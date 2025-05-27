How To Get Into Maxim And Digital Shovel’s Bitcoin 2025 Party At Resorts World Las Vegas

A new lottery Bitcoin miner gives guests the opportunity to win $300,000 every 10 minutes at this Sin City rooftop bash.

(Digital Shovel)

On Wednesday, May 28, Digital Shovel’s crypto innovation and Maxim’s signature brand of elite nightlife will converge with the U.S. launch of BluAx—a sleek new lottery Bitcoin miner making its debut at Alle 66, the rooftop lounge inside Resorts World. And the hype is warranted, as guests will learn about how they could have a chance to win over $300,000 in Bitcoin every 10 minutes. Part tech drop, part rooftop takeover, attendees can expect skyline views, top-tier hospitality, and conversation that flows as freely as the cocktails.

BluAx is Digital Shovel’s bold entry into the solo mining space—compact, user-friendly, and inspired by the open-source ethos that puts power back in the hands of the individual. Designed for the curious and the committed alike, it’s mining reimagined: accessible, personal, and refreshingly noncommercial.

Guests will get hands-on with BluAx and step into Digital Shovel’s immersive experience—a high-performance showcase that redefines how mining is seen, felt, and understood. This isn’t a trade show or a conference—it’s one unforgettable evening where style, substance and tech collide in the coolest way possible.

Space is limited, so RSVP here now.