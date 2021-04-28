Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini in PDA Pics With Blink-182 Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and one takeaway from both Barker's and Kardashian's Instagram accounts is basically this: Beefs with Barker's ex-wife aside, it's going well. As well as any relationship can go when under the dual spotlights of celebrity in rock and roll and reality TV.

People reports Barker's spicier Instas featuring Kardashian were posted Tuesday from a trip to Utah's ultra-luxe Amangiri resort. His captions tell the story pretty succinctly, like the slideshow accompanied by the statement, "Anywhere with you."

Kardashian's captions of images like their makeout photo say just as much in just as few words: "Just like Heaven."

Sources confirmed that the pair were together to People in January 2021, describing them as long-time friends whose relationship had taken a turn into the "romantic." They later made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Anyone who takes a good look at Kardashian's Instagram might get it. She may be Kim K's. older sister but has her own unique online presence that is a little more candid and freewheeling.

