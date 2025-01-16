How To Enter The Maxim Hot Girl Summer Competition, Our Hottest New Modeling Contest

A $25,000 cash prize, a trip to Miami and a feature in Maxim magazine are waiting for our first-ever Hot Girl Summer champion.

(Unsplash)

Sunshine, swimsuits, and South Beach vibes—Maxim is cranking up the heat with the launch of our brand-new modeling competition: “Hot Girl Summer.” Winter is upon us, but we want to bring back those summer vibes. We’re on the hunt for the most dazzling models ready to make waves and showcase their fiercest swimwear, boat-day ensembles, and pool-party attire.

What’s The Maxim Hot Girl Summer Competition Prize Package?

The inaugural Hot Girl Summer champion will score an enviable package:

A $25,000 cash prize, because looking fabulous should come with perks.

An exclusive trip to Miami, where summer never ends.

A professional Maxim photoshoot, capturing your winning look.

A coveted feature in Maxim magazine, putting you in front of a worldwide audience

Dive in! This is more than a competition—it’s your passport to modeling stardom. Picture yourself basking in the Miami sun, strutting your stuff in a Maxim photoshoot and mingling with industry insiders. It’s the ultimate blend of work and play.

(Canva)

How To Enter The Maxim Hot Girl Summer Competition

Ready to make a splash? Joining the fun is effortless. Visit covergirl.maxim.com to sign up—it’s free and easy to take your first step toward the spotlight. While you’re there, explore our cutting-edge modeling competition platform. Discover more exciting competitions, connect with fellow models, and soak up insider tips from our competition host. At Maxim, we’re about more than just amazing prizes—we’re a community. Connect with other ambitious models, gain insights about the industry, and access exclusive content designed to boost your career. It’s a place to grow, learn, and shine brighter than ever. Click to follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

The spotlight isn’t just for the models—we need our audience to help crown our first-ever Hot Girl Summer champion! Create a Maxim VIP account here and cast votes for your favorite model in each group of the competition. Your voice will help decide who brings the most sizzle this season. The competition kicks off with public voting rounds, so every vote makes a difference. We’ll then turn up the heat with model interviews before Maxim Hot Girl Summer culminates with the announcement of a sensational champion as selected by our panel of professional judges.

(Unsplash)

Summer is calling, and so is your chance to be part of something extraordinary. Whether you’re an aspiring model ready to take the leap or a fan eager to support rising stars, the Hot Girl Summer competition is where unforgettable moments are made. The waves are waiting, and the spotlight is yours for the taking.

Head over to covergirl.maxim.com and let’s make this a journey to remember!