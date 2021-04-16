Maggie Rawlins Is Maxim's May/June Cover Model

White blouse: FAITH CONNEXION, Cosabella bra: COSABELLA G, string thong: AGENT PROVOCATEUR, Cross chain: LARUICCI. Gilles Bensimon

Showstopping supermodel Maggie Rawlins is one of those rare women who’s as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Her features are soft and angelic; shimmering flaxen hair framing rosy, pillowy lips and mesmerizing lash-fringed green eyes. Paired with her perfect curves that could only have been modeled on Venus herself, Rawlins is the epitome of perfection.

Photography: Gilles Bensimon, Styling: Rap Sarmiento, Makeup: Angela Davis Deacon using "Bare Minerals," Hair: Sirsa.

As you’d expect from a sweet southern belle from Greenville, South Carolina, this blonde bombshell is as humble and lighthearted as they come. There’s a delightfully mellow aura about her that’s warm and inviting, making her that much more magnetic. And you can tell from her quiet elegance that there’s nothing artificial about her.

In her Instagram feed, she brings to her 260,000-plus fans the things she values most in life: Her friends, family, and her two dogs. With the addition, of course, of the occasional and very welcome steamy bikini picture.

Years of experience in the modeling industry have shaped her cherubic visage, but Rawlins is more than just a pretty face. She’s a woman of many talents, who, before finding fame as a model, found joy in nursing—and was no doubt one of the most stunning the medical field has ever seen.

“I graduated from nursing school, passed the NCLEX, and landed my dream job in Charleston as a hematology-oncology nurse,” she says of her pre-modeling days. It’s hard not to imagine her sending patients’ pulses racing with a simple smile.

“My grandmother was a nurse and I always admired her for that. As a kid I loved the stories she would tell us. I think she was the one who initially inspired me to go on to nursing.”

How, you may ask, did she make the jump from scrubs to swimsuits? Well, Rawlins had a close encounter with the modeling world when she was scouted on social media at the tender age of 18, but passed on the offer to focus on her education and build a secure future for herself. “I was in high school and didn’t think too much of it. Honestly, I thought it was some kind of scam,” she explains.

As she was finishing up her nursing degree, the scouts tried once more. “In my last semester of college the same modeling agency reached back out to me,” she says. This time, with her degrees under her belt, the prospect of modeling was too tempting to pass up. “I kept thinking about the possibility of modeling and really just was curious.”

Her supportive environment had a hand in her decision as well. “I spoke with my nurse manager about it after a while, and she told me to go give it a shot and that I could always come back to nursing. I’m forever grateful to her.”

It was then that Rawlins signed with the modeling powerhouse The Lions and climbed the ranks quickly. Now 28 and just a few short years into her glamorous new career, she’s modeled for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Intimissimi, and Sports Illustrated, and has graced the glossy covers and pages of high-profile fashion magazines.

A self-proclaimed tomboy in her youth, Rawlins had a great example to take notes from. “I have an older brother who I look up to so much, and as a kid, I copied everything he did. We grew up playing sports and spent most of our time outside and weekends out on the water.”

That cool and easygoing lifestyle seems to have followed her into adulthood. Despite her rise to fame, Rawlins is down-to-earth and has mastered the art of savoring the simple things in life. “I’m happiest at home,” she muses. “The more places I go and the more people I meet, the more grateful I am for my family and the slower pace of life in Charleston.” Even her workout routine of pilates and a refreshing morning walk is as laid-back as she is.

Her guiltiest pleasure? Shoutout to her favorite joint from back home: “There’s a BBQ spot in Charleston called Home Team. I’m obsessed with their nachos,” she exclaims. “That’s my go-to spot for a cheat meal and a cold beer.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit last March and the U.S. went into lockdown, Rawlins went to her home base in Charleston to be with her family. But as it became apparent that New York was one of the hardest-hit states, she pulled her scrubs out of retirement, dusted off her stethoscope, and returned to the city to fight COVID-19 on the frontlines.

“It was a no-brainer for me to go back to nursing during the pandemic. I wanted to give back to the city that has been a second home to me. I truly feel that everyone has a part to play and I felt like it was my responsibility to help out where I could,” she explains humbly. “It was one of those situations where you kind of just hit the ground running.”

She notes that it was only a brief three-week nursing assignment, but during a pandemic, no effort is too small. “Our frontline workers are still there making sacrifices every single day, and those people are the true heroes.”

Her humanitarian efforts aren’t just limited to pandemics, though. Even with her busy modeling schedule, Rawlins still makes time to volunteer as a triage nurse for OneWorld Health—a nonprofit organization that provides affordable healthcare to underserved communities—and encourages her fans to become involved. “Being a model has given me such a platform to raise awareness to causes I’m passionate about, and I’m so grateful for that.”

At this point, you might be wondering: How would one sweep a perfect 10 like Rawlins off her feet? The answer is simple: “I love a good conversation,” she says. “I’m so attracted to someone with good morals and values. Manners are important!” There’s that southern belle again.

Regrettably for suitors however, Rawlins is taken. Sorry, gentlemen. The lucky man in question is her husband George, whom she’s known since childhood. “We actually grew up right across the street from each other! We didn’t start dating until I was in my last year of nursing school, though. He’s four years older than me, which felt like a lifetime when we were younger.”

When it comes to the future, her plans are as sweet and wholesome as she is. “I imagine I’ll be in Charleston with George and the pups. Hopefully still happy, healthy, and content with life.”