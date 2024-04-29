Inside Pagani Residences, The Hypercar Maker’s Luxe Miami Apartments

Pagani is the latest exotic automaker to announce a residential Miami high-rise.

(We Are Visuals/Curated by Pagani Arte)

There’s a new luxury automaker on the block in Miami. Following Bentley and Bugatti’s announcements of swanky Magic City residential skyscrapers, hypercar manufacturer Pagani has announced that its first ever luxury real estate project will also break ground in the Florida hotspot.

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

Pagani Automobili offshoots Pagani Residences and Pagani Arte, the interior design-focused division that will outfit the apartments, were formed for the project with a specific mission in mind.

(We Are Visuals/Curated by Pagani Arte)

“Pagani Residences represent an exciting blend of Pagani’s bespoke design approach with the finest materials, and the vibrant allure of Miami’s beauty and dynamic energy,” said Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili.

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

“This innovative fusion embodies the distinctive essence that defines Pagani. Our aspiration is for residence owners to evoke the same exhilaration and excitement that our auto enthusiasts and owners experience every time they get behind the wheel of their Pagani Hypercar.” According to the brand, the interior designs will follow “Leonardo da Vinci’s principles of Art and Science.”

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

Conceived in collaboration with Miami-based developer Riviera Horizons, the 28-story property will feature a 240-foot waterfront boardwalk, private boat slips, and entertainment spaces for 70, all-corner residences.

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

A limit of four residences per floor will accommodate spacious two-to-four-bedroom units ranging from 2,000 to over 3,300 square feet, as well as outdoor terraces ranging from over 800 to 1,040 square feet.

Each will be entirely customized and fully finished with 11-foot ceilings with waterfront-facing outdoor spaces. Meanwhile, the penthouses will be considerably more voluminous with a whopping 6,900 square feet of interior space, 13-foot ceilings, private pools, and up to 4,400 square feet of outdoor living space.

While no imagery of the units has been released, Pagani Residences will include an exquisite collection of amenities, some of which are depicted here. The ground floor will offer valet parking and a grand porte-cochere, a pet spa, bicycle, paddleboard and kayak storage, 24/7 security, private garages and preferred parking.

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

A private residents lounge will be ensconced on level eight along with a library and media room. Elsewhere, there will be a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring dedicated Pilates and yoga studios, as well as a spa with a sauna, steam rooms, private treatment rooms, and a restorative wellness lounge. Naturally, the 28-story tower will be topped with a sky lounge, chef’s kitchens and a pool area outfitted with cabanas, hot and cold plunges, and panoramic vistas of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

“Miami continues to stand as a pinnacle global living destination, drawing buyers from every corner of the world. Pagani Residences, situated against the stunning Biscayne waterfront, will unveil a distinctive harmony between Pagani’s renowned attention to every handcrafted detail as well as the prime positioning of the North Bay Village location,” remarked Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of Fortune International Group.

(A++/Curated by Pagani Arte)

Priced from $2.4 million per unit, Pagani Residences will be located on North Bay Village, an affluent three-island city that’s frequently cited as one of the the best places to live in Florida. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.