Maxim Cover Girl Competition Model Spotlight: Alexssandra Montalvan

“If I win, I plan to donate a portion of the prize money to help people in Nicaragua. Success means nothing if you’re not lifting others as you rise.”

Alexssandra Montalvan’s beauty, bright spirit and charm will catch anyone’s eye, but the Nicaragua-raised Maxim Cover Girl competition finalist’s hard work, faith and positive mindset have brought her front and center for the world to see. Get to know this beach babe, dog lover, book worm and foodie better below:



What’s your best advice for aspiring models or influencers?

Be patient because success doesn’t happen overnight, and the path is full of ups and downs. Every step counts. Work hard, be kind, never forget where you came from, and most importantly, never stop believing in yourself, even when it feels like no one else does. Always remember you don’t need to be perfect; you just need to be real.



What is your favorite part about being involved in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions?

The opportunity to share my story and represent my country. It’s more than just a competition for me; it is a platform to inspire others. If I win, I plan to donate a portion of the prize money to help people in need in my country, Nicaragua. Success means nothing if you’re not lifting others as you rise.





What’s your guilty pleasure movie or TV show?

My favorite movie is The Great Gatsby. The message of the movie is that he worked hard to educate himself, refine his style and completely transform his life. His journey of self invention is something I find deeply inspiring. It shows that with determination and vision, you can rise beyond your circumstances. And of course the romantic side of the story makes me love it even more.



What is your favorite Instagram post on your feed and why?

This is my favorite picture because it reminds me that my father is always with me, supporting me not necessarily in body, but with his heart. His presence continues to inspire me everyday. I know he would be proud to see me rising and helping others along my journey.