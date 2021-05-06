Jessica Alba Sees Massive Nine-Figure Profit After 'Honest Goods' Company Goes Public

“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest."
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is reportedly $122 million richer thanks to the impressive stock market debut of Honest Company, her beauty and consumer goods business. 

The actress and former Maxim cover model's Honest Company closed at $23 per share after opening at $16 in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to Yahoo Finance. Alba's holds a 5 percent stake valued at $98 million and an additional $24 million in exercisable options. 

11 Stunning Photos of Jessica Alba

Photographed for Maxim by Cliff Watts
Jessica Alba 0
Happy Birthday, Jessica Alba
Happy Birthday, Jessica Alba
11
Gallery
11 Images

“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”

Founded by Alba in 2011, the Honest Company makes diapers, wipes, shampoos and lotions billed as "clean and natural" for a target customer base of eco-conscious parents. The L.A.-based company is now valued at $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options. 

Alba continues to work as the Honest Company's Chief Creative Officer as well as show business, recently starring in the TV series L.A.'s Finest. 

"I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”

No image description

Jessica Alba Promo
News

Jessica Alba Sees Massive Nine-Figure Profit After 'Honest Goods' Company Goes Public

stranger-things-4 (1)
Entertainment

Watch New Teaser Trailer For 'Stranger Things' Season 4

g-shock-new-mirror-titanium
Style

G-Shock Debuts Titanium Alloy Timepiece With All-Mirror Finish

Buck Mason Spring Jackets Promo
Style

Buck Mason Drops Trio of Military-Inspired Spring Jackets

paulina-shafir-ben-tsui-promo-cut
Entertainment

Meet Lingerie Model and Twitch Gamer Paulina Shafir

Vagabund BMW R nineT Promo
Rides

This Slick Custom BMW R NineT Is Made From 3D-Printed Parts

wesley-snipes-blade-promo
Entertainment

Marvel Seeking Black Filmmaker To Direct 'Blade' Reboot

Mezcals and Tequilas 2021 Promo Split
Food & Drink

The Best Mezcals, Sotols and Other Agave-Based Spirits

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Promo
News

Bill and Melinda Gates Hire Power Lawyers to Split $146 Billion Fortune in 'No Prenup' Divorce