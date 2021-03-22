Controversy Erupts on Twitter After Kylie Jenner GoFundMe Request

"Why is Kylie Jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist’s surgery when she’s a billionaire?"

Kylie Jenner ignited an internet controversy after the multimillionaire makeup mogul asked fans to contribute to a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser supports celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who underwent surgery after sustaining injuries stemming from a serious accident, according to the New York Post.

“Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,” Jenner's Instagram plug read. The request didn't sit well with some followers, with some noting that she's worked with Rauda.

"Why is kylie jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist’s surgery when she’s a billionaire,” one user tweeted. Jenner was named the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire by Forbes in 2020, but the financial publication later revoked the title after calculating her actual net worth to be around $900 million.

“If I was as rich as Kylie Jenner I simply wouldn’t ask ppl on the internet to donate for my best friend’s brain surgery but we all built different i guess!” another posted.

“How come Kylie Jenner isn’t paying her makeup artist enough to afford a 60k surgery? That’s the real question. Her business is makeup. He’s her makeup artist! He’s not bringing in millions?!?” one more wrote.

"Sam underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him," the GoFundMe page reads. "I know he is loved by many."

"Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats [sic] to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated. The Lord bless you abundantly!"

At the time of publication, 324 donors had contributed nearly $100,000, putting the fundraiser on track to reach a target of $120,000. Under a list of top donations, a user named "kylie jenner" gave $5,000.

While many criticized Jenner, some came to her defense.

“She didn’t organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago," one Twitter user wrote.

"She made a donation on Day 2 when she found out about the gofundme page probably. The fact that she donated something is important."