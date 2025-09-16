How To Enter The Maxim Cover Girl Radiance Modeling Competition

One contestant will win $25,000, a Maxim magazine feature, and a dream trip for two to Miami and Aruba.

Maxim Cover Girl is raising the bar and celebrating timeless beauty with the launch of the Radiance modeling competition, created exclusively for women 40 and older. One radiant winner will take home $25,000 cash, enjoy a luxurious getaway for two to Miami and Aruba, and shine in the pages of Maxim.

Celebrate Radiance at Every Age

Forget limits. Forget labels. This competition is about honoring women who glow with confidence, elegance, and allure. Whether it’s strolling white-sand beaches, sipping cocktails under golden sunsets, or dazzling in front of the camera, Radiance is about proving that beauty only grows stronger with time. Note: You must be 40 or older to register for this competition.

How To Enter

Register by signing up and submitting your photos—click here to enter Compete in the public voting rounds, during which fans and Maxim VIPs will help decide who advances Finalists will meet with Maxim Cover Girl’s panel of judges One woman will take the crown and prizes

What You Win

A $25,000 cash prize

An exclusive Maxim photoshoot

A feature in Maxim magazine

A dream trip for two, including two nights in Miami and four nights in Aruba

Your Voice Counts

Fans everywhere will play a part in choosing who wears the crown. Support your favorites by creating a free Maxim VIP account and casting your votes. Every click brings one model closer to victory. Age is just a number, but this opportunity is once in a lifetime. Step into the spotlight, show off your radiance, and claim your chance to shine.

Registration closes on December 4, 2025.