Ireland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott, Compares Astroworld Tragedy to Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting

“I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bulls–t when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”

(Getty Images)

Ireland Baldwin is lashing out against Travis Scott critics following the rapper’s Astroworld concert tragedy, which left eight people dead and many more injured in Houston.

The 26-year-old model launched a tirade in a now deleted-Instagram Stories screengrab published by the New York Post. Baldwin blamed “misinformation” and “twisted cancel culture bullshit” on what she feels is unfounded criticism.

“First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad,” she said off father Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of his Western movie Rust.

“And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” she said in reference to social media videos allegedly showing fans pleading with security to stop Scott’s performance.

“But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.”

“C’mon people…do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bullshit,” she continued. People lost their children at this show and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and belongs in prison? Jesus.”

Travis Scott’s #AstroWorld concert looks like an episode of Metalocalypse pic.twitter.com/2IiK858xQE — 𖤐Unknown Comedian𖤐 (@Sad_Clown_666) November 6, 2021

In a follow-up IG Stories post, Baldwin walked back her previous assertions.

“Maybe we should stick to what we actually know, stop making assumptions, stop spreading misinformation, and educate ourselves on things we know nothing about.”

“I am in no way defending Travis Scott because honestly, I don’t know him or care personally,” she wrote, contradicting her first post.

“I’ve been to two of his shows. I watched people get carried out on stretchers with head injuries and from ODs,” she wrote. “He incites the rage. No doubt about that.”

But Baldwin doubled down on her condemnation of cancel culture, adding, “I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bullshit when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”

“All that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy. My heart breaks for them. The point I was trying to make was stop rage-blaming. Make informed opinions and posts. So many people are at fault. Not just one person.”

Astroworld organizers and crew may be to blame. Scott’s festival was founded in 2018 to coincide with the release of his album Astroworld, Fox News reports.

Astroworld 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2019, another dangerous Astroworld moment went viral when three people were transported to a hospital with minor leg injuries after being trampled during a performance.

At the time, Scott shared an Instagram video showing concertgoers toppling barriers.

“DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD,” Scott captioned the post.

Astroworld 2021’s more lethal environment was recounted by an attendee speaking to CNN.

“They passed out. And they were on the ground and basically getting trampled. And no one would pick them up,” one concertgoer said. “There was just too many people there. It was overcrowded. The way the barricades were set up had people trapped in. It was a death trap.”

At least 18 lawsuits related to the festival have been filed as three of the injured remain hospitalized, one of whom is a 9-year-old boy in a medically-induced coma.