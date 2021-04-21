How UFC Legends, Super Bowl Champions And More Use Stem Cell Therapy To Improve Their Quality of Life

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and BioXcellerator client Chuck Liddell Getty Images

“I'm very lucky that I'll be able to tell my kids that if you ever face a serious injury or problem in the future I can provide you with a solution that might not involve normal medicine, that could heal or help you get back to where you need to be,” explains Michael Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer for BioXcellerator.

“And at the same time it is a way to challenge the status quo, push the boundaries of medicine and instill in society that the fight for a cure to the incurable is very much alive. Now that's cool.”

We are discussing the benefits of stem cells, or more specifically stem cell research and therapy. A promising edge on the frontier of medicine, stem cell therapy (SCT) has shown remarkable results in how it can extend longevity, boost immunity and enhance overall quality of life while reducing the impact of aging.

Specifically mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) — an undifferentiated cell capable of giving rise to indefinitely more cells of the same type. Meaning these unformed cells can evolve into any cell in your body, boasting remarkable regenerative healing properties.

In fact, all tissue repair in the body is initiated by stem cells. Proponents of SCT promise applications include repairing spine and disc conditions, sports and orthopedic injuries, debilitating autoimmune disorders (e.g. Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's, etc.), neurologic conditions, traumatic brain injuries, Alzheimer's and CTE, sexual wellness and even hair treatments and skin rejuvenation to diminish scars and wrinkles.

BioXcellerator’s CEO Eric Stoffers has even stated: "Our moonshot goal is to make age 100 the new 60, so more people can both live longer and enjoy better health in later years."

While these claims may seem hyperbolic, the effectiveness of SCT is well documented, with evidence of its efficacy supported by volumes of independent research and trials. The deep-pocketed attacks on SCT come largely from the pharmaceutical industry who would potentially lose billions if the burgeoning science replaces their “treat but never heal” philosophy. Please do your own research and due diligence if you consider any form of SCT, but it’s hard not to take interest in any industry to which Big Pharma aims its crosshairs to.

A physiologist who spent multiple years working in the healthcare industry before pivoting his focus to BioXcellerator, Alexander’s role as CMO is to translate the complex medicine of SCT into simple-to-understand information for patients.

“How you make ‘100 the new 60’ is you give people beyond 60 the opportunity to continue to live their normal life, which can be stripped from you as you get older because of issues related to bone and tissue deterioration,” Alexander explains. “Those are big, but also being able to keep the body healthy at the molecular level through IV — stem cells can improve the body's ability to heal internally, keep the organs healthy. Those aspects are critical to helping people live into their twilight years.”

With 22 years of clinically based research BioXcellerator has evolved into one of the world’s premier stem cell research and treatment centers.

Their gleaming new 10,000 square-foot facility in the modern heart of Medellin, Colombia has welcomed a litany of superstar athletes: elite performers like Super Bowl-winning former Chicago Bears QB Jim McMahon and Dallas Cowboys receiver Billy Davis, WWE wrestler Bobby Lashley, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

These are men and women incurring massive damage to their bodies, and the fact they trust in BioXcellerator and look to the Colombian clinic to heal their war-torn bodies say more than any smirking reality star ever could. In total BioXcellerator boasts a grocery list of UFC fighters, professional wrestlers, NFL and Olympic athletes who they’ve treated. (Aside from top athletes, movers and shakers including restaurant mogul Michael Chernow and musician Rohan Marley have also received BioXcellerator treatments.)

“Testosterone replacement, hormone replacement, bio-regulatory, bio-hacking, etc. are all terms used to death in the United States and across the world because we've learned that people can stay healthier longer if they can maintain what they used to have at a younger age,” relates BioX Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karolynn Halpert.

“It's the same exact type of thing with cells: providing your body with a new kind of cell that allows it to heal from within, even if you're as healthy as can you be, you're going to get positive outcomes and preventative measures for the future."

BioXcellerator has taken the therapy a step further by pioneering a proprietary process to assure their patients receive the most potent stem cells possible: Golden Cells. These cells are created with MSCs sourced from Wharton jelly in donated umbilical cords. The process screens for specific proteins and genes that identify cells that have the highest levels of anti-inflammatory and immune modulation properties in order to provide superior regeneration and healing potential.

“Cells that come from Wharton jelly are new, those cells are pre-dispositioned to activate as if they are entering the body at a brand-new stage where everything is full max all the time. Whereas MSCs taken from your own body, a common practice inside the United States, have been used by that body in different capacities for a long period of time,” explains Alexander.

“Because of that, they may not have the same level of impact on the human biology as brand-new cells do. The only purpose of these ‘zero level’ cells’ is to rebuild, repair and maintain at those younger age levels.” Alexander goes on to make an analogy to a Xerox machine making copies of an original versus off of multiple copies, and how the quality fades the more you separate from the original.

“With MSCs some are more potent than others, and we take those and we put them through a culture expansion process that allows those cells to replicate into larger amounts that we can provide to our patients,” adds Dr. Halpert. “This assures them they're going to get a high-quality and high-dosage that's going to help them with whichever issues they're treating.”

Since the ‘culture expansion of cells’ cannot be done in the United States, these forms of SCT are only available at offshore clinics like BioXcellerator. No matter where you choose to receive your therapy, however, Alexander cautions you to vet your clinic and doctors judiciously.

“There's a lot of snake oil salesmen everywhere, including the United States. I'm not afraid to tell people that you have to be very careful — you should be cautious with us, you should do your research,” stresses the CMO.

“These are experimental procedures. If you're buying it from a seminar and there are 5,000 other people there and you spend $2,500 to get a biologic and they're going to fill you up at their chiropractic clinic around the corner, you probably need to take a step back and do some more research. Because that might not be safe.”

There's obviously going to be people who take advantage of SCT and overpromise and under-deliver, he explains, yet Alexander remains highly bullish on the cutting-edge field, dubbing it future medicine. “When you don't have to go under the knife, or when you can have no back pain, it puts you back on a trajectory to make your life healthy. So I believe it is absolutely the new frontier,” Alexander vows.

“There's a lot to be done, still. There's a lot of things that you have to shoot down that aren't real, but the medicine in its purest form is available, viable, and successful in a lot of aspects. It’s definitely something that's going to expand and continue to grow over the next 20 years as society asks for other alternatives that aren't driven by pharmaceutical or other regulatory standards.”

In the coming weeks, we'll be sharing testimonials from real-life BioXcellerator patients — from superstar athletes to average civilians dealing with extraordinary challenges. Stay tuned.