How To Register For The Whipped Cream Swimwear X Maxim Cover Girl Modeling Competition

The latest MCG competition’s grand prize package includes $25,000 cash, a luxe trip to the Bahamas, and a starring role in Whipped Cream Swimwear’s next campaign.

(Whipped Cream Swimwear)

Maxim Cover Girl has teamed up with Whipped Cream Swimwear to bring you an incredible modeling opportunity. We’re talking $25,000 in cash, a sun-soaked trip to the Bahamas for a multi-day brand campaign shoot, and a starring role in an exclusive YouTube series. Think you’ve got what it takes? Enter now and claim your spot in the Whipped Cream Swimwear x Maxim Cover Girl modeling competition.

The registration process is a piece of cake: Create your profile, rally your votes, rise through the ranks, and bring your A-game to the judges’ interview round. Impress when it counts, and you could be crowned the next face of Whipped Cream Swimwear’s brand campaign. The win is bigger than a title—it’s a spotlight moment.

(Whipped Cream Swimwear)

Whipped Cream Swimwear designs for women who own their confidence and refuse to blend in. Every suit is hand-made from premium materials in small, ethically sourced batches and tailored for a flawless, head-turning fit. The result? Swimwear that feels as powerful as it looks—bold, elevated, and unmistakably memorable.

Inspired by the bliss of slipping into turquoise waters beneath swaying palms and endless sunshine, each Whipped Cream Swimwear piece captures the magic of a perfect island escape. Designed to fit like a glove, every silhouette flatters in all the right places, while each custom print is thoughtfully crafted with intricate detail and intention. The Whipped Cream Swimwear woman lives for fashion, frills, and faraway beaches. She’s equal parts romantic and adventurous—confident enough to turn heads, fearless enough to chase the horizon.

(Whipped Cream Swimwear)

Founder Michelle Pieroway spent years perfecting swimwear that strikes the ultimate balance: flirty yet refined, sculpting and supportive, beautifully tailored from top to bottom. The result doesn’t just look stunning, it feels unforgettable.



Join Maxim Cover Girl’s brand-new model search and step into the spotlight as the next face of Whipped Cream Swimwear.

The grand prize package includes:

$25,000 in cash

A luxury trip to the Bahamas for a multi-day brand campaign shoot

A starring role in an exclusive YouTube series

The official title of Whipped Cream Swimwear model

A feature on Maxim.com

(Whipped Cream Swimwear)

This isn’t just a competition—it’s your chance to turn confidence into a career-defining moment. The beach is calling. Follow Whipped Cream Swimwear and Maxim Cover Girl on Instagram to watch the competition unfold.