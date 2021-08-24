Matthew McConaughey Tells COVID-Recovering Texas Governor to 'Mask, Vax, Just Keep Livin'

The Oscar-winning actor is considering challenging Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Matthew McConaughey coined a slick public safety slogan in a kindhearted tweet celebrating Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's recovery from COVID-19.

Uproxx picked up a MySanAntonio.com story on the online exchange between the movie star and his home state's top elected official. After contracting COVID-19 last week, Abbott revealed that he's now testing negative for the virus.

McConaughey quote-tweeted Abbott's message, writing, "Thank you for mentioning that 'the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild.' Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond."

The Oscar-winning actor signed off with the very McConaughey-esque line, "Mask, vax and just keep livin."

His choice in wording is more than just catchy. According to Politico, Abott has been a vehement opponent of mask mandates, having banned such measures by any government entity in an emergency order issued in July.

Given that context, McConaughey's apparent well-wish could be interpreted as a light barb directed at Abbot. In fact, McConaughey has publicly said that he's considering challenging the incumbent for his third term in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race.

"What an awesome privilege, an awesome responsibility, awesome position of sacrifice and service," McConaughey said about the potential run during on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May per ABC News.

"It's something I'm trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration."