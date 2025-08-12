How To Enter The Maxim Cover Girl Natural Beauty Competition

A $15,000 cash prize and a trip to Los Angeles for a Maxim photoshoot are up for grabs.

(Canva)

Maxim is on the lookout for the kind of beauty that doesn’t need a filter. One standout model will snag $15,000 in cash, jet off to Los Angeles for an exclusive outdoor photoshoot, and claim her place in the pages of Maxim.

Registration is officially open for Maxim Cover Girl’s Natural Beauty competition. Step up, strike your pose, and enter now. The Cover Girl crew has already sent models to New York and Miami—now we’re taking the spotlight to the West Coast mecca that is Los Angeles.

(Canva)

We’re on the hunt for models who don’t need layers of makeup or over-the-top hair styles to command the camera. We want that rare, all-natural beauty—effortless, confident, unforgettable. Pair that with the great outdoors and you’ve got a double shot of pure nature. Think sun-drenched beaches, winding canyons, wild deserts, lush forests—skip the studio lights and let the real world be your backdrop.

One standout model will claim it all: a $15,000 cash prize, a trip to Los Angeles, and an exclusive outdoor photoshoot for Maxim, to be featured both in print and online. Step up. Stand out. Show us what real looks like.

How To Enter The maxim Cover Girl Natural Beauty Competition

It’s free and easy to join:

Head to covergirl.maxim.com and sign up Create your profile—upload a variety of natural photos and tell us who you are Compete in public voting rounds to rally your supporters and grow your following Top models will advance to interviews, earning exclusive exposure across Maxim’s platforms. From there, our expert judges will crown the next breakout star—someone who can inspire with her natural self and thrive in fresh air and sunlight

(Canva)

One Natural Beauty winner will walk away with:

$15,000 in cash

A trip to Los Angeles

Maxim outdoor photoshoot

A feature in Maxim magazine

Registration is open until November 14, 2025. Don’t wait—this is your moment to shine where nature meets beauty. And don’t forget: You can help us crown our Natural Beauty champion by casting votes for your favorite model when you create a free Maxim VIP account here.