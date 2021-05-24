How to See the 'Super Flower Blood Moon'—First Lunar Eclipse of This Decade

(Photo: Getty Images)

On Wednesday, May 26th, skywatchers will get to see a truly rare celestial event: The "Super Flower Blood Moon." It might sound like the Moon hired PR folks with a knack for cool names, but there's a real reason this full Moon has such a dramatic-sounding moniker.

ABC News explains:

May's full moon is known as the "Flower Moon," and because a total lunar eclipse -- also known as a "blood moon" as it gives the moon a reddish hue -- is also set to happen at the same time, it's being called the "Super Flower Blood Moon."



The moon will be at its brightest and largest at 4:14 a.m. PT, according to astronomers.

The best "Super Flower Blood Moon" viewing, according to the Farmer's Almanac, will be for residents of western North America, western South America, and east Asia. Americans who live east of the Mississippi River won't see much past a partial lunar eclipse, unfortunately.

This is reportedly the first lunar eclipse of the decade. Another falls in November of 2021.

If heading out to an area with little light pollution at 4 a.m. to do this kind of stargazing is your jam, check out Space.com for more videos and information about livestreams that will be available during the eclipse.