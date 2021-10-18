Iconic Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell Photos Now Offered as NFTs on Cryptograph

These legendary models will live on forever as non-fungible tokens that go on sale soon.

Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell images lensed by legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth are latest artworks to get the non-fungible token (NFT) treatment.

Cryptograph—the same celebrity NFT platform that put Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot up for sale—is offering the “Supermodel Series,” the first of multiple five-photo collections captured by von Unwerth.

This black-and-white capsule features two shots of Schiffer donning lacy lingerie and a stunning one-piece. Campbell’s portraits are marked by playful headpieces—coke cans as curlers and sequin-studded mouse years. Moss sports a winter coat and eye-enhancing glasses in her single photo.

As Cryptograph has done in the past, a percentage of revenues from the auction will benefit numerous charities including UNICEF and Fashion for Relief.

The Supermodel Series by Ellen von Unwerth NFT goes live on October 21 at 1 p.m. EST. Head to Cryptograph’s website for a preview.

