York City, the cafe-lined streets of Paris, and the fashionable districts of Milan. Along the way, you’ll star in a Maxim photo shoot, take a private influencer masterclass, and capture every moment like a true jet-set icon. Not to mention, the winner will take a $25,000 cash prize. This is your launchpad and your moment—join now.

(Canva)

Here’s how to claim the MCG Euro Summer competition crown:

It all starts with the public vote. Rally your fans, your followers and everyone in between.

Make it to the interviews, and you will face a panel of industry pros who know exactly what it takes to make it big.

The top five move on to the Championship Vlog Round, a luxe weekend trip where you will film and submit your own Maxim-worthy vlog.

The judges crown one winner, the next Euro Summer Cover Girl Champion.

(Canva)

The experience of a lifetime starts in New York. You’ll walk onto a set for a magazine-grade photo shoot to pose for the kinds of shots that build careers. Our social media squad will work with you one-on-one, teaching you insider tricks on content creation, editing, lighting, angles, and planning. Then, you and your plus-one jet off to Paris and Milan, where every espresso, cobblestone street and sunset view becomes content gold. This is more than a competition. It is a glow-up. Your rise. Your reign. Your era. Registration closes November 24, 2025. Click here to sign up now.