How To Win The Maxim Cover Girl Competition, According To Our Judges

Vote for your favorite Maxim Cover Girl competition model before voting ends on April 19!

(Gilles Bensimon)

Thousands of voters have already helped advance contestants through multiple Maxim Cover Girl competition rounds. But the final Judging Round panel will ultimately decide who takes the MCG competition crown.

Three of the Maxim Cover Girl competition judges are former Maxim cover models. Here are their tips for MCG competition hopefuls:

“I’m excited for the final candidates! It’s a big deal to land a Maxim cover, where so many well-known models, actresses, athletes and influencers been featured and photographed by one of the best photographers in the world,” said Daniela Botero, a former Maxim cover model.

“I will vote for someone who can represent the magazine with grace—someone with good proportions, elegance, and personality. I’m also looking for a candidate who will take this opportunity to a next level. I will definitely look at her background and her motivation.”

“My biggest tip would be to share and expose yourself to as many people as possible throughout your community,” added Elizabeth Nguyen, the 2019 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner. “Let everyone know, and don’t be afraid to ask people to vote for you.”

“I am looking for a Maxim cover girl who exudes confidence, sophistication, and has a magnetic presence,” said former cover model Gracie Hunt.

“I want someone who embodies beauty, intelligence, and a strong sense of self. My ideal cover girl would be someone who embraces her individuality, radiates empowerment, and inspires others. She would represent the epitome of modern femininity but also have a touch of edginess and a dash of glamor that sets her apart from the rest,” Hunt said.

Upon reaching the final Judging Round, contestants’ entry profiles and social media channels will be reviewed. Competitors who make it to the final Judging Round will appear virtually before the panel of judges. Each judge will have a fixed number of votes to distribute to the finalists as they see fit. The judges are:

Daniela Botero

Former Maxim Cover Model, Actress & Model

(Gilles Bensimon)

Elizabeth Nguyen

2019 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Winner, U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist

(Gilles Bensimon)

Gracie Hunt

Former Maxim Cover Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

(Gilles Bensimon)

Gilles Bensimon

World-Renowned Photographer

(Gilles Bensimon)

The process couldn’t be simpler—visit www.orbiiit.com/maximcovergirl and tap the “Start Voting” button. From there, register an email address with Orbiiit, Maxim’s competition platform partner, and select the candidate who’s most deserving of the Maxim Cover Girl competition crown.

Participants can cast as many votes as they’d like, but they’ll only receive one free vote per competition round. Public voting ends on April 19.

There’s a lot on the line for our contestants. The winner will grace the cover of Maxim magazine, receive a cash prize of $25,000, and fly to Venice, Italy for an exclusive Maxim Cover Girl photo shoot with Gilles Bensimon, Maxim’s world-renowned cover photographer.

But that’s just the grand prize. The nine runners-up in this year’s Maxim Cover Girl competition are guaranteed an appearance in a print issue of Maxim, as well as an exclusive invitation to a Maxim Photo Shoot Experience Day in New York.

Tap here to vote in the Maxim Cover Girl competition before public voting ends on April 19! Best of luck to all of our contestants!