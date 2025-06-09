Maxim Cover Girl Competition Model Spotlight: Kijsa Gifford

Meet a rising model with aspirations of becoming an MCG queen.

(Kijsa Gifford)

Kijsa Gifford may be killing it in multiple Maxim Cover Girl competitions, but the stunning social media posts that have helped her garner a steady stream of votes show but a facet of her on-camera ability. The Midwest-raised, Los Angeles-based beauty first tried acting at just 4 years old, but she didn’t truly dive headfirst into thespianism until after an injury curtailed a promising collegiate career in pole vaulting. Since dedicating her life to the artform, she’s earned a degree from the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film institute and even founded Norma Jean Entertainment, a female-owned and operated production company. Read on to learn about Gifford’s familial connection to Marilyn Monroe and why she wants to be an MCG queen:

What was your absolute favorite modeling shoot?

Hands down, working with Paul Smith of Paul Smith Photography in Los Angeles. Paul is amazing and his work is transformative and stunning—he is one of the best in the industry. I also really enjoyed working with another phenom, Jeannie Albers of Jeannie Albers Photography in Orlando, whose vision and lighting were dramatic and visceral, creating such beautifully unique pictures that look like pieces of artwork.

(Kijsa Gifford)

What are some dream brands that you’d love to work with in the future?

It depends on my mood and where I am going. For example, I really love the vintage glam and timeless pieces that Valentino, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Prada offer. But, if I am looking to go more edgy and hip, I would love to work with Saint Laurent, Zadig & Voltaire, AllSaints, or Burberry. For casual wear, my dream would be to work with Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Everlane, Sezane, Massimo Dutti, and Fendi. Lastly, since I am an athlete too, I could see myself working with Lululemon, Vuori, Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour.

What is your favorite Instagram post on your feed and why?

This is tough because so many of my posts are time capsules, capturing precious moments from my journey as an actor or athlete. If I had to choose just one, I would say, the reel of me motorcycling through the mountains near Los Angeles which is titled, “adayinthelife.” Anyone who knows me knows that I am a huge adrenaline junkie through and through.



What’s your best advice for aspiring models or actresses?

Never stop, never give up. Know who you are and stick to it. I have seen many new actors do anything for work, willingly giving up their identities just to book work, which is not a good business strategy long term. It’s really about the body of work that you put out, so choose your projects wisely. For example, you wouldn’t go into a home with beautiful modern artwork with a vibrant, colorful palette on one wall then clash it with something opposing on the other walls, would you? No, because it ruins the aesthetic, the ambience, the flow of the energy of the space; your films should do the same. They are like an art gallery, so make sure that each one of them has its place and reason for being in your gallery or repertoire of films. I always say that it’s more about the quality of the work that you do, not the quantity.

Do you have any upcoming projects that we can look forward to?

I have some amazing feature films and TV series coming up in 2025 and 2026, including The Name I Spoke which is a feature film that shoots next month, it is being directed by the brilliant Johanna Block, and my company Norma Jean Entertainment will executive produce. I have another supporting role filming this year called The Perfect Mark, and then I will be leading the feature film Junkyard in the Sand, which are both being produced by Rod Roberts of Rod and Reel Entertainment. I have booked the lead role in a big action movie, but that is all that I can say about that one for now. I have so much more up my sleeve in the next few years and a lot more projects coming that I am excited to announce. Please be sure to follow me on Instagram and head to my website for all updates on upcoming movies and roles.

(Kijsa Gifford)

What inspired you to become a model and an actress?

The industry has always intrigued me for many reasons. I love old Hollywood and miss it; I want to see movies like they used to make. Perhaps I love it because I have some ties to old Hollywood through my family. I am cousins with the late actress Marilyn Monroe, through the Gifford side of the family, and her performances have always given me chills. I feel connected to her on many levels.

Acting is something that I always knew from the beginning that I wanted to do. It’s kind of a funny story. I was in kindergarten and they were going around the room asking all of the kids at the parent teacher conferences what they wanted to be when they grew up. Most of the kids said nurse, engineer, teacher, doctor, you know, the usual things. They got around to me, and I said, “I’m gonna be in Hollywood, doing action movies,” and everyone busted out laughing. I got to give it to my 5-year-old self, she knew who she was better than I did at 15.

I never really thought of myself as a model to be honest. I had this preconceived notion that models had to be super tall and since I am only five-foot-four, I never really thought I could do it. It wasn’t until I was shooting pictures for a photographer for senior [year of high school] pictures who told me that I needed to model. He clarified the difference between print and runway work, then it began to click and I realized that there were opportunities for shorter women. At my first real photoshoot, I felt invigorated and it just came so natural for me.

What’s your guilty pleasure movie or TV show?

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire and Pride and Prejudice are my guilty pleasure movies because for one they are just so darn good; they never get old. Secondly, the cinematography in both of them is spectacular, particularly in Pride and Prejudice—[cinematographer] Roman Osin is amazing. It’s a visual master class in cinematography. Lastly, I love the beauty, the love, and the magic in them. We all need a little magic in our lives these days, don’t we?

(Kijsa Gifford)

What would it mean to model for Maxim?

If you had told me that I would be sitting here typing my responses to this interview with Maxim two years ago, I would have thought that I was being punked. It means so much to me because some of the most beautiful women in the world have been featured in this magazine, including Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford. I never could have imagined that one day it could be me. I am ecstatic that Maxim reached out and has asked me to be in their magazine.

Favorite part about being involved in the Maxim Cover Girl competitions?

The most fun part of this competition was rallying my followers to go and vote, and I loved the encouragement that I felt when watching the other participants post their successes. I loved voting for them too. I felt like we were all one big team, and I loved that.