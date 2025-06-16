Maxim Cover Girl Competition Model Spotlight: Eileen Hayman

“I’ve had numerous girls who saw me in the contest reach out on Instagram with the kindest, most uplifting messages.”

Eileen Hayman may come from a biotech background, but her heart has always been in fashion. A lifelong admirer of high style, she channeled her creativity into launching Ely the Label—a clothing brand that blends her scientific precision with artistic passion. Hayman continues to embrace new pursuits and opportunities—a Maxim cover among them.

What was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

Honestly, probably the wet hair shoot in Levi’s. It was super fun and gave off that sexual vibe while still being tasteful. The energy was confident and bold, but not overdone—which is what I loved most about it. It pushed the edge just enough without losing the artistic side.

What are some dream brands that you’d love to work with in the future?

Okay, just hear me out—my dream brands to work with are kind of all over the place, but that really reflects my personal style. I’d love to work with Guess because I’m obsessed with their 1980s and 1990s-inspired shoots. The pin-up vibe is fun, sexy and super iconic. Chanel is a dream for that timeless, elegant, and polished look. And on the other end of the spectrum, Chrome Hearts is a favorite for their edgy streetwear vibe. I have a few pieces I style for that style of look, and I really love their craftsmanship and bold aesthetic. My style shifts from classy and refined to street and edgy to confident and sexy—so even though these brands are totally different from each other, I feel like they all represent different sides of me. That versatility is what keeps fashion so fun and creative for me.

What is your favorite Instagram post and why?

I have some posts with photo dumps that have behind-the-scenes shots of working on Ely. It might not be the most glamorous content, but it tells a real story and reminds me of how I started and how far I have come with my brand since launching. People usually see the final product all polished. Those photos show the real work, the hands-on grind, and the excitement of building something from the ground up.

What’s your best advice for aspiring models or influencers?

My best advice is to treat it like a business, but have fun at the same time. You’re marketing yourself, so focus on quality over quantity, and make sure your content reflects your style and the aesthetic you’re going for. Don’t post just to stay active—be intentional. And don’t be afraid to say no to brand deals that don’t align with your image. I’ve turned down numerous partnerships that didn’t match my vibe, and staying true to your brand always pays off in the long run. Also, make sure to always be professional. Whether you’re working with brands, photographers, or engaging with your audience, how you carry yourself matters. Your reputation is part of your brand. Growth can be slow, and rejection is part of the process, but don’t let it discourage you. Everyone starts somewhere—success comes from consistency and staying genuine.

Favorite part about being involved in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions?

My favorite part has definitely been the support—not just from my family and friends, but also from so many girls who have been in the competition. I’ve had numerous girls who were in the same rounds as me or just saw me in the contest reach out on Instagram with the kindest, most uplifting messages. It’s created such a positive and encouraging vibe. It’s been amazing to see this kind of women-supporting-women energy, where we’re all hyping each other up. That sense of community has been one of the most meaningful parts of the experience.