Congrats To Kylie Jenner, Who Just Hit An Amazing Social Media Milestone

Only Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande have cracked 200 million follower counts on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the KarJenner sisters, but she's the first to reach a social media milestone.

The23-year-old influencer, reality TV star and multimillionaire makeup mogul's Instagram account is now one of just five in the world with over 200 million followers.

InStyle reports that only three other celebrities have achieved such popularity: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 203 million, Ariana Grande with 205 million, and Cristiano Ronaldo with 241 million. Instagram's own page technically bests them all with 375 million.

It's likely only a matter of time before Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian West joins in the 200-million follower club, as the 40-year-old KUWTK star's Instagram page currently shows 191 million followers. Of course, such a lofty social media status status would be best maintained by keeping away from major controversies, something that's pretty difficult to do even with carefully curated social media feeds.

In fact, Jenner recently came under fire for using her massive reach to promote Kylie Cosmetics on Twitter, where she boasts a considerable 36 million followers. The tweet in question was posted on November 3, U.S. Election Day. Some felt that she should have used her considerable platform to urge citizens to vote.

To be fair, Jenner did previously implore fans to exercise their constitutional right in the caption of a bikini-clad thirst trap uploaded in mid-September, writing, "But are you registered to vote?"

