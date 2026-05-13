How To Enter The Maxim Cover Girl Radiance 2026 Competition

One winner will claim $20,000, a photo feature in Maxim magazine, and an unforgettable journey spanning the streets of New York City and the shores of Greece.

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They say age is just a number, but in the Maxim Cover Girl community, it’s a superpower. Following the incredible success of our inaugural search for timeless elegance, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Radiance 2026—the premier modeling competition exclusively for women who’ve celebrated their 40th birthday. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran, a newcomer to the industry, or finally chasing a longstanding dream, Radiance 2026 is your platform to own the spotlight and prove that confidence only deepens with time.

The Maxim Cover Girl Radiance 2026 Competition Grand Prize

The stakes for 2026 have never been higher. One radiant winner will receive a life-changing prize package designed to celebrate her journey and deliver some hard-earned R&R:

$20,000 Cash: A grand prize to invest in your future.

A grand prize to invest in your future. Philanthropy: A $5,000 donation made in your name to the charity of your choice.

A $5,000 donation made in your name to the charity of your choice. Maxim Feature: A professional photoshoot and feature in the pages of Maxim magazine.

A professional photoshoot and feature in the pages of Maxim magazine. A Luxury Escape: A dual-destination trip for the winner and a guest, beginning with two nights in New York City for your feature photoshoot, followed by five nights of pure relaxation in Greece.

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How The Maxim Cover Girl Radiance 2026 Competition Works

The journey to the crown follows a rigorous but rewarding path:

Public Voting: The competition kicks off with a worldwide public voting tournament. This is where your community counts—rally your followers, supporters, and fans to propel you to the top of the leaderboards.

The competition kicks off with a worldwide public voting tournament. This is where your community counts—rally your followers, supporters, and fans to propel you to the top of the leaderboards. The Expert Panel: Top-performing contestants will advance to an interview round with our panel of expert judges. They will evaluate your profile and record an interview to narrow the field down to the top 3.

Top-performing contestants will advance to an interview round with our panel of expert judges. They will evaluate your profile and record an interview to narrow the field down to the top 3. The Miami Finals: In a new twist for 2026, the final three models will be flown to Miami for an exclusive, in-person photoshoot round. This high-stakes shoot will ultimately determine who is crowned the Radiance 2026 champion.

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Why Compete?

In an ever-changing social culture, the Radiance competition is about more than just landing a magazine feature; it’s about thriving at every stage of life. It’s a call to action for women to put themselves first and embrace the energy they radiate every day. As the saying goes, “Don’t count the years; make the years count.”

If you’re 40 or older and ready to claim your moment, registration is now open. Click or tap here to enter the Maxim Cover Girl Radiance 2026 competition.



