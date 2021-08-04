Jennifer Aniston Says She’s ‘Lost a Few’ Friends Because They Were Anti-Vax Or Unwilling to Disclose Status

"I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day."
Jennifer Aniston attends The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Hollywood Palladium

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston really doesn't want to deal with people who don't believe in vaccinations or are cagey about whether they've gotten their Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots. 

That's one takeaway from the Friends star's interview with InStyle.

The wide-ranging interview also covered the recent Friends reunion show—she called doing the sitcom "a unicorn of an experience"—and Vanessa Bayer's dead-on impression of her for SNL, which Aniston said made her work to get her "brain around that" then "tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of."

Regarding vaccines and working with people skeptical of or unwilling to get them, Aniston was pretty frank for a celeb noted for being as nice in person as she seems onscreen. 

She admitted she watched news channels too much as the pandemic unfolded and agreed with her interviewer, who said the COVID-19 emergency was the "worst of times. We could not see the way out." 

Aniston responded:

...[There's] still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.

It's hard to disagree with what sounds like a hefty dose of common sense. 

The resurging Delta variant-fed COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected Aniston's work yet, though. She'll hit the small screen again when season 2 of her Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, premieres on Sept. 17, 2021.

