How To Register For The Maxim Cover Girl Randa Rose Runway Modeling Competition

The latest MCG competition’s grand prize package includes $20,000 cash, a luxe trip to Chicago for two, and the chance to design and debut your own custom couture.

Maxim Cover Girl has officially teamed up with avant-garde style and production powerhouse Randa Rose to bring you the ultimate high-fashion breakthrough opportunity. We aren’t just talking about a photoshoot—we’re talking about $20,000 cash, a VIP getaway to the Windy City, and the rarest prize in the industry: the chance to co-create a custom look and debut the bespoke ensemble on the Randa Rose runway. Think you have the walk, the look, and the creative spark? Enter now and claim your spot in the limelight.

(Randa Rose)

The Path to the Catwalk

The registration process is designed to find the next big name in fashion. It’s time to show the world what you’ve got:

Create Your Profile: Upload your best shots and tell us your story.

Upload your best shots and tell us your story. Rally Your Fans: This is where your community comes in. Get the word out, gather your votes, and climb the leaderboard.

This is where your community comes in. Get the word out, gather your votes, and climb the leaderboard. The Judges’ Circle: Rise through the ranks to earn a seat at the judges’ interview round. Impress the pros, and you could be the new face (and stride) of Randa Rose.

(Randa Rose)

Where Edge Meets Elegance

Randa Rose isn’t for the faint of heart. Known for pushing boundaries and redefining modern silhouette, the brand designs for the woman who views the sidewalk as her personal stage. Every piece is a statement of power, blending architectural sharpness with effortless grace. For up-and-coming models, this isn’t just a contest; it’s a career-defining entrance into the industry. Randa Rose is looking for someone who doesn’t just wear the clothes, but breathes life into the design.

The Grand Prize Package

The winner of the Randa Rose Runway competition will walk away with a life-changing haul:

$20,000 Cash: Kickstart your modeling career in style.

Kickstart your modeling career in style. Luxe Chicago Getaway For Two : A high-end trip for you and a guest to the heart of the Midwest’s fashion capital.

: A high-end trip for you and a guest to the heart of the Midwest’s fashion capital. The “Couture Creator” Experience: Work side-by-side with brand founder Randa Rose to help create a custom, one-of-a-kind runway piece tailored specifically to you—and you get to keep it.

Work side-by-side with brand founder Randa Rose to help create a custom, one-of-a-kind runway piece tailored specifically to you—and you get to keep it. The Runway Debut: You won’t just watch the show; you’ll lead it. The winner will officially walk the Randa Rose runway in front of industry insiders.

(Randa Rose)

“This is more than a title; it’s a takeover,” says the Randa Rose team. “We want a model who is ready to own the room and the runway.”

This is your moment to turn your confidence into a professional legacy. The lights are waiting, and the stage is set. Follow Randa Rose and Maxim Cover Girl on Instagram to watch the journey unfold.