Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini in PDA Pics With Blink-182 Boyfriend Travis Barker

"Just like Heaven."
Author:
Publish date:
Left: Kourtney Kardashian Right: Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and one takeaway from both Barker's and Kardashian's Instagram accounts is basically this: Beefs with Barker's ex-wife aside, it's going well. As well as any relationship can go when under the dual spotlights of celebrity in rock and roll and reality TV. 

People reports Barker's spicier Instas featuring Kardashian were posted Tuesday from a trip to Utah's ultra-luxe Amangiri resort. His captions tell the story pretty succinctly, like the slideshow accompanied by the statement, "Anywhere with you." 

Kardashian's captions of images like their makeout photo say just as much in just as few words: "Just like Heaven." 

Sources confirmed that the pair were together to People in January 2021, describing them as long-time friends whose relationship had taken a turn into the "romantic." They later made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day. 

Anyone who takes a good look at Kardashian's Instagram might get it. She may be Kim K's. older sister but has her own unique online presence that is a little more candid and freewheeling.

Check out some more shots from Kourtney Kardashian below. It only makes sense if you want to high-five Travis Barker after doing so.

No image description

floyd-logan-paul-getty-images
Sports

Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul Boxing Mismatch Officially Announced for June 6

World's Oldest Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

The World’s Oldest Whiskey Bottle Is Up For Grabs

Left: Kourtney Kardashian Right: Travis Barker
News

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini in PDA Pics With Blink-182 Boyfriend Travis Barker

Aston Martin Pastel Collection 2
Rides

Aston Martin Gets Ready For Summer With 5 Pastel Rides

Leonardo DiCaprio Another Round Promo Split
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio To Star in Remake of Oscar-Winning Drinking Drama 'Another Round'

Jacqueline Lanzi Promo
News

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jacqueline Lanzi

daenerys-targaryen-got-hbo
Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Begins Production and Releases Cast Photos

Patek Philippe Hong Kong Auction Promo
Style

This Legendary Patek Philippe Watch Collection Can Be Yours

Kanye West 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes Promo
Style

Kanye West's $1.8 Million Prototype Yeezys Are Officially The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold