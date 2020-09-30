Kylie Jenner's Latest Bikini Pic Has Surprising Impact on Voter Registration

Kylie Jenner Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram bikini photo has gone from thirst trap to voter trap, with TMZ reporting that the pic has resulted in "nearly 50,000 potential new registered voters."

Jenner captioned the seductive snap: "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together."

While we can't confirm TMZ's analysis of voter rolls, many political observers would welcome any positive election-related news after Tuesday night's hot mess of a presidential debate. Here's how TMZ broke down the math:

TMZ's learned Kylie's smoke show bikini pics -- posted Monday -- are drawing huge traffic for Vote.org. She used the caption of those sexy shots to direct her nearly 200 million Instagram followers to hit up the site, and so many obeyed ... we're told it saw a whopping 1500% boost from traffic driven via Instagram.

There are more astronomical stats -- Vote.org got over an 80% increase in total users of its voter registration and verification tool from the prior day. That all translates to more than 48,000 users going to the site through Kylie's IG post ... and ya gotta figure that number's still rising.

While Jenner previously supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, she's so far not endorsed a candidate in 2020. But in the meantime, check out more of her recent 'grams.