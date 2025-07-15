How To Enter The Maxim Cover Girl Workout Warrior Competition

Fitness lovers can compete for $20,000 cash and a trip to Miami, where they’ll star in a heart-pumping Maxim photoshoot.

(Canva)

After our sizzling Hot Girl Summer championship photoshoot in Miami, Maxim Cover Girl has the itch to bring another model down to The Goodtime Hotel, South Beach’s chic and trendy paradise, for a fitness-themed glamour shoot.

(The Goodtime Hotel) (The Goodtime Hotel) (The Goodtime Hotel)

The Workout Warrior contestant knows that being healthy—mind and body—is the key to happiness. Show off your best and cutest workout outfit, strike a pose, and prove you’ve got what it takes to inspire. The Workout Warrior winner’s prize package includes $20,000 cash and a trip to Miami, where she’ll star in a heart-pumping photoshoot for an exclusive feature in Maxim magazine.

(Pexels)

To enter for free, first head to covergirl.maxim.com and sign up. Create your profile—upload your best workout-ready photos and tell us who you are. Compete in public voting rounds to rally your supporters and grow your following. After public voting, top models will move on to interviews and earn exclusive exposure across Maxim‘s platforms. Our expert judges will then select the winner who will slay the camera and inspire with her healthy, confident vibe.

(Canva)

One Workout Warrior winner receives a:

$20,000 cash prize

Trip to Miami and stay at The Goodtime Hotel

Workout-themed photoshoot

Feature in Maxim magazine

Registration is open until September 27, 2025. Don’t wait—this is your moment to shine where strength meets style. And don’t forget: Maxim readers and followers help us crown our Workout Warrior by casting votes for their favorite model with a Maxim VIP account. Create a free account here.