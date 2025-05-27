How To Enter The Maxim Hot Girl Summer – Barbados Competition

The winner of our latest MCG competition gets $25,000, a Miami photoshoot, a four-night luxury vacation in Barbados and a Maxim feature.

(Canva)

The winner of the inaugural Maxim Hot Girl Summer competition is already packing her bags for a pro-level photoshoot in Miami, where she’ll strike her best poses for an exclusive feature in Maxim. But fear not, because the second edition of this sizzling contest kicks off in no time.

In the new Maxim Hot Girl Summer – Barbados edition, the crowned beauty will kick things off in Miami with a full-blown Maxim portfolio shoot, then head straight to Barbados for a four-night island escape, where she’ll soak up the sun and flex her content-creation skills for Maxim Cover Girl and Maxim’s digital platforms.

(Canva)

This isn’t just a modeling contest—it’s a passport to the big leagues. And it’s free and easy to join:

Head to covergirl.maxim.com and sign up Create your profile—upload your best photos and tell us who you are Compete in public voting rounds to rally your supporters and build your following

After public voting, top models will move on to interviews and receive exclusive exposure across Maxim platforms. Our team of expert judges will select the next breakout star who can slay both the camera and social media game.

(Canva)

One island queen will walk away with:

$25,000 in cash

A two-night trip to Miami with a plus-one for a Maxim portfolio photoshoot and a one-on-one influencer masterclass

A four-night getaway to the Caribbean paradise of Barbados with a plus-one for a luxury vacation and hands-on experience creating content for Maxim Cover Girl and Maxim‘s social and digital platforms

A feature in Maxim

Registration is open until August 7, 2025. Don’t wait—this summer, make your mark where the sun meets the spotlight. Help us crown our island queen by casting your vote for your favorite model with a Maxim VIP account here.