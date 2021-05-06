Jessica Alba Sees Massive Nine-Figure Profit After 'Honest Goods' Company Goes Public

Getty Images

Jessica Alba is reportedly $122 million richer thanks to the impressive stock market debut of Honest Company, her beauty and consumer goods business.

The actress and former Maxim cover model's Honest Company closed at $23 per share after opening at $16 in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to Yahoo Finance. Alba's holds a 5 percent stake valued at $98 million and an additional $24 million in exercisable options.

“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”

Founded by Alba in 2011, the Honest Company makes diapers, wipes, shampoos and lotions billed as "clean and natural" for a target customer base of eco-conscious parents. The L.A.-based company is now valued at $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options.

Alba continues to work as the Honest Company's Chief Creative Officer as well as show business, recently starring in the TV series L.A.'s Finest.

"I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”